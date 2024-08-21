Search icon
    Countering Mainstream Bias via End-to-End Adaptive Local Learning: Adaptive Local Learning

    Countering Mainstream Bias via End-to-End Adaptive Local Learning: Adaptive Local Learning

    by Tech Media Bias [Research Publication]August 21st, 2024
    Explore the dangers of bias in recommender systems and learn how an end-to-end adaptive local learning framework can counteract these issues effectively.
    featured image - Countering Mainstream Bias via End-to-End Adaptive Local Learning: Adaptive Local Learning
    Tech Media Bias [Research Publication] HackerNoon profile picture

    Abstract and 1 Introduction

    2 Preliminaries

    3 End-to-End Adaptive Local Learning

    3.1 Loss-Driven Mixture-of-Experts

    3.2 Synchronized Learning via Adaptive Weight

    4 Debiasing Experiments and 4.1 Experimental Setup

    4.2 Debiasing Performance

    4.3 Ablation Study

    4.4 Effect of the Adaptive Weight Module and 4.5 Hyper-parameter Study

    5 Related Work

    6 Conclusion, Acknowledgements, and References

    3 End-to-End Adaptive Local Learning

    To debias, we propose the end-To-end Adaptive Local Learning (TALL) framework, shown in Figure 2. To address the discrepancy modeling problem, this framework integrates a loss-driven Mixture-of-Experts module to adaptively provide customized models for different users by an end-to-end learning procedure. To address the unsynchronized learning problem, the framework involves an adaptive weight module to synchronize the learning paces of different users by adaptively adjusting weights in the objective function.


    Fig. 2: The proposed End-to-End Adaptive Local Learning (TALL) framework.


    Authors:

    (1) Jinhao Pan [0009 −0006 −1574 −6376], Texas A&M University, College Station, TX, USA;

    (2) Ziwei Zhu [0000 −0002 −3990 −4774], George Mason University, Fairfax, VA, USA;

    (3) Jianling Wang [0000 −0001 −9916 −0976], Texas A&M University, College Station, TX, USA;

    (4) Allen Lin [0000 −0003 −0980 −4323], Texas A&M University, College Station, TX, USA;

    (5) James Caverlee [0000 −0001 −8350 −8528]. Texas A&M University, College Station, TX, USA.

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.


    HackerNoon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

