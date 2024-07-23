Creating Batched Notifications in a Dedicated Time Window for Better UX and Saving Notification Cost

Frequent alerts can lead to notification fatigue, causing users to disengage. I knew that by batching notifications, we could maintain user attention and promote sustained interaction with our platform. However, setting up an efficient batching system required some complex workflows and significant development resources. You can explore the hands-on implementation through the following links:\n\nGitHub: Github Social App\nDeployed Application: Github Project Demo The Batching Concept The concept of batching notifications involves several technical components: Aggregation Engine: This engine efficiently aggregates related notifications, such as likes, shares, and comments, based on metadata attributes. For example, Instagram separates notifications for story likes and comments to ensure clarity.\nBatching Window: The batching window can be fixed (e.g., every 30 minutes) or dynamic (e.g., user-specific intervals). For instance, LinkedIn batches email alerts for new messages every 30 minutes, while Google Docs batches comments based on user activity.\nScheduling: This determines the optimal time for delivering notifications. It could be immediately, at the end of a batching window, or at a strategic time. Many SaaS companies send a daily digest of activities the following morning.\nBatched Message Presentation: Options range from simple counters to detailed summaries, balancing informativeness and engagement without overwhelming the user. For example, "Patrick and 3 others liked your photo" versus listing all activities.\nCancelling Aggregation: This adjusts the aggregation counter for counter-activities within the batching window. For example, if a user likes and then unlikes a post within the batching window, the counter is adjusted accordingly. Building the Demo Application To demonstrate this, I chose to build a React application using SuprSend's robust notification infrastructure. Here’s a step-by-step account of how I did it: Setting Up the Project:\n\n\nI started by creating a React application and integrating SuprSend's SDK.\n\n\nI set up a SuprSend account and ensured successful event calls were made to SuprSend with the necessary details.\n\n\n\n\nIdentifying Triggers:\n\n\nI identified recurring events suitable for batching. For this demo, I used the Like_Event whenever someone likes a post. Using SuprSend’s JavaScript SDK, I sent these events to the backend.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nConfiguring Batch Parameters:\n\nUsing SuprSend’s workflow builder, I configured the batch parameters:\n\n\nBatch Window: I set a fixed batch window of 15 seconds for quick testing.\n\n\nBatch Key: I defined a custom batch key based on the userName variable to batch likes on different posts separately.\n\n\nRetain Batch Events: I chose to retain 15 objects in the array for this demo.\n\n\n\n\n\n\nCreating Notification Templates:\n\n\nI created templates in SuprSend’s editor using Handlebar Helpers to format notifications based on the batched event count. The template looked like this:\n{{#compare $batched_events_count '>' 1}} \n{{ $batched_events.[0].username }} and {{ subtract $batched_events_count 1 }} others liked your post. \n{{else}} \n{{ $batched_events.[0].username }} liked your post.\n{{/compare}} The final result? A neat batched notification. Implementing Throttling While batching reduces the total number of notifications, I realized that introducing throttling could further enhance user experience by limiting the frequency of notifications. Users would not be overwhelmed even with multiple batches by setting an upper limit on daily notifications. Will tell in next tutorial how I implemented that. The Result The final demo application successfully demonstrated how batching notifications could improve user engagement. You can explore the hands-on implementation through the following links: GitHub: Github Social App\nDeployed Application: Github Project Demo Frequent alerts can lead to notification fatigue, causing users to disengage. I knew that by batching notifications, we could maintain user attention and promote sustained interaction with our platform. However, setting up an efficient batching system required some complex workflows and significant development resources. You can explore the hands-on implementation through the following links: GitHub: Github Social App\nDeployed Application: Github Project Demo You can explore the hands-on implementation through the following links: GitHub: Github Social App Deployed Application: Github Project Demo GitHub: Github Social App Social App Deployed Application: Github Project Demo Github Project Demo The Batching Concept The concept of batching notifications involves several technical components: Aggregation Engine: This engine efficiently aggregates related notifications, such as likes, shares, and