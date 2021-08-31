COVID Put This DJ Out of Work, So He Created an NFT Art Gallery

David Ordonez is the creator of Galeria NFT, a digital NFT art gallery that brings people mainly from third world countries to the NFT space. In Ecuador, cryptocurrency is mostly considered a scam, it’s not so well known, and it's really hard to buy cryptocurrency most banks have credit and debit cards blocked from exchanges. He started investing in cryptocurrency, later on, I found the cryptocurrency through a friend who told me to buy a coin called Etherum called ADA. After 2 months of trying I didn’t sell a thing and I spent a couple hundred dollars on Facebook but there was no fees on this platform.