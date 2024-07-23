Search icon
    COPA Sues Craig Wright for Pretending to be Bitcoin founder, Satoshi Nakamoto

    July 23rd, 2024
    The legal case against Dr. Wright involves allegations of forgery across a variety of documents, including LaTeX files, handwritten notes, and academic papers. COPA's claims and Dr. Wright's responses are examined in detail, revealing the complex nature of the dispute.
    COPA v. Wright, Court Filing, retrieved on January 29, 2024, is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part of this filing here. This is the table of links with all parts.


    Case Number: IL-2021-000019 and IL-2022-000069

    Plaintiffs: Crypto Open Patent Alliance

    Defendant: Dr. Craig Steven Wright

    Filing Date: January 29, 2024

    Location: High Court of Justice, Business and Property Courts of England & Wales, Intellectual Property list (ChD)

    Table of Content

    INTRODUCTION

    (i) Overall Conclusions

    (ii) Organisation of this Appendix

    1. An illustration of the intricacies and depths of Dr Wright’s forgeries

    2. The BDO Image ‘Time Capsule’ “BDOPC.raw”

      (a) COPA’s Reasons for Alleging Forgery

      (b) COPA’s Reasons for Inferring Dr Wright’s Knowledge / Responsibility

      (c) Dr Wright’s Explanations and COPA’s Rebuttal

      (d) Conclusion

    3. The LATEX files: Main.tex and E-Cash-main.tex

      (i) Dr Wright’s main LaTeX file “main.tex”, “Candidate L” {H/340/1}

      (ii) Dr Wright’s “electronic cash” LaTeX file “E-Cash-main.tex”, “Candidate C” {H/331/1}

