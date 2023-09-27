Create Your Own Local LLM Model: Updated for 2023

From Google Search for Research Images. All other images are generated by Bing Image Creator. Introduction Creating a local large language model (LLM) is a significant undertaking, typically requiring substantial computational resources and expertise in machine learning. It was not feasible to run local LLMs on your own local system because of the computational costs involved. However, with the advent of new software, GPT4All and LM-Studio can be used to create complete software packages that work locally. But let’s start with a HuggingFace Transformers source code example that shows you how to use the HuggingFace Libraries and PyTorch for (cloud-based, not local in this case): LLMs HuggingFace Transformers A complete program that , GPT-2 tokenizer, and is fine-tuned on the AG NEWS dataset (a small dataset used for utility purposes) is given below and explained in code snippets. We can leverage the power of pre-trained models and fine-tune them on specific tasks. uses the GPT-2 model : The script starts by importing the necessary libraries and modules. AG_NEWS is a news classification dataset from the torchtext.datasets package. AutoModelWithLMHead and AdamW are imported from the transformers library. AutoModelWithLMHead is a class that provides automatic access to pre-trained models with a language modeling head, and AdamW is a class that implements the AdamW optimizer, a variant of the Adam optimizer with weight decay. Importing necessary libraries and modules from torchtext.datasets import AG_NEWS\nfrom transformers import AutoModelWithLMHead, AdamW\nfrom transformers import AutoTokenizer : The script uses the AutoTokenizer class from the transformers library to load the tokenizer associated with the “gpt2” model. The tokenizer is responsible for converting input text into a format that the model can understand. This includes splitting the text into tokens (words, subwords, or characters), mapping the tokens to their corresponding IDs in the model’s vocabulary, and creating the necessary inputs for the model (like attention masks). Setting up the tokenizer tokenizer = AutoTokenizer.from_pretrained("gpt2") : The script sets the number of epochs for training to 50. An epoch is one complete pass through the entire training dataset. The number of epochs is a hyperparameter that you can tune. Training for more epochs can lead to better results, but it also increases the risk of overfitting and requires more computational resources. Setting the number of epochs EPOCHS = 50 : The preprocess_data function is defined to preprocess the data. It takes an iterator over the data and encodes the text in each item using the tokenizer. The AG_NEWS dataset is then loaded and preprocessed. The dataset is split into ‘train,’ and the text from each item is encoded. Encoding the text involves splitting it into tokens, mapping the tokens to their IDs in the model’s vocabulary, and creating the necessary inputs for the model. Preprocessing the data def preprocess_data(data_iter):\n data = [tokenizer.encode(text) for _, text in data_iter]\n return data\n\n\ntrain_iter = AG_NEWS(split='train')\ntrain_data = preprocess_data(train_iter) : The script loads the pre-trained “gpt2” model using the AutoModelWithLMHead class and sets up the AdamW optimizer with the model’s parameters. The model is a transformer-based model with a language modeling head, which means it’s designed to generate text. The AdamW optimizer is a variant of the Adam optimizer with weight decay, which can help prevent overfitting. Setting up the model and optimizer model = AutoModelWithLMHead.from_pretrained("gpt2")\noptimizer = AdamW(model.parameters())\n\nmodel.train()\nfor epoch in range(EPOCHS):\n for batch in train_data:\n outputs = model(batch)\n loss = outputs.loss\n loss.backward()\n optimizer.step()\n optimizer.zero_grad() : The script trains the model for the specified number of epochs. In each epoch, it iterates over the batches of training data, feeds each batch to the model, computes the loss, performs backpropagation with loss.backward(), and updates the model’s parameters with optimizer.step(). It also resets the gradients with optimizer.zero_grad(). This is a standard training loop for PyTorch models. Training the model After training, the script uses the model to generate text. It starts by encoding a prompt using the tokenizer and then feeds this encoded prompt to the model’s generate method. The output of the generate method is a sequence of token IDs, which is then decoded back into text using the tokenizer. Generating text: prompt = tokenizer.encode("Write a summary of the new features in the latest release of the Julia Programming Language", return_tensors="pt")\ngenerated = model.generate(prompt)\ngenerated_text = tokenizer.decode(generated[0]) : Finally, the script saves the generated text to a file named “generated.txt.” This is done using Python’s built-in file-handling functions. Saving the generated text with open("generated.txt", "w") as