Creating and Debugging Website Routers

Velo is a full-stack development platform that empowers you to rapidly build, manage and deploy professional web apps.
Creating a router allows you to take complete control when handling certain incoming requests to your site.
This article takes you through what code you have to write in order to make your router work. To learn more about what a router is and why you would want to create one, see About Routers.
To add a router:
1. Click on the
icon that appears when hovering over the Page Code's Main Pages section in the Velo Sidebar and choose Add a Router.
2. Enter a URL prefix for your router and click Add & Edit Code. All incoming requests with the specified URL prefix will be sent to your router for handling.
When adding a router:
and
router()
functions are added in a routers.js file with sample code for a simple routing scenario. The routers.js file is found in the Code Files's Backend section of the Velo Sidebar.
sitemap()
There are four parts to the sample code that's added to the routers.js file:
Import statement
The functionality used to create a router is contained in the Router API. To use this functionality, you need to import it. By default, the
and
ok()
functions are imported, as well as the
notFound()
object.
WixRouterSitemapEntry
import {ok, notFound, WixRouterSitemapEntry} from "wix-router";
If you want to use more of the functionality from the Router API, you need to add it to the
statement.
import
Sample Data
In the sample scenario, the router uses some static data contained in an object named
.
peopleData
const peopleData = {
"Ash": {
title: "Ash Stowe",
image: "https://static.wixstatic.com/media/b8f383e0fe2b478ea91362b707ef267b.jpg"
},
"Aiden": {
title: "Aiden Johnson",
image: "https://static.wixstatic.com/media/ca3c7ac5427e43928aa5f3f443ae2163.jpg"
},
"Jess": {
title: "Jess White",
image: "https://static.wixstatic.com/media/147fe6f37fe24e83977b4124e41b6d3d.jpg"
},
"Morgan": {
title: "Morgan James",
image: "https://static.wixstatic.com/media/59e1f2f4dbbc4f7c9d6e66e3e125d830.jpg"
}
};
The
object contains four keys, each representing a person. Each person contains two properties, a
peopleData
that is the person's full name and an
title
that is a link to an image of the person.
image
Although you can use static data with a router, typically you would use data
from your site's database or an external source. We'll see where you would write code to retrieve that data a little later.
Regardless of where you get the data from, since you'll be writing the code that handles it, the data can be structured in any way you like.
Router Function
Remember, all incoming requests with the URL prefix you specified when creating the router are sent to your router for handling. The
function is where you handle those requests.
router()
The
function is named with the following convention:
router()
<router prefix>_Router(request)
So if you named your router myRouter, the code added to the routers.js file should look like:
myRouter_Router(request) { // routing code ...}
The
function has a request parameter which receives a
router()
object that contains information about the incoming request. The object has information about the URL used to reach the router, where the request came from, and who the request came from.
WixRouterRequest
Typically, the
function will decide which page to show (if any) and what data to pass to the page. A response is then sent using the
router()
,
forbidden()
,
notFound()
,
ok()
,
redirect()
or
functions.
sendStatus()
Let's take a look at the sample
function code:
router()
export function myRouter_Router(request) {
// Get item name from URL request
const name = request.path[0];
// Get the item data by name
const data = peopleData[name];
if (data) {
//define SEO tags
const seoData = {
title: data.title,
description: `This is a description of ${data.title} page`,
noIndex: false,
metaTags: [
{"og:title": data.title,
"og:image": data.image,
content: "People Data"
}
]
};
// Render item page
return ok("myRouter-page", data, seoData);
}
// Return 404 if item is not found
return notFound();
}
The
function begins by parsing the request's path to pull out a name value.
router()
const name = request.path[0];
For example, a user might reach this
function by browsing to
router()
. The received
https://mysite.com/myRouter/Ash
object's
WixRouterRequest
property will be an array with one element:
path
. Now the value of name is "
["Ash"]
".
Ash
Next, the
function retrieves data based on the
router()
it received.
name
const data = peopleData[name];
Continuing our example above, we pull out Ash's information from the
object.
peopleData
So
now holds:
data
{
title: "Ash Stowe",
image: "https://static.wixstatic.com/media/b8f383e0fe2b478ea91362b707ef267b.jpg"
}
If you want to retrieve data from an external source, this is where you place the call to retrieve that data.
