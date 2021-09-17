Cost Effective Data Warehousing: Delta View and Partitioned Raw Table
As your data and team grow bigger, the query cost and efficiency become a headache to analytics managers. The use of a partitioned table and the materialized table save you DWH cost and increase the cluster efficiency. Delta views are an efficient way of pulling up-to-date metrics while keeping the query cost low.
handoff.cloud by ANELEN
