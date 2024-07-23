Search icon
    Court Examines LaTeX Source Files in Craig Wright's Claim to Bitcoin White Paper

    Court Examines LaTeX Source Files in Craig Wright’s Claim to Bitcoin White Paper

    by Legal PDF, July 23rd, 2024
    Craig Wright's LaTeX files, including main.tex, are under forensic scrutiny in the court case concerning his claim to be Satoshi Nakamoto. Wright asserts these files were used to compile the original Bitcoin White Paper.
    COPA v. Wright, Court Filing, retrieved on January 29, 2024, is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part of this filing here. This part is 4 of 42.

    3. The LATEX files: Main.tex and E-Cash-main.tex

    (i) Dr Wright’s main LaTeX file “main.tex”, “Candidate L” {H/340/1}

    56. This file is a LaTeX source file, taken from a folder on Dr Wright’s Overleaf account. Dr Wright has stated that, as Satoshi Nakamoto, he wrote the Bitcoin White Paper using LaTeX. He has also stated that this document “uniquely codes for the Bitcoin White Paper”, and that when compiled in Overleaf, produce a copy of the Bitcoin White Paper “in the same form as” and “materially identical to” that published by Satoshi Nakamoto. [Wright 6 E/21/3; Field 1 [27] P3/13/10]


    57. Among all his LaTeX files, Dr Wright has nominated this file in particular as the source file that he relies on to compile the Bitcoin White Paper itself (Shoosmiths’ fourth letter of 4 January 2024 M/2/802). This file is Candidate L in Mr Rosendahl’s report.


    Continue Reading Here.

    About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings.


    This court case retrieved on January 29, 2024, judiciary.uk is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction.


