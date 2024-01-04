Creating and Running an Angular Application in a Docker Container

In this article, we will create a web application using the latest version of Angular, generate a Docker image, and then execute this image within a Docker container. Prerequisites Before you start, you need to install and configure the tools below to create the Angular application and the Docker image. : Git is a distributed version control system and it will be used to sync the repository. git : Node.js is a JavaScript code runtime software based on Google's V8 engine. npm is a package manager for Node.js (Node.js Package Manager). They will be used to build and run the Angular application and install the libraries. Node.js and npm : Angular CLI is a command line utility tool for Angular and it will be used to create the base structure of the Angular application. Angular CLI Docker Engine: Docker Engine is a command line utility tool for Docker and it will be used to create and run containers. IDE (e.g. or ): IDE (Integrated Development Environment) is a tool with a graphical interface to help in the development of applications and it will be used to develop the Angular application. Visual Studio Code WebStorm Getting started Create the Angular application is a development platform for building WEB, mobile and desktop applications using HTML, CSS and TypeScript (JavaScript). Currently, Angular is at version 17 and Google is the main maintainer of the project. Angular Let's create the application with the Angular base structure using the with the server-side rendering (SSR) disabled, the route file and the SCSS style format. 1. @angular/cli g new angular-docker --ssr false --routing true --style scss\nCREATE angular-docker/README.md (1067 bytes)\nCREATE angular-docker/.editorconfig (274 bytes)\nCREATE angular-docker/.gitignore (548 bytes)\nCREATE angular-docker/angular.json (2806 bytes)\nCREATE angular-docker/package.json (1045 bytes)\nCREATE angular-docker/tsconfig.json (903 bytes)\nCREATE angular-docker/tsconfig.app.json (263 bytes)\nCREATE angular-docker/tsconfig.spec.json (273 bytes)\nCREATE angular-docker/.vscode/extensions.json (130 bytes)\nCREATE angular-docker/.vscode/launch.json (470 bytes)\nCREATE angular-docker/.vscode/tasks.json (938 bytes)\nCREATE angular-docker/src/main.ts (250 bytes)\nCREATE angular-docker/src/favicon.ico (15086 bytes)\nCREATE angular-docker/src/index.html (299 bytes)\nCREATE angular-docker/src/styles.scss (80 bytes)\nCREATE angular-docker/src/app/app.component.scss (0 bytes)\nCREATE angular-docker/src/app/app.component.html (20884 bytes)\nCREATE angular-docker/src/app/app.component.spec.ts (940 bytes)\nCREATE angular-docker/src/app/app.component.ts (373 bytes)\nCREATE angular-docker/src/app/app.config.ts (227 bytes)\nCREATE angular-docker/src/app/app.routes.ts (77 bytes)\nCREATE angular-docker/src/assets/.gitkeep (0 bytes)\n✔ Packages installed successfully.\n Successfully initialized git. Now we will run the application with the command below. 2. npm start\n\n> angular-docker@0.0.0 start\n> ng serve\n\n\nInitial Chunk Files | Names | Raw Size\npolyfills.js | polyfills | 82.71 kB | \nmain.js | main | 23.23 kB | \nstyles.css | styles | 96 bytes | \n\n | Initial Total | 106.03 kB\n\nApplication bundle generation complete. [1.504 seconds]\nWatch mode enabled. Watching for file changes...\n ➜ Local: http://localhost:4200/ Ready! Next, we will access the URL and check if the application is working. 3. http://localhost:4200/ Create the Docker image is a software that allows developers to create and run container applications. Docker Let's create the file with the Docker image configuration in the root directory of the Angular application. 1. Dockerfile touch Dockerfile Now we will configure the Dockerfile file with the content below. 2. FROM node:alpine\n\nWORKDIR /usr/src/app\n\nCOPY . /usr/src/app\n\nRUN npm install -g @angular/cli\n\nRUN npm install\n\nCMD ["ng", "serve", "--host", "0.0.0.0"] Notes: The setting defines the base Docker image. FROM node:alpine The setting defines the default application directory. The defined directory is created if it does not exist. WORKDIR /usr/src/app The setting copies the local application files and directories to the defined directory. COPY . /usr/src/app The setting installs the global command line dependency for Angular. npm install -g @angular/cli The setting installs the Angular application dependencies. RUN npm install The setting creates and runs the Angular application for external access. CMD ["ng", "serve", "--host", "0.0.0.0"] Next, we will create the image with with the command below. 3. docker build -t angular-docker . After create the image, we will check if the image was created with the command below. 4. docker images\nREPOSITORY TAG IMAGE ID CREATED SIZE\nangular-docker latest 73bfa0093a57 10 seconds ago 463MB Ready! The Docker image with ID and 463MB was created. 5. 73bfa0093a57 Run the Docker container Let's run the Docker container using the image created of the Angular application with the command below. 1. docker run -p 4201:4200 angular-docker Now we will check if the container is running with the command below. 2. docker ps\nCONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES\nb9f106cbdcca angular-docker "docker-entrypoint.s…" 5 seconds ago Up 4 seconds 0.0.0.0:4201->4200/tcp, :::4201->4200/tcp eloquent_elgamal Ready! Next, we will access the URL and check if the application is working inside the Docker container. 3. http://localhost:4201/ The application repository is available at . https://github.com/rodrigokamada/angular-docker Conclusion Summarizing what was covered in this article: We create an Angular application. We create a Docker image. We run a Docker container. We tested the Angular application inside the Docker container. You can use this article to create a Docker container with an Angular application image.