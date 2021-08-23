Creating a React Studio Plugin From an npm Library - a Walk in The Park!

Neonto’s React Studio lets you make a plugin out of a component from an npm library. In this tutorial we will create a bar chart plugin by wrapping the [Recharts] library. The plugin is a bundle of files with the extension plugin extension. The file structure looks like this: Info.plist, Executables, Main.js, Mustache.js and mustache.js. A single plugin can contain code for several targets. A plugin can start with its name, a brief description and a default name to be used for it when it is dragged onto the canvas.