Creating and Debugging Website Routers

@ velo Velo by Wix Velo is a full-stack development platform that empowers you to rapidly build, manage and deploy professional web apps.

Creating a router allows you to take complete control when handling certain incoming requests to your site.

This article takes you through what code you have to write in order to make your router work. To learn more about what a router is and why you would want to create one, see About Routers.

Add a Router

To add a router:

1. Click on the

icon that appears when hovering over the Page Code's Main Pages section in the Velo Sidebar and choose Add a Router.

2. Enter a URL prefix for your router and click Add & Edit Code. All incoming requests with the specified URL prefix will be sent to your router for handling.

When adding a router:

Your router's router() and sitemap() functions are added in a routers.js file with sample code for a simple routing scenario. The routers.js file is found in the Code Files's Backend section of the Velo Sidebar.

and functions are added in a file with sample code for a simple routing scenario. The file is found in the Code Files's Backend section of the Velo Sidebar. A new section, Router Pages, is created in the Velo Sidebar for your routers. Router pages are grouped together under a title based on the prefix you chose earlier. One router page is created to start with. For example, if you named your router "myRouter", a page named myRouter-page is added under the title MyRouter Pages (Router).

Sample Scenario

There are four parts to the sample code that's added to the routers.js file:

The import statement. The sample data. The router() function. The sitemap() function.

Import statement

The functionality used to create a router is contained in the Router API. To use this functionality, you need to import it. By default, the ok() and notFound() functions are imported, as well as the WixRouterSitemapEntry object.

import {ok, notFound, WixRouterSitemapEntry} from "wix-router" ;

If you want to use more of the functionality from the Router API, you need to add it to the

import

statement.

Sample Data

In the sample scenario, the router uses some static data contained in an object named

peopleData

const peopleData = { "Ash" : { title : "Ash Stowe" , image : "https://static.wixstatic.com/media/b8f383e0fe2b478ea91362b707ef267b.jpg" }, "Aiden" : { title : "Aiden Johnson" , image : "https://static.wixstatic.com/media/ca3c7ac5427e43928aa5f3f443ae2163.jpg" }, "Jess" : { title : "Jess White" , image : "https://static.wixstatic.com/media/147fe6f37fe24e83977b4124e41b6d3d.jpg" }, "Morgan" : { title : "Morgan James" , image : "https://static.wixstatic.com/media/59e1f2f4dbbc4f7c9d6e66e3e125d830.jpg" } };

The

peopleData

title

image

object contains four keys, each representing a person. Each person contains two properties, athat is the person's full name and anthat is a link to an image of the person.

Although you can use static data with a router, typically you would use data

from your site's database or an external source. We'll see where you would write code to retrieve that data a little later.

Regardless of where you get the data from, since you'll be writing the code that handles it, the data can be structured in any way you like.

Router Function

Remember, all incoming requests with the URL prefix you specified when creating the router are sent to your router for handling. The router() function is where you handle those requests.

The router() function is named with the following convention:

<router prefix>_Router(request)

So if you named your router myRouter, the code added to the routers.js file should look like:

myRouter_Router(request) { // routing code ...}

The router() function has a request parameter which receives a WixRouterRequest object that contains information about the incoming request. The object has information about the URL used to reach the router, where the request came from, and who the request came from.

Typically, the router() function will decide which page to show (if any) and what data to pass to the page. A response is then sent using the forbidden() , notFound() , ok() , redirect() ,

or

Let's take a look at the sample router() function code:

export function myRouter_Router ( request ) { // Get item name from URL request const name = request.path[ 0 ]; // Get the item data by name const data = peopleData[name]; if (data) { //define SEO tags const seoData = { title : data.title, description : `This is a description of ${data.title} page` , noIndex : false , metaTags : [ { "og:title" : data.title, "og:image" : data.image, content : "People Data" } ] }; // Render item page return ok( "myRouter-page" , data, seoData); } // Return 404 if item is not found return notFound(); }

The router() function begins by parsing the request's path to pull out a name value.

const name = request.path[ 0 ];

For example, a user might reach this router() function by browsing to

https://mysite.com/myRouter/Ash

["Ash"]

Ash

. The received WixRouterRequest object's path property will be an array with one element:. Now the value of name is "".

Next, the router() function retrieves data based on the

name

const data = peopleData[name];

it received.

Continuing our example above, we pull out Ash's information from the

peopleData

object.