After attempting to retrieve the data that corresponds to the incoming request, we check to see if any data was found:
if (data) {
// ...
}
If nothing was found, the
is skipped and we return a 404 error using the
if
function.
notFound()
return notFound();
Assuming we found the data we were looking for, we now prepare some header data for our page:
const seoData = {
title: data.title,
description: `This is a description of ${data.title} page`,
noIndex: false,
metaTags: {
"og:title": data.title,
"og:image": data.image
}
};
Here we create a
object that defines what will be put in the HTML head of the page we respond to the request with. That object is stored in the seoData variable.
HeadOptions
The sample code creates a
and
title
based on the
description
property of the retrieved
title
object. It also sets
data
to false, meaning search engines should index the page. Finally, some
noIndex
properties are added as well.
metaTags
You can create the
object using any information you want.
HeadOptions
You can also add a keywords property to the
object with a string containing the page's keywords.
HeadOptions
Finally, we return a
object using the
WixRouterResponse
function:
ok()
return ok("myRouter-page", data, seoData);
Here we route the user to the router page named "
" and pass it the
myRouter-page
that was retrieved and the
data
that was built for the page.
seoData
Depending on the situation, you can return a number of different responses from the
function. So far we've seen the
router()
and
notFound()
functions in use. You can also use the
ok()
function to return a
forbidden()
response, the
403
function to return a
redirect()
or
301
response, or the
302
function to return a response with any status code you choose.
sendStatus()
Router Data
To use the data that was returned with a
using the
WixRouterResponse
function, use the
ok()
window
wix-
function.
getRouterData()
For example, we can take the data passed by the sample router code and use it to present a person's information on the myRouter-page page that was created.
First, we need to add a text and image element to serve as placeholders for a person's title and image.
Next, in the page's code we retrieve the router data and set the text and image elements to display the
and
title
from the data.
image
import wixWindow from 'wix-window';
$w.onReady(function () {
let data = wixWindow.getRouterData();
$w("#text1").text = data.title;
$w("#image1").src = data.image;
});
If you preview the page, you'll see that the placeholders we put on the page are filled in with information from the data that was passed to the page. You can use the preview widget to see what the page looks like for any of the people in the
object that was defined in the routers.js file.
peopleData
The preview widget gets populated with the
values from the
title
objects that are returned by the router's
WixRouterSitemapEntry
function.
sitemap()
Sitemap Function
Like the
function, the
router()
function is named with the following convention:
sitemap()
<router prefix>_Sitemap(sitemapRequest)
So if you named your router myRouter, the code added to the routers.js file should look like:
myRouter_Sitemap(sitemapRequest) { // routing code ...}
The
function has a
sitemap()
parameter which receives a
sitemapRequest
object that contains information about the incoming request. The object has information about the URL used to reach the router, the pages in the router, and who the request came from.
WixRouterSitemapEntry
Typically, the
function creates a
sitemap()
object for each item in the data used by the router. So, in our example, we create an entry for each person in the
WixRouterSitemapEntry
object. You also might want to include entries for other pages, like an index page or a search page.
personData
Let's take a look at the sample
function code:
sitemap()
export function myRouter_SiteMap(sitemapRequest) {
// Convert the data to site map entries
const siteMapEntries = Object.keys(peopleData).map( (name) => {
const data = peopleData[name];
const entry = new WixRouterSitemapEntry(name);
entry.pageName = "myRouter-page"; // The name of the page in the Wix Editor to render
entry.url = `/myRouter/${name}`; // Relative URL of the page
entry.title = data.title; // For better SEO - Help Google
return entry;
} );
// Return the site map entries
return siteMapEntries;
}
The
function takes the keys of the peopleData object and uses the JavaScript
sitemap()
function to create an array of
map()
objects, one object for each key. Each entry is given values for the
WixRouterSitemapEntry
,
pageName
, and
url
properties. Then the array is wrapped in a
title
and returned.
Promise
A sitemap entry can also contain
,
changeFrequecy
, and
lastModified
properties to give search engines more information about each page.
priority
In a case where you're using a router with external data, in the
function you would retrieve that data and build sitemap entries for each item that was retrieved.
sitemap()
Previously published at https://support.wix.com/en/article/velo-creating-a-router
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.