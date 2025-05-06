Creating a Read-Only USB Disk for Archiving Family Photos

by Mark PelfMay 6th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

This article explains how to create a read-only USB external disk to securely archive and share family photos and videos. We demonstrate how to set up aRead-Only USB external drive to safely archive and distribute family photos.
featured image - Creating a Read-Only USB Disk for Archiving Family Photos
Mark Pelf HackerNoon profile picture

This article explains how to create a read-only USB external disk to securely archive and share family photos and videos.


Abstract: We demonstrate how to set up a read-only USB external drive to safely archive and distribute family photos and videos, protecting them from accidental deletion.

1. Archiving Family Photos and Videos

1.1 The Old Way – Optical Media

For a long time, I was relying on optical media, later years especially on Blu-Ray disks (BD) of capacities of 25GB and 50 GB, since they are cost-effective and of optimal capacity. I really liked their Read-Only property, since they would be passed around and there was a great chance some unskilled user, or even skilled by accident, might delete some irreplaceable old photo.


But, creating Optical BD disks on external devices is slow, and pics archives were not easily accessible since it would require an external BD drive to be attached to the USB port of the laptop/PC to enable seeing the BD disks.


Also, with the creation of more and more videos, a capacity problem started to appear.

1.2 Magnetic Media Degradation Over Time – problem

It’s well known that all magnetic media—including tapes, HDDs, and SSDs—deteriorate over time. While this process can take years or even decades, SSDs are particularly vulnerable: if left unpowered, some can begin to lose data within just six months ([1]). This makes traditional HDDs a more reliable option for long-term storage, especially for important files like family photos.

1.3 External USB HDD

In a previous article ([2]), I described how I repurposed an old 512GB HDD and placed it in a USB-C 3.1 Gen2 enclosure. This drive now serves as my family photo archive.


I created a dedicated archive folder on this external drive:

2 Making the External Disk Read-Only

2.1 Diskpart Tool

I used the Windows diskpart utility to set the partition's attributes to read-only. The process is illustrated below:


2.2 Testing Protection

To confirm the protection, I attempted two actions:

  1. Deleting a file
  2. Adding a new file


Here are the results:


2.3 Not Hacker-Proof Protection

This is, of course, only protection from accidental deletion, and can be removed to add/delete more files to the disk, and then reestablished again.

3 Alternatives

I haven’t found a better solution that is both user-friendly and suitable for Windows environments. Some recommend using BitLocker, but that would require sharing a password with users, which defeats the purpose.


Ideally, I would like to see (are you listening, Microsoft?😊 ) an option for a USB drive to be Read-Only for all users, and only require a password to remove Read-Only protection to add/delete files. While such functionality may exist in specialized (and expensive) hardware, it’s not currently standard for typical USB drives.

4 Conclusion

Setting a USB drive to read-only mode is, in my opinion, the best available solution for safely sharing a family photo archive. Still, it's wise to maintain a backup—just in case one of your friends reads this article and figures out how to bypass the protection to delete that one photo where they didn’t look their best. You know what I mean…

5 References

[1] Unpowered SSD endurance investigation finds severe data loss and performance issues

https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-components/storage/unpowered-ssd-endurance-investigation-finds-severe-data-loss-and-performance-issues-reminds-us-of-the-importance-of-refreshing-backups


[2] Reusing Spare HDDs and SSDs with USB Disk Enclosures

https://markpelf.com/2723/reusing-spare-hdds-and-ssds-with-usb-disk-enclosures/


[3] Free to Set Read-Only Attribute for Disk Partition

https://www.resize-c.com/howto/set-readonly-attribute-for-disk-partition.html

HackerNoon Services
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Mark Pelf HackerNoon profile picture
Mark Pelf@markpelf
Mark Pelf is the pen name of a Software Engineer from Belgrade, Serbia. https://markpelf.com/
Read my storiesAbout @markpelf

TOPICS

purcat-imgtech-stories#hdd#diskpart#readonly#read-only-usb-disk#usb-disk#optical-media#magnetic-media-degradation#external-disk-read-only

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
How to Solve the Microsoft.Data.SqlClient.SqlException (0x80131904): Incorrect syntax near '$ Error
by markpelf
Nov 16, 2024
#c-sharp
Article Thumbnail
Reusing Spare HDDs and SSDs With USB Disk Enclosures
by markpelf
Apr 22, 2025
#usb-drive
Article Thumbnail
Entity Framework 8 – Partial Classes Tricks You Should Know About
by markpelf
Feb 19, 2025
#entity-framework
Article Thumbnail
ASP.NET8 View Components Set New Bar for Web UI Reusability
by markpelf
May 23, 2025
#aspnet-core
Article Thumbnail
Applying medical statistics to Backblaze Hard Drive stats
by simonerni
Oct 09, 2017
#tech
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks