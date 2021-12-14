Creating Flawless DApps with No-code Bubble + Nexus.io Plugin

623 reads 0 Nexus’ no-code Bubble plugin allows you to create Web3 applications on the Nexus blockchain using REST APIs. The plugin allows you to build DApps that use Nexus Assets, which are similar to NFTs (Non Fungible tokens) and regular tokens, without any coding skills. Nexus has built a groundbreaking transactional architecture called ‘Signature Chains’ that replaces the legacy UTxO, and so-called account-based models, to simplify application development.

Nexus’ no-code Bubble plugin allows you to create Web3 applications on the Nexus blockchain using REST APIs

Nexus Bubble plugin

Bubble is a leader in the no-code movement, which offers a powerful point-and-click web editor and cloud hosting platform that allows users to build fully customizable web applications. The Nexus team has provided a bubble plugin that contains several API calls that interact directly with the Nexus blockchain. The plugin allows you to build DApps that use Nexus Assets, which are similar to NFTs (Non Fungible Tokens) and regular tokens, without any coding skills.

At the ledger level, Nexus has built a groundbreaking transactional architecture called ‘Signature Chains’ that replaces the legacy UTxO, and so-called account based models, to simplify application development. A Signature Chain is a personal vault containing the historical record of every single transaction and digital asset ownership of a single user on the blockchain, and is accessed with user-generated credentials (username, password, and PIN) by a decentralized login system that can be integrated into any DApp. Signature Chains also eliminate manual dependency on key management plugins such as MetaMask.

With Nexus, you can store and/or tokenize your data/content with Nexus Assets. These are similar to NFTs (Nonfungible tokens), though are easier to use, and provide dynamic functionality, as they have the option to make data fields mutable (changeable) or immutable (unchangeable.) The history of an NFT’s ownership is recorded on the blockchain, and they can also record the history of data changes contained within NFT.

Therefore, this technology is ideal for building applications where a history of transactional data is required — i.e. supply chains, postal tracking, land/real estate deeds, certificates of authenticity (CoA), to name a few. As well as creating an ideal data storage mechanism for the Web3 or metaverse.

Our P2P market API and Query DSL are currently in testing and will be added to the bubble plugin shortly. This will enable anyone to build tokenized peer-to-peer NFT marketplaces, visual art galleries, music, and video streaming platforms, social networks, and many other services, creations, and ideas for the Web3 era.

Nexus DApps under development on Bubble

Here are some of the projects using the power of no-code DApp creation:

• Free and Equal DApp is an Election Assistant that promotes transparency and empowers voters with information about all their candidate choices.

• Witness’d is a location-based social network that pays users for posting content using Nexus coins and automatically turns their content into Social NFTs. NFT’s are shown in the social feed and a marketplace along with art & music NFTs. Tokens provide private communities with secure access and additional monetization opportunities.

• Socyty is a tokenized and gamified social network that connects people with other like-minded people, to share thoughts, ideas and to discover new brands, places, events, and experiences in close proximity.

• Digitality Rocks is an NFT Marketplace by Ajion, that lets users buy, sell, create, and share their creations in the form of non-fungible tokens.

Nexus' Bubble Plugin functionality:

Create and manage user account (Signature Chain)

Create and retrieve NXS wallet account

Send NXS (debit)

List account transactions

Create and retrieve fungible tokens

Create token accounts

Send fungible tokens (debit)

List token and account transactions

Create non-fungible tokens (NFTs)

Store assets' arbitrary data on-chain

Transfer of NFTs to other users

Tokenization of NFTs

Retrieve blockchain data — blocks and transactions

Retrieve blockchain data (blocks, transactions)

Where to start?

Here you can read a detailed guide on how to start using the Nexus’ blockchain plugin. We recommend that you start exploring all the functions by using the available test-networks or creating your own private network.

About Nexus

Nexus.io (NXS) is building a new internet driven by a blockchain-based operating system (LX-OS) and routing protocol (Nexus Protocol), creating distributed satellite constellations and ground based content delivery and edge computing. Underpinning the foundation is the Nexus TAO Framework, a seven layer software stack that enables the simplified implementation of smart contracts, Decentralized Applications (DApps), tokens, and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT’s, i.e. Assets) through a set of extensible Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).

Contracts: Nexus supplies a 64 bit register-based virtual machineas the heart of its smart contract engine. A suite of APIs gives developers access to numerous ready-made contract functionalities. This relieves DApp developers from the burden of learning a smart contract language.

Tokens & Assets (NFT’s): Basic token creation is simple for even non-technical individuals with the Nexus desktop wallet. Arbitrary data can be stored on the Nexus blockchain in the form of assets. Once established, assets can be transferred to other accounts optionally with specified contract conditions (i.e. exchanging NXS / tokens).

Ease of Use: Nexus’ SigChains addresses a primary blockchain limitation — private key management. Users can login to their Nexus wallet with a username, password, & PIN, providing access to all accounts, tokens, and assets. This eliminates the need to backup wallet.dat files and manage private keys.

Database: Unlike most other blockchains that rely on Google’s LevelDB or Oracle’s BerkeleyDB for blockchain storage, Nexus has developed the Lower Level Database (LLD) that outperforms most storage engines by orders of magnitude and remains constant time, meaning it doesn’t slow down as you add more data to it.

Security: The Nexus security model uses many layers of redundancy to provide security to the system. The primary methods include using uniquely generated private keys for every transaction (attack window reduction), and the secondary use of Quantum Resistant (QR) cryptography such as FALCON and SABER

0