    4. The BlackNet Abstract (Particulars of Claim at [26]-[27] {A/2/9}) The Second Pleaded Example C00000917

      (a) COPA’s Reasons for Alleging Forgery

      (b) Dr Wright’s Explanations and COPA’s Rebuttal

      Conclusion

    5. “Project BlackNet” paper (Reliance Document) {ID_001379} / {L1/79/1}

      (a) COPA’s Reasons for Alleging Forgery

      (b) COPA’s Reasons for Inferring Dr Wright’s Knowledge / Responsibility

      (c) Dr Wright’s Explanations and COPA’s Rebuttal

      (d) Conclusion

    6. Statistics Assessment homework {ID_000073} / {L1/323/1}

      (a) COPA’s Reasons for Alleging Forgery

      (b) COPA’s Reasons for Inferring Dr Wright’s Knowledge / Responsibility

      (c) Dr Wright’s Explanations and COPA’s Rebuttal

      Conclusion

    7. Conversions to LaTeX using the 2022 version of Pandoc {ID_004648} {PTR-F/5/1} and {ID_004687} {L1/236/1}"

      (a) COPA’s Reasons for Alleging Forgery

      (b) COPA’s Reasons for Inferring Dr Wright’s Knowledge / Responsibility

      (c) Dr Wright’s Explanations and COPA’s Rebuttal

      (d) Conclusion

    8. LLM Dissertation proposal 2 (Reliance Document) {ID_000217} / {L2/131/1}

      (a) COPA’s Reasons for Alleging Forgery

      (b) Reasons for Inferring Dr Wright’s Knowledge / Responsibility

      (c) Dr Wright’s Explanations and COPA’s Rebuttal

      (d) Conclusion

    9. Handwritten BDO Minutes (Reliance Document) {ID_004013} / {L2/159/1}

      (a) COPA’s Reasons for Alleging Forgery

      (b) COPA’s Reasons for Inferring Dr Wright’s Knowledge / Responsibility

      (c) Dr Wright’s Explanations and COPA’s Rebuttal

      (d) Conclusions

    10. “A Competing Transaction or Block Model” {ID_004682} {L1/367/1}

      (a) COPA’s Reasons for Alleging Forgery

      (b) COPA’s Reasons for Inferring Dr Wright’s Knowledge / Responsibility

      (c) Dr Wright’s Explanations and COPA’s Rebuttal

      (d) Conclusion

    11. “The King2.rtf” {ID_004695} {L2/49/1}

      (a) COPA’s Reasons for Alleging Forgery

      (b) COPA’s Reasons for Inferring Dr Wright’s Knowledge / Responsibility

      (c) Dr Wright’s Explanations and COPA’s Rebuttal

    12. False LLM Proposal “Proposala.rtf” {ID_004697} {L2/54}

      (a) COPA’s Reasons for Alleging Forgery

      (b) COPA’s Reasons for Inferring Dr Wright’s Knowledge / Responsibility

      (c) Dr Wright’s Explanations and COPA’s Rebuttal

      (d) Conclusion

    13. “Hash Based Shadowing” (Scanned Manuscript Document) {ID_004729} {PTRF/86/1}

      (a) COPA’s Reasons for Alleging Forgery

      (b) COPA’s Reasons for Inferring Dr Wright’s Knowledge / Responsibility

      (c) Dr Wright’s Explanations and COPA’s Rebuttal

    14. Variations on “Secure and Trustworthy Voting” {ID_004732} {PTR-F/89/1} and {ID_004734} {PTR-F/91/1}

      (a) COPA’s Reasons for Alleging Forgery

      (b) COPA’s Reasons for Inferring Dr Wright’s Knowledge / Responsibility

      (c) Dr Wright’s Explanations and COPA’s Rebuttal

    15. “Internal Controls…Backend Operations” {ID_004733} {PTR-F/90/1}

      (a) COPA’s Reasons for Alleging Forgery

      (b) COPA’s Reasons for Inferring Dr Wright’s Knowledge / Responsibility

      (c) Dr Wright’s Explanations and COPA’s Rebuttal

    16. “NG3.tex” and related files {ID_004715} {PTR-F/72/1}, {ID_004716} {PTR-F/73/1}, {ID_004719} {PTR-F/76/1}

      (a) COPA’s Reasons for Alleging Forgery

      (b) COPA’s Reasons for Inferring Dr Wright’s Knowledge / Responsibility

      (c) Dr Wright’s Explanations and COPA’s Rebuttal

    17. “LPA.tex” and “LP1.tex” {ID_004722} {PTR-F/79/1} and {ID_004723} {PTRF/80/1}

      (a) COPA’s Reasons for Alleging Forgery

      (b) COPA’s Reasons for Inferring Dr Wright’s Knowledge / Responsibility

      (c) Dr Wright’s Explanations and COPA’s Rebuttal

    18. “ESDT.tex” {ID_004736} {PTR-F/93/1}

      (a) COPA’s Reasons for Alleging Forgery

      (b) COPA’s Reasons for Inferring Dr Wright’s Knowledge / Responsibility

      (c) Dr Wright’s Explanations and COPA’s Rebuttal

    19. Tominaka Nakamoto: Monumenta Nipponica {ID_004019} / {L2/245/1}

      (a) COPA’s Reasons for Alleging Forgery

      (b) COPA’s Reasons for Inferring Dr Wright’s Knowledge / Responsibility

      (c) Dr Wright’s Explanations and COPA’s Rebuttal

      (d) Conclusion

    20. Backdated White Paper PDF (1) {ID_000536} / {L2/474/1}

      (a) COPA’s Reasons for Alleging Forgery

      (b) COPA’s Reasons for Inferring Dr Wright’s Knowledge / Responsibility

      (c) Dr Wright’s Explanations and COPA’s Rebuttal

      (d) Conclusion

    21. OpenOffice 2.4 document (Reliance Document) {ID_000260} / {L2/294/1}

      (a) COPA’s Reasons for Alleging Forgery

      (b) COPA’s Reasons for Inferring Dr Wright’s Knowledge / Responsibility

      (c) Dr Wright’s Explanations and COPA’s Rebuttal

      (d) Conclusion

    22. The 12 March 2008 Kleiman emails

      (a) (Particulars of Claim at [28] – [29] {A/2/10}) The Third Pleaded Example ID_001318

      (b) COPA’s reason for alleging forgery.

      (c) Dr Wright’s Explanations

    23. Email: “I need your help editing a paper I am going to release” (1) {ID_000465}

      (a) COPA’s Reasons for Alleging Forgery

      (b) COPA’s Reasons for Inferring Dr Wright’s Knowledge / Responsibility

      (c) Dr Wright’s Explanations and COPA’s Rebuttal

      (d) Conclusions

    24. Timecoin ODT Whitepaper (Reliance Document) {ID_000254}

      (a) COPA’s Reasons for Alleging Forgery

      (b) COPA’s Reasons for Inferring Dr Wright’s Knowledge / Responsibility

      (c) Dr Wright’s Explanations and COPA’s Rebuttal

      (d) Conclusion

    25. “Block diffusion within bitcoin” (Reliance Document) {ID_000367} / {L3/185/1}

