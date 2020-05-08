Creating An Animated SideNav without JavaScript [A How To Guide]

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
Visit Hacker Noon RSS Feed hackernoon.com/feedpromoted
Full Stack Developer
<input type="checkbox" id="toggler" />
<label for="toggler" class="toggle-label">
<i class="fas fa-chevron-circle-down"></i>
</label>
Now our button is ready to trigger the sidenav actions. In our example, I will put the label inside my sidenav to create a fancy button with the help of CSS animation. Also, I used a font-awesome arrow for the label icon.
<nav>
<label for="toggler" class="toggle-label">
<i class="fas fa-chevron-circle-down"></i>
</label>
<ul>
<li><a href="https://twitter.com/safaerden">Twitter</a></li>
<li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/safaerden">Instagran</a></li>
<li><a href="https://github.com/SafaErden">Github</a></li>
<li><a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/safaerden/">Linkedin</a></li>
<li><a href="https://www.mql5.com/en/users/safaerden">Mql5</a></li>
<li><a href="mailto:safaerden@gmail.com ">Mail</a></li>
<li><a href="#">-By Safa ERDEN</a></li>
</ul>
</nav>
<main>
<p>
"Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod
tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim
veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea
commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate
velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint
occaecat cupidatat non proident, sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt
mollit anim id est laborum."
</p>
</main>
Now we created our content but it is not functional right now. It is not even a good looking content without CSS. So let's begin to add some flavor to our content.
#toggler {
position: absolute;
display: none;
}
.toggle-label {
position: absolute;
left: -55px;
top: 5px;
transform: rotate(90deg);
transition: 1s transform, 1s left, 1s color;
}
#toggler:checked ~ nav .toggle-label {
transform: rotate(270deg);
left: 5px;
color: #2c3e50;
}
nav {
position: fixed;
background-color: rgba(256, 256, 256, 0.9);
height: 100vh;
width: 500px;
max-width: 100%;
right: -500px;
top: 0;
transition: right 1s;
padding: 50px;
}
#toggler:checked ~ nav {
right: 0;
}
body {
background-color: #2c3e50;
color: white;
font-size: 50px;
font-weight: 900;
overflow-x: hidden;
}
p {
font-size: 30px;
width: 75%;
margin: 20px auto;
}
nav ul {
list-style-type: none;
margin-top: 100px;
color: #2c3e50;
}
nav ul li a {
text-decoration: none;
color: #2c3e50;
}