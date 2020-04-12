COVID-19 Layoff Letter Sample

1,704 reads

Many employers have been asking me what they should write to their employee's during this hard time. I have to had to create a sample template that can be customized by both the employer type and the situation at hand.

Here is an example of what you might want to write when thinking about having to terminate or layoff some of your employees.

Dear Employee—



I want to say this has been a difficult time for us all. And we have been transitioning into a unique place in our society. One that is full of scarcity and fear for our well-being. This is a difficult time for everyone.



This decision is not an easy one. In order to protect our business from being existent in the coming weeks, we must make hard decisions. And one of those decisions is to reduce our payroll in order to pay other expenses while revenues have declined.



I want you to understand that this is a difficult decision and one that I wish we didn’t have to make. It is unfair that you have to suffer the repercussions of this. But mind you, we hope that this is temporary and that there will be a time we can employ every single one of you.



By doing this now, we hope this ensures we can bring everyone back.



I’m here to help in a variety of ways. From filing employment to writing recommendation letters and being a sounding board.



We will be speaking with each one of you directly if you are involved in these layoffs.



I want to thank you for your effort in this business.



Sincerely,

CEO

Tags