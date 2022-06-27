Cracking the SANS GSEC Certification

Software Engineer | Data Science | Cloud Development https://twitter.com/abhishek_upd
My experience and tips on the SANS GSEC certification exam and the SEC401 course.
The SANS GIAC Security Essentials (GSEC) certification is for anyone working in the field of Information Security, whether you are a Software Engineer, an Information Security Engineer, or a Product Manager.
In this article, I share my experience of taking an online on-demand SANS SEC401 course, my preparation and tips for the certification exam, and why the course and exam could be useful for you.
Before the certification exam, I took the SANS course — SEC401: Security Essentials: Network, Endpoint, and Cloud. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the course was offered live online or online on-demand. I took the on-demand version, where I had access to pre-recorded training videos for 4 months. I started the course on February 6th, 2021. SANS mailed me the printed course materials before the start of my course. The printed materials included 6-course books and a workbook. When writing this article, SANS gives an option to attend the course in-person, live online, or online on-demand.
As a Software Engineer in a Cloud Security team, my objective in taking the course was to:
Here are the high-level concepts covered in the course:
If you take the course in-person or live online, those 6 concepts will be covered in 6 days of the training. Each concept has a theoretical and a lab component. The labs give you hands-on experience to apply the theoretical understanding in a controlled simulated practical setup. SANS provides a Virtual Machine image with all required tools and components for the labs.
I took and passed my GSEC certification exam on June 5th, 2021. The exam format was as follows:
I enjoyed going through the topics in the course and doing hands-on lab assignments.
Based on my experience, here are some tips:
This course and certification exams are really expensive. I would not have signed up for the course or the exam if my company had not paid for it. So, before you plan on signing up for the course and the certification exam, check with your manager or your company if they are willing to pay the amount for the course and the certification exam.
At the time of writing this article, the cost of the course was $7,640 USD. You have to pay an additional $849 for the GSEC Certification.
These are my thoughts on the course:
Here are my thoughts on the exam:
Also published here.