Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Craig Wright And The BlackNet Lieby@mylegacykit

    Craig Wright And The BlackNet Lie

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Did Craig Wright design and code up Bitcoin? Did he write the Bitcoin whitepaper? No he didn't, and this article explains why. Craig can't even code, mind you.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Craig Wright And The BlackNet Lie
    web3 #bitcoin #craig-wright #fraud
    Arthur van Pelt HackerNoon profile picture

    @mylegacykit

    Arthur van Pelt

    The sniper in the backyard of Bitcoin.

    Receive Stories from @mylegacykit

    react to story with heart

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Craig Wright And The Bitcoin Supercomputer Fraud
    Published at Jan 01, 2024 by mylegacykit #bitcoin
    Article Thumbnail
    Gemini - A Family of Highly Capable Multimodal Models: Appendix
    Published at Dec 24, 2023 by textmodels #gemini
    Article Thumbnail
    Gemini - A Family of Highly Capable Multimodal Models: Discussion and Conclusion, References
    Published at Dec 24, 2023 by textmodels #generative-ai
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Find the Right DevOps Tools for the Project
    Published at Nov 22, 2023 by cloudarchitectgart #devops-tools
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!