comments, based on metadata attributes. For example, Instagram separates notifications for story likes and comments to ensure clarity. Batching Window: The batching window can be fixed (e.g., every 30 minutes) or dynamic (e.g., user-specific intervals). For instance, LinkedIn batches email alerts for new messages every 30 minutes, while Google Docs batches comments based on user activity. Scheduling: This determines the optimal time for delivering notifications. It could be immediately, at the end of a batching window, or at a strategic time. Many SaaS companies send a daily digest of activities the following morning. Batched Message Presentation: Options range from simple counters to detailed summaries, balancing informativeness and engagement without overwhelming the user. For example, "Patrick and 3 others liked your photo" versus listing all activities. Cancelling Aggregation: This adjusts the aggregation counter for counter-activities within the batching window. For example, if a user likes and then unlikes a post within the batching window, the counter is adjusted accordingly. Aggregation Engine : This engine efficiently aggregates related notifications, such as likes, shares, and comments, based on metadata attributes. For example, Instagram separates notifications for story likes and comments to ensure clarity. Aggregation Engine Batching Window : The batching window can be fixed (e.g., every 30 minutes) or dynamic (e.g., user-specific intervals). For instance, LinkedIn batches email alerts for new messages every 30 minutes, while Google Docs batches comments based on user activity. Batching Window Scheduling : This determines the optimal time for delivering notifications. It could be immediately, at the end of a batching window, or at a strategic time. Many SaaS companies send a daily digest of activities the following morning. Scheduling Batched Message Presentation : Options range from simple counters to detailed summaries, balancing informativeness and engagement without overwhelming the user. For example, "Patrick and 3 others liked your photo" versus listing all activities. Batched Message Presentation Cancelling Aggregation : This adjusts the aggregation counter for counter-activities within the batching window. For example, if a user likes and then unlikes a post within the batching window, the counter is adjusted accordingly. Cancelling Aggregation Building the Demo Application To demonstrate this, I chose to build a React application using SuprSend's robust notification infrastructure. Here’s a step-by-step account of how I did it: Setting Up the Project:\n\n\nI started by creating a React application and integrating SuprSend's SDK.\n\n\nI set up a SuprSend account and ensured successful event calls were made to SuprSend with the necessary details. Identifying Triggers:\n\n\nI identified recurring events suitable for batching. For this demo, I used the Like_Event whenever someone likes a post. Using SuprSend’s JavaScript SDK, I sent these events to the backend. Configuring Batch Parameters:\n\nUsing SuprSend’s workflow builder, I configured the batch parameters:\n\n\nBatch Window: I set a fixed batch window of 15 seconds for quick testing.\n\n\nBatch Key: I defined a custom batch key based on the userName variable to batch likes on different posts separately.\n\n\nRetain Batch Events: I chose to retain 15 objects in the array for this demo. Creating Notification Templates:\n\n\nI created templates in SuprSend’s editor using Handlebar Helpers to format notifications based on the batched event count. The template looked like this:\n{{#compare $batched_events_count '>' 1}} \n{{ $batched_events.[0].username }} and {{ subtract $batched_events_count 1 }} others liked your post. \n{{else}} \n{{ $batched_events.[0].username }} liked your post.\n{{/compare}} Setting Up the Project: I started by creating a React application and integrating SuprSend's SDK.\n\n\nI set up a SuprSend account and ensured successful event calls were made to SuprSend with the necessary details. Setting Up the Project : Setting Up the Project I started by creating a React application and integrating SuprSend's SDK. I set up a SuprSend account and ensured successful event calls were made to SuprSend with the necessary details. I started by creating a React application and integrating SuprSend's SDK. I started by creating a React application and integrating SuprSend's SDK. I set up a SuprSend account and ensured successful event calls were made to SuprSend with the necessary details. I set up a SuprSend account and ensured successful event calls were made to SuprSend with the necessary details. Identifying Triggers: I identified recurring events suitable for batching. For this demo, I used the Like_Event whenever someone likes a post. Using SuprSend’s JavaScript SDK, I sent these events to the backend. Identifying Triggers : Identifying Triggers I identified recurring events suitable for batching. For this demo, I used the Like_Event whenever someone likes a post. Using SuprSend’s JavaScript SDK, I sent these events to the backend. I identified recurring events suitable for batching. For this demo, I used the Like_Event whenever someone likes a post. Using SuprSend’s JavaScript SDK, I sent these events to the backend. I identified recurring events suitable for batching. For this demo, I used the Like_Event whenever someone likes a post. Using SuprSend’s JavaScript SDK, I sent these events to the backend. Like_Event Configuring Batch Parameters: Using SuprSend’s workflow builder, I configured the batch parameters:\n\n\nBatch Window: I set a fixed batch window of 15 seconds for quick testing.