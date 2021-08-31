Creating a Notification-Based Game via Unity and Courier

Matt Graber built a notification-based game with Unity Engine and Courier. The game is called [Rain Spikes, an arcade game that notifies players of their status on the leaderboard. Graber used Courier to use the API to send notifications whenever the game ends. The player uses arrow keys to move a square from left to right to dodge the falling spikes. The more spikes they dodge, the more points they gain. If a spike hits your square, it ends with a prompt to fill in your details—name, phone number, email, and memo.