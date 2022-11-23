Creating an Integration Platform That is Easy and Scalable

Welcome to Hacker Noon Good-Company Interview Series! See all other Interviews here.
Hi, my name is Emilia and I am a Technical Marketing Specialist. I have been working in IT companies for more than 12 years, but mostly from a marketing, PR and customer service perspective. In my current role I do lots of writing on tech topics.
My company is called ZigiWave. Our focus is making integrations easy and straight forward, so that everyone can integrate different types of software, even if they don’t have a technical background.
ZigiOps integrates all popular ITSM, DevOps, Monitoring and CRM platforms, like Jira, ServiceNow, Azure DevOps, Freshdesk, SolarWinds, BMC Remedy and many more.
Companies nowadays use more than 50 apps, and enterprises often use 3 times more than that. If all these apps cannot work in sync, there is a great risk of critical delays, silos and bottlenecks in the organization and between the teams using different apps. This is why lots of companies are looking for integration solutions. However, to make an integration internally in many cases means gathering a development team specifically for that purpose, planning it and building it for months. The process is time- and resource consuming, and the results are often not as good as expected. Not to mention it requires maintenance and constant updates, to be able to keep pace with today’s competitive environment. The budget for such a project might easily go off the rails, too.
ZigiWave’s founders - Idan Harel and Avi Koren – were working with clients at the technology consultancy company Do IT Wise. They noticed many IT leaders are looking for integrations and ways to connect the systems in their organizations easily. However, they also wanted to have the ability to scale their integrations as fast as their organizations and products scaled.
Many vendors offer integrations, but most of them do not provide customizations or require a dedicated expert and coding skills to customize. Idan and Avi decided to create an integration platform that will be very simple to use and will not require coding or technical skills. At the same time they wanted it to be able to grow with its users and adapt to their specific integration needs. This is how they launched ZigiWave and set the beginning of the ZigiOps integration platform. Currently ZigiOps offers 40+ connectors and 500+ integrations available.
Most probably I would be writing again. I love writing and combining that with the emerging technologies – you always have a topic to write about. 😊
There are people who measure success externally and people who measure success internally. Externally means – “if others like what I did, it is successful”, while internally means – “if I feel it is good, then it is successful”. I am from the second type. Of course, it matters if others like what I do and especially if it is useful to them, but I need to feel it. Once I feel it is good, then I can hand it to others for their opinion.
In the past year, we’ve grown by over 200%. More than 60 of the Fortune 500 companies trust us. We also completed 2 OEM deals.
There are so many technologies, and I am quite excited for the Metaverse, for example. Imagine being able to build whole worlds or every type of 3D elements for these worlds. But it is quite exciting in the enterprise applications space, as well. In a way – you also build a whole world of connected applications in the enterprise. And integrations are the connecting element that is key for this world to stay together. The glue, so to speak. We should not let his world tear apart. Integrations need to be stable, reliable and at the same time flexible. It worries me when organizations neglect safety and use unreliable integration tools.
HackerNoon is unique, because it gives voice to talented people from all over the world. There are so many people that are interested in technology and at the same time are brilliant writers. And HackerNoon is their platform. There is always a new interesting story to read on HackerNoon. 😊
Don’t try so hard! 😊 When you are attached emotionally to something, it never works out well. Just do the best that you can and treasure every moment! Every single moment of life is wonderful, even the hard ones. Especially the hard ones. 😊
That's a hard question. I learned so many things in terms of technologies. Maybe one of the most interesting things is how to integrate multiple systems and have them work in complete sync. Meanwhile, I also learned how to organize live demos. 😊