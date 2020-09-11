Creating a Free Feedback Platform From Scatch During Pandemic

Hey there, sit back, relax, and enjoy the story about how namelss, an anonymous feedback platform was created all from scratch during the COVID pandemic.

Since my full-time job got converted to WFH setup, I was wondering

what to with the extra time I am saving these days (ex: office commute

time, no self-cooking time, etc).

Also, I wanted to learn Clojure and wanted to create a well-structured production-ready app.

So I started looking for a project idea to work on.

Just then I found one of my colleagues was struggling to find a tool

wherein he can be the single host and invite other people to give

feedback in real-time (sort of chatroom ) but all the participants can

be anonymous or named based on their personal preferences.

Bang! This was a perfect idea and requirement intersection wherein I

could have achieved all that I wanted (side project + Clojure based

app).

Within no time I wrote an RFC/ADR doc around the concept.

As soon as I felt I have captured basic requirements from the project, I started work on it as well.

In just 2 months, working mostly on weekends and sometimes usual

days, I could make it production-ready and here I am launching it today.

Product hunt page

About Namelss

<code>🙅 No login /auth required by host or participants 🎭 Participants can be totally anonymous ✈️ Unlimited participants can join 📥 The host can export feedbacks/chats as CSV 🔒The host can lock room for entry when required participants have joined in . ⏳Realtime chatrooms and sessions </code>

Bonus :

<code>📱The app is a PWA so it can be installed on any device 🔐 Conversations are E2E encrypted 🕸️ Minimal UI 📟 Open Source It helps with : People giving feedback can be totally anonymous The host can interact and introspect feedback with audience realtime No limit on the number of people that can join the same room at a time No context of the data being stored </code>

More details in the Github repo here

Previously published at https://mytrashcode.com/namelss-feedback-platform

