Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Cost Effective Data Warehousing: Delta View and Partitioned Raw Table by@handoff

Cost Effective Data Warehousing: Delta View and Partitioned Raw Table

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
As your data and team grow bigger, the query cost and efficiency become a headache to analytics managers. The use of a partitioned table and the materialized table save you DWH cost and increase the cluster efficiency. Delta views are an efficient way of pulling up-to-date metrics while keeping the query cost low.
image
handoff.cloud by ANELEN Hacker Noon profile picture

@handoff
handoff.cloud by ANELEN

💥 New: Bring any data to where decisions take place without hiring a data engineer 👉 https://handoff.cloud

Check Point

Automate Security Across All Your Cloud Environments

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Introducing Handoff: Serverless Data Pipeline Orchestration Framework by @handoff
#data-pipeline
How Big is BIG DATA Really? by @prompts
#writing-prompts
Metadata Synchronization: Design, Implementation and Optimization by @bin-fan
#analytics
Setting Up Notification Systems to Observe and Analyze Your Application by @courier
#software-architecture
Migrating to Snowflake, Redshift, or BigQuery? Avoid these Common Pitfalls by @MichaelB
#data-migration
Effective Adoption of Data Warehouses in Healthcare: A Complete Guide by @itrex
#data-warehouse

Tags

#data-engineering#dbt#analytics#google-bigquery#amazon-redshift#snowflake#data-warehousing-cost
Join Hacker Noon loading