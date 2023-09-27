Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    COPPERHOUSE CROSS AND BROUGHTON SPINNIES.by@anthonytrollope

    COPPERHOUSE CROSS AND BROUGHTON SPINNIES.

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    After all, the thing had not been so very bad. With a little courage and hardihood we can survive very great catastrophes, and go through them even without broken bones. Phineas, when he got up to his room, found that he had spent the evening in company with Madame Goesler, and had not suffered materially, except at the very first moment of the meeting. He had not said a word to the lady, except such as were spoken in mixed conversation with her and others; but they had been together, and no bones had been broken. It could not be that his old intimacy should be renewed, but he could now encounter her in society, as the Fates might direct, without a renewal of that feeling of dismay which had been so heavy on him. He was about to undress when there came a knock at the door, and his host entered the room. "What do you mean to do about smoking?" Lord Chiltern asked. "Nothing at all." "There's a fire in the smoking-room, but I'm tired, and I want to go to bed. Baldock doesn't smoke. Gerard Maule is smoking in his own room, I take it. You'll probably find Spooner at this moment established somewhere in the back slums, having a pipe with old Doggett, and planning retribution. You can join them if you please." "Not to-night, I think. They wouldn't trust me,—and I should spoil their plans." "They certainly wouldn't trust you,—or any other human being. You don't mind a horse that baulks a little, do you?" "I'm not going to hunt, Chiltern."
    featured image - COPPERHOUSE CROSS AND BROUGHTON SPINNIES.
    writing #novel #picaresque-novel #books
    Anthony Trollope HackerNoon profile picture

    @anthonytrollope

    Anthony Trollope

    Anthony Trollope was a novelist.

    Receive Stories from @anthonytrollope

    react to story with heart
    Brave-E

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    BREAKFAST IN BERKELEY SQUARE.
    Published at Nov 14, 2023 by anthonytrollope #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    When England has so recently lost two of its brightest ornaments
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by charlesbabbage #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    ST. BLAISE, THE WINNER OF THE DERBY
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    The Speaking Telegraph
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    BARNES' VENTILATOR FOR MATTRESSES, ETC
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    New Steamer
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!