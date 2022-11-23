Creating an Integration Platform That is Easy and Scalable

See what Emilia - a Technical Marketing Specialist @ZigiWave has to say about new technologies - what is most exciting and most worrying. Find out also what is the origin story of ZigiWave, what is so great about the ZigiWave team and how to integrate multiple systems

Welcome to Hacker Noon Good-Company Interview Series! See all other Interviews here.









HackerNoon Reporter: Please tell us briefly about your background.





Hi, my name is Emilia and I am a Technical Marketing Specialist. I have been working in IT companies for more than 12 years, but mostly from a marketing, PR and customer service perspective. In my current role I do lots of writing on tech topics.





What's your company called? And in a sentence or two, what does it do?





My company is called ZigiWave. Our focus is making integrations easy and straight forward, so that everyone can integrate different types of software, even if they don’t have a technical background.





Our no-code integration platform ZigiOps has a super simple UI, and at the same time allows advanced modifications and customizations. With it anyone can do complex and tricky data dependencies. Integration platforms usually either require coding and writing scripts, or are too limited to make complex integrations. ZigiOps combines simplicity with advanced features, and this is why it has the power to disrupt the integration space.





ZigiOps integrates all popular ITSM, DevOps, Monitoring and CRM platforms, like Jira, ServiceNow, Azure DevOps, Freshdesk, SolarWinds, BMC Remedy and many more.





What is the origin story?





Companies nowadays use more than 50 apps, and enterprises often use 3 times more than that. If all these apps cannot work in sync, there is a great risk of critical delays, silos and bottlenecks in the organization and between the teams using different apps. This is why lots of companies are looking for integration solutions. However, to make an integration internally in many cases means gathering a development team specifically for that purpose, planning it and building it for months. The process is time- and resource consuming, and the results are often not as good as expected. Not to mention it requires maintenance and constant updates, to be able to keep pace with today’s competitive environment. The budget for such a project might easily go off the rails, too.





ZigiWave’s founders - Idan Harel and Avi Koren – were working with clients at the technology consultancy company Do IT Wise. They noticed many IT leaders are looking for integrations and ways to connect the systems in their organizations easily. However, they also wanted to have the ability to scale their integrations as fast as their organizations and products scaled.





Many vendors offer integrations, but most of them do not provide customizations or require a dedicated expert and coding skills to customize. Idan and Avi decided to create an integration platform that will be very simple to use and will not require coding or technical skills. At the same time they wanted it to be able to grow with its users and adapt to their specific integration needs. This is how they launched ZigiWave and set the beginning of the ZigiOps integration platform. Currently ZigiOps offers 40+ connectors and 500+ integrations available.





What do you love about your team?





The ZigiWave team is truly awesome. These are super smart young people who are always ready to help each other, solve problems together, work hard, and at the same time have fun together and play. The thing I like most is that everyone is ready to help. Whenever you are struggling with something or have a question, there is always someone ready to assist you and advice you.





If you weren’t working at your company, what would you be doing?





Most probably I would be writing again. I love writing and combining that with the emerging technologies – you always have a topic to write about. 😊





At the moment, how do you measure success? What are your core metrics?





There are people who measure success externally and people who measure success internally. Externally means – “if others like what I did, it is successful”, while internally means – “if I feel it is good, then it is successful”. I am from the second type. Of course, it matters if others like what I do and especially if it is useful to them, but I need to feel it. Once I feel it is good, then I can hand it to others for their opinion.





What’s most exciting about your company traction to date?





In the past year, we’ve grown by over 200%. More than 60 of the Fortune 500 companies trust us. We also completed 2 OEM deals.





What technologies are you currently most excited about, and most worried about? And why?





There are so many technologies, and I am quite excited for the Metaverse, for example. Imagine being able to build whole worlds or every type of 3D elements for these worlds. But it is quite exciting in the enterprise applications space, as well. In a way – you also build a whole world of connected applications in the enterprise. And integrations are the connecting element that is key for this world to stay together. The glue, so to speak. We should not let his world tear apart. Integrations need to be stable, reliable and at the same time flexible. It worries me when organizations neglect safety and use unreliable integration tools.





What drew you to get published on HackerNoon? What do you like most about our platform?





HackerNoon is unique, because it gives voice to talented people from all over the world. There are so many people that are interested in technology and at the same time are brilliant writers. And HackerNoon is their platform. There is always a new interesting story to read on HackerNoon. 😊





What advice would you give to the 21-year-old version of yourself?





Don’t try so hard! 😊 When you are attached emotionally to something, it never works out well. Just do the best that you can and treasure every moment! Every single moment of life is wonderful, even the hard ones. Especially the hard ones. 😊





What is something surprising you've learned this year that your contemporaries would benefit from knowing?





That’s a hard question. I learned so many things in terms of technologies. Maybe one of the most interesting things is how to integrate multiple systems and have them work in complete sync. Meanwhile, I also learned how to organize live demos. 😊 You can actually check out our live demo on how to integrate multiple systems here . In this case we integrated Dynatrace, ServiceNow, Jira and Salesforce. We had lots of people seeing it live, a ton of questions, and it was an amazing experience for me. Hint: You will see me as a host at the event. 😊







