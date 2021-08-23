Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Creating a React Studio Plugin From an npm Library - a Walk in The Park! by@azw

Creating a React Studio Plugin From an npm Library - a Walk in The Park!

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Neonto’s React Studio lets you make a plugin out of a component from an npm library. In this tutorial we will create a bar chart plugin by wrapping the [Recharts] library. The plugin is a bundle of files with the extension plugin extension. The file structure looks like this: Info.plist, Executables, Main.js, Mustache.js and mustache.js. A single plugin can contain code for several targets. A plugin can start with its name, a brief description and a default name to be used for it when it is dragged onto the canvas.
image
Adam Zachary Wasserman Hacker Noon profile picture

@azw
Adam Zachary Wasserman

IT strategist, Startup positioner, Cargo cult programmer. chaosfactorythebook.com

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
AI and The Consciousness Gap by @azw
#ai
One-Click Trial on TYK API Gateway with Tin by @trystanlatte
#development
Angular Vs. React: Choosing a Front-End Web Stack by @trantor
#hackernoon-top-story
Uncover the Secret to Hiring the Right Mobile App Developer by @jaydevs
#hire-mobile-app-developer
Why do People Say: "Developers are Lazy"? by @coderwoman
#programming
Prepare for 2022 With These Developer Tools by @carlo
#software-development

Tags

#reactstudio#nocode#nocode-tutorials#programming#react#react-javascript-library#tutorial#guide
Join Hacker Noon loading