Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Creating an Error Reporting Popup With Wordpress Flatsome and Contact Form 7by@madsphi

    Creating an Error Reporting Popup With Wordpress Flatsome and Contact Form 7

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    My website Model Prices index model train prices from 1,200+ shops from all over the world. All the indexing is done by some big algorithms and just like any other code, things might go wrong once in a while. For example, a price might be indexed under the wrong model train model or I might index the wrong price amount. To take care of the errors that pass through, I decided to make an error reporting popup. That is a link that the users can click, so a popup appears with room for describing the error and clicking submit to send me the report by email.
    featured image - Creating an Error Reporting Popup With Wordpress Flatsome and Contact Form 7
    programming #programming #wordpress #flatsome
    Mads Phikamphon HackerNoon profile picture

    @madsphi

    Mads Phikamphon

    Programming something

    Receive Stories from @madsphi

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    CodeRabbit

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Creating a Chart JS Scatter Diagram Using 2 Datasets
    Published at Jun 02, 2022 by madsphi #chartjs
    Article Thumbnail
    RSS to JSON Conversion: A Step-by-Step Guide for Integration with NodeJS
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by iamspathan #nodejs-tutorial
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Build a Stress-Free IT Career
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by gmakarov #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    Become a Productivity Beast With These 16 Killer Work-Flow Tools
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by madzadev #web-development
    Article Thumbnail
    Implementing Strategy Pattern with .NET 8
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by vdolzhenko #c-sharp
    Article Thumbnail
    Redefining Web Interactions in the Fight Against Dark Patterns
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by feedbackloop #dark-patterns-in-ux
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!