f:\n f.write(generated_text) This script is a good example of how to fine-tune a pre-trained language model on a specific task. However, it’s worth noting that fine-tuning a large model like GPT-2 can be computationally intensive and may require a powerful machine or cloud-based resources. Also, this script doesn’t include some important steps like splitting the data into training and validation sets, shuffling the data, and batching the data. These steps are crucial for training a robust model. For convenience, the entire program is given below. (Please do report errors or corrections in the comments below.): from torchtext.datasets import AG_NEWS\nfrom transformers import AutoModelWithLMHead, AdamW\nfrom transformers import AutoTokenizer\n\ntokenizer = AutoTokenizer.from_pretrained("gpt2")\n\nEPOCHS = 50\n\n\ndef preprocess_data(data_iter):\n data = [tokenizer.encode(text) for _, text in data_iter]\n return data\n\n\ntrain_iter = AG_NEWS(split='train')\ntrain_data = preprocess_data(train_iter)\n\n\nmodel = AutoModelWithLMHead.from_pretrained("gpt2")\noptimizer = AdamW(model.parameters())\n\nmodel.train()\nfor epoch in range(EPOCHS):\n for batch in train_data:\n outputs = model(batch)\n loss = outputs.loss\n loss.backward()\n optimizer.step()\n optimizer.zero_grad()\n\n\nprompt = tokenizer.encode("Write a summary of the new features in the latest release of the Julia Programming Language", return_tensors="pt")\ngenerated = model.generate(prompt)\n\ngenerated_text = tokenizer.decode(generated[0])\nwith open("generated.txt", "w") as f:\n f.write(generated_text) There are two packaged solutions for Local LLMs (and many more popping up every day). Two of the best of them are given below. I especially have a preference for LM-Studio. GPT4All You don’t need any of this code anymore because the GPT4All open-source application has been released that runs an LLM on your local computer without the Internet and without a GPU. I’m linking to the site below: This is the best solution for those of you who want a completely open-source on-premises system. Have fun! But make sure you have at least 16 GB of local RAM, 4 GB GPU RAM, a 3+ Ghz multicore(the more, the better) processor, and a local SSD. LLMs are almost as computationally expensive as Bitcoin mining! GPT4All LM-Studio 👾 LM Studio - Discover and run local LLMs LM-Studio is a powerful tool for training and deploying language models. It provides a user-friendly interface and a wide range of features to help you fine-tune your models, visualize their performance, and deploy them in production. LM-Studio supports various transformer-based models like GPT-2, GPT-3, BERT, Falcon, Llama2, Llama-Python, and many, many others. It also provides various options for data preprocessing, model training, and hyperparameter tuning. This makes it a versatile tool for both beginners and experienced machine learning practitioners. One of the key features of LM-Studio is its support for fine-tuning. Fine-tuning is a process where you take a pre-trained model and train it further on a specific task. This can significantly improve the model’s performance on that task. LM-Studio makes this process easy by providing a simple interface for loading pre-trained models and training them on your data. Another important feature of LM-Studio is its visualization tools. These tools allow you to monitor your model’s performance during training and evaluate its performance on a test set. This can help you identify issues early and make necessary adjustments to your training process. LM-Studio also provides a robust deployment pipeline. Once your model is trained and tested, you can easily deploy it to a production environment. This makes LM-Studio a great tool for end-to-end machine learning projects. Usability: LM-Studio is designed to be user-friendly. It provides a clean and intuitive interface that makes it easy to navigate through different features. It also provides detailed documentation and tutorials to help you get started. Scalability: LM-Studio can handle large datasets and complex models. It leverages the power of modern hardware and software to train models efficiently. This makes it a suitable tool for both small and large-scale projects. Community Support: LM-Studio has a vibrant community of users and contributors. They provide valuable feedback and contribute to the development of the tool. This ensures that LM-Studio is always up-to-date with the latest trends and technologies in the field of machine learning. The field of LLMs and is what I've decided will easily be the most versatile technology of the future. Junior Programmers, Artists, ML Engineers, Data Processing Analysts, Beginner Data Scientists, and practically every other digital job should be learning this technology since advanced versions in the future will have no errors and be production-ready - from a single line of text. Learn Generative Learning. It really is the future of the Digital World. And artists are suffering already! I can see a similar situation for even junior-level software engineers very soon. People, skill up! ASAP. advanced AI