So

data

{ title : "Ash Stowe" , image : "https://static.wixstatic.com/media/b8f383e0fe2b478ea91362b707ef267b.jpg" }

now holds:

If you want to retrieve data from an external source, this is where you place the call to retrieve that data.

After attempting to retrieve the data that corresponds to the incoming request, we check to see if any data was found:

if (data) { // ... }

If nothing was found, the

if

return notFound();

is skipped and we return a 404 error using the notFound() function.

Assuming we found the data we were looking for, we now prepare some header data for our page:

const seoData = { title : data.title, description : `This is a description of ${data.title} page` , noIndex : false , metaTags : { "og:title" : data.title, "og:image" : data.image } };

Here we create a HeadOptions object that defines what will be put in the HTML head of the page we respond to the request with. That object is stored in the seoData variable.

The sample code creates a

title

description

title

data

noIndex

metaTags

andbased on theproperty of the retrievedobject. It also setsto false, meaning search engines should index the page. Finally, someproperties are added as well.

You can create the HeadOptions object using any information you want.

You can also add a keywords property to the HeadOptions object with a string containing the page's keywords.

Finally, we return a WixRouterResponse object using the ok() function:

return ok( "myRouter-page" , data, seoData);

Here we route the user to the router page named "

myRouter-page

data

seoData

" and pass it thethat was retrieved and thethat was built for the page.

Depending on the situation, you can return a number of different responses from the router() function. So far we've seen the notFound() and ok() functions in use. You can also use the forbidden() function to return a

403

301

302

response, the redirect() function to return aorresponse, or the sendStatus() function to return a response with any status code you choose.

Router Data

To use the data that was returned with a WixRouterResponse using the ok() function, use the

wix-

For example, we can take the data passed by the sample router code and use it to present a person's information on the myRouter-page page that was created.

First, we need to add a text and image element to serve as placeholders for a person's title and image.

Next, in the page's code we retrieve the router data and set the text and image elements to display the

title

image

import wixWindow from 'wix-window' ; $w.onReady( function ( ) { let data = wixWindow.getRouterData(); $w( "#text1" ).text = data.title; $w( "#image1" ).src = data.image; });

andfrom the data.

If you preview the page, you'll see that the placeholders we put on the page are filled in with information from the data that was passed to the page. You can use the preview widget to see what the page looks like for any of the people in the

peopleData

object that was defined in thefile.

The preview widget gets populated with the

title

values from the WixRouterSitemapEntry objects that are returned by the router's sitemap() function.

Sitemap Function

Like the router() function, the sitemap() function is named with the following convention:

<router prefix>_Sitemap(sitemapRequest)

So if you named your router myRouter, the code added to the routers.js file should look like:

myRouter_Sitemap(sitemapRequest) { // routing code ...}

The sitemap() function has a

sitemapRequest

parameter which receives a WixRouterSitemapEntry object that contains information about the incoming request. The object has information about the URL used to reach the router, the pages in the router, and who the request came from.

Typically, the sitemap() function creates a WixRouterSitemapEntry object for each item in the data used by the router. So, in our example, we create an entry for each person in the

personData

object. You also might want to include entries for other pages, like an index page or a search page.

Let's take a look at the sample sitemap() function code:

export function myRouter_SiteMap ( sitemapRequest ) { // Convert the data to site map entries const siteMapEntries = Object .keys(peopleData).map( ( name ) => { const data = peopleData[name]; const entry = new WixRouterSitemapEntry(name); entry.pageName = "myRouter-page" ; // The name of the page in the Wix Editor to render entry.url = `/myRouter/ ${name} ` ; // Relative URL of the page entry.title = data.title; // For better SEO - Help Google return entry; } ); // Return the site map entries return siteMapEntries; }

The sitemap() function takes the keys of the peopleData object and uses the JavaScript

map()

pageName

url

title

Promise

function to create an array of WixRouterSitemapEntry objects, one object for each key. Each entry is given values for the, andproperties. Then the array is wrapped in aand returned.

A sitemap entry can also contain

changeFrequecy

lastModified

priority

, andproperties to give search engines more information about each page.

In a case where you're using a router with external data, in the sitemap() function you would retrieve that data and build sitemap entries for each item that was retrieved.

Previously published at https://support.wix.com/en/article/velo-creating-a-router

@ velo Velo is a full-stack development platform that empowers you to rapidly build, manage and deploy professional web apps. by Velo by Wix Develop Smarter, Deliver Faster

Also Featured In

Tags