\n\n\nBatch Key: I defined a custom batch key based on the userName variable to batch likes on different posts separately.\n\n\nRetain Batch Events: I chose to retain 15 objects in the array for this demo. Configuring Batch Parameters : Configuring Batch Parameters Using SuprSend’s workflow builder, I configured the batch parameters:\n\n\nBatch Window: I set a fixed batch window of 15 seconds for quick testing.\n\n\nBatch Key: I defined a custom batch key based on the userName variable to batch likes on different posts separately.\n\n\nRetain Batch Events: I chose to retain 15 objects in the array for this demo. Using SuprSend’s workflow builder, I configured the batch parameters: Batch Window: I set a fixed batch window of 15 seconds for quick testing.\n\n\nBatch Key: I defined a custom batch key based on the userName variable to batch likes on different posts separately.\n\n\nRetain Batch Events: I chose to retain 15 objects in the array for this demo. Batch Window: I set a fixed batch window of 15 seconds for quick testing. Batch Key: I defined a custom batch key based on the userName variable to batch likes on different posts separately. Retain Batch Events: I chose to retain 15 objects in the array for this demo. Batch Window: I set a fixed batch window of 15 seconds for quick testing. Batch Window : I set a fixed batch window of 15 seconds for quick testing. Batch Window Batch Key: I defined a custom batch key based on the userName variable to batch likes on different posts separately. Batch Key : I defined a custom batch key based on the userName variable to batch likes on different posts separately. Batch Key Retain Batch Events: I chose to retain 15 objects in the array for this demo. Retain Batch Events : I chose to retain 15 objects in the array for this demo. Retain Batch Events Creating Notification Templates: I created templates in SuprSend’s editor using Handlebar Helpers to format notifications based on the batched event count. The template looked like this:\n{{#compare $batched_events_count '>' 1}} \n{{ $batched_events.[0].username }} and {{ subtract $batched_events_count 1 }} others liked your post. \n{{else}} \n{{ $batched_events.[0].username }} liked your post.\n{{/compare}} Creating Notification Templates : Creating Notification Templates I created templates in SuprSend’s editor using Handlebar Helpers to format notifications based on the batched event count. The template looked like this:\n{{#compare $batched_events_count '>' 1}} \n{{ $batched_events.[0].username }} and {{ subtract $batched_events_count 1 }} others liked your post. \n{{else}} \n{{ $batched_events.[0].username }} liked your post.\n{{/compare}} I created templates in SuprSend’s editor using Handlebar Helpers to format notifications based on the batched event count. The template looked like this: {{#compare $batched_events_count '>' 1}} \n{{ $batched_events.[0].username }} and {{ subtract $batched_events_count 1 }} others liked your post. \n{{else}} \n{{ $batched_events.[0].username }} liked your post.\n{{/compare}} I created templates in SuprSend’s editor using Handlebar Helpers to format notifications based on the batched event count. The template looked like this: {{#compare $batched_events_count '>' 1}} \n{{ $batched_events.[0].username }} and {{ subtract $batched_events_count 1 }} others liked your post. \n{{else}} \n{{ $batched_events.[0].username }} liked your post.\n{{/compare}} {{#compare $batched_events_count '>' 1}} \n{{ $batched_events.[0].username }} and {{ subtract $batched_events_count 1 }} others liked your post. \n{{else}} \n{{ $batched_events.[0].username }} liked your post.\n{{/compare}} The final result? The final result? The final result? A neat batched notification. Implementing Throttling While batching reduces the total number of notifications, I realized that introducing throttling could further enhance user experience by limiting the frequency of notifications. Users would not be overwhelmed even with multiple batches by setting an upper limit on daily notifications. Will tell in next tutorial how I implemented that. The Result The final demo application successfully demonstrated how batching notifications could improve user engagement. You can explore the hands-on implementation through the following links: GitHub: Github Social App Deployed Application: Github Project Demo GitHub: Github Social App Github Social App Deployed Application: Github Project Demo Github Project Demo