      (a) COPA’s Reasons for Alleging Forgery

      (b) COPA’s Reasons for Inferring Dr Wright’s Knowledge / Responsibility

      (c) Dr Wright’s Explanations and COPA’s Rebuttal

      (d) Conclusion

    26. The SSRN Submission (Particulars of Claim at [30]-[35] {A/2/10}) The Fourth Pleaded Example

      (a) COPA’s Reasons for Alleging Forgery

      (b) Dr Wright’s Explanations and COPA’s Rebuttal

      (c) Conclusion

    27. False NAB Account Records {ID_003455} / {L15/100/1}

      (a) COPA’s Reasons for Alleging Forgery

      (b) COPA’s Reasons for Inferring Dr Wright’s Knowledge / Responsibility

      (c) Dr Wright’s Explanations and COPA’s Rebuttal

      (d) Conclusion

    28. Economics of BitCoin Nodes (Reliance Document) {ID_000227} / {L3/219/1}

      (a) COPA’s Reasons for Alleging Forgery

      (b) COPA’s Reasons for Inferring Dr Wright’s Knowledge / Responsibility

      (c) Dr Wright’s Explanations and COPA’s Rebuttal

      (d) Conclusion

    29. “Noncooperative finite games” (Reliance Document) {ID_000396} / {L3/203/1}

      (a) COPA’s Reasons for Alleging Forgery

      (b) COPA’s Reasons for Inferring Dr Wright’s Knowledge / Responsibility

      (c) Dr Wright’s Explanations and COPA’s Rebuttal

      (d) Conclusion

    30. Coffee-stained printout of Bitcoin White Paper (Reliance Document) {ID_004011} / {L2/234/1}

      (a) COPA’s Reasons for Alleging Forgery

      (b) COPA’s Reasons for Inferring Dr Wright’s Knowledge / Responsibility

      (c) Dr Wright’s Explanations and COPA’s Rebuttal

      (d) Conclusion

    31. “Economic Security.doc” (Reliance Document) {ID_000258} / {L3/286/1}

      (a) COPA’s Reasons for Alleging Forgery

      (b) COPA’s Reasons for Inferring Dr Wright’s Knowledge / Responsibility

      (c) Dr Wright’s Explanations and COPA’s Rebuttal

      (d) Conclusion

    32. “BitCoin: SEIR-C Propagation models of block and transaction dissemination” (Reliance Document) {ID_000550} / {L3/237/1}

      (a) COPA’s Reasons for Alleging Forgery

      (b) COPA’s Reasons for Inferring Dr Wright’s Knowledge / Responsibility

      (c) Dr Wright’s Explanations and COPA’s Rebuttal

      (d) Conclusion

    33. C++ Code {ID_004712} {PTR-F/69/1} and {ID_004713} {PTR-F/70/1}

      (a) COPA’s Reasons for Alleging Forgery

      (b) COPA’s Reasons for Inferring Dr Wright’s Knowledge / Responsibility

      (c) Dr Wright’s Explanations and COPA’s Rebuttal

      (d) Conclusion

    34. Converted Code2Flow source code flowchart (Reliance Document) {ID_000554} / {L3/326/1}

      (a) COPA’s Reasons for Alleging Forgery

      (b) COPA’s Reasons for Inferring Dr Wright’s Knowledge / Responsibility

      (c) Dr Wright’s Explanations and COPA’s Rebuttal

      (d) Conclusion

    35. bitcoin.exe - hex-edited{ID_000739} / {L3/474/1}

      (a) COPA’s Reasons for Alleging Forgery

      (b) COPA’s Reasons for Inferring Dr Wright’s Knowledge / Responsibility

      (c) Dr Wright’s Explanations and COPA’s Rebuttal

      (d) Conclusion

    36. MYOB accounting screenshots (Reliance Documents) {ID_004077} / {L5/150/1}, plus ID_004078 and ID_004079.

      (a) COPA’s Reasons for Alleging Forgery

      (b) COPA’s Reasons for Inferring Dr Wright’s Knowledge / Responsibility

      (c) Dr Wright’s Explanations and COPA’s Rebuttal

      Conclusion

    37. The Tulip Trust Deed (Particulars of Claim at [66A] {A/2/10}) ({ID_001186}) / {L8/20/1}) The Fifth Pleaded Example

      (a) COPA’s Reasons for Alleging Forgery

      (b) Dr Wright’s Explanations and COPA’s Rebuttal

      (c) Conclusions

    38. Spoofed email from Dr Wright in the name of Satoshi Nakamoto (1) {ID_001546} / {L8/338/1}

      (a) COPA’s Reasons for Alleging Forgery

      (b) COPA’s Reasons for Inferring Dr Wright’s Knowledge / Responsibility

      (c) Dr Wright’s Explanations and COPA’s Rebuttal(d)

      Conclusion

    39. The Sartre Message (Particulars of Claim at [23]-[25] {A/2/8}) The First Pleaded Example

      (a) COPA’s Reasons for Alleging Forgery

      (b) Dr Wright’s Explanations and COPA’s Rebuttal

      (c) Conclusion

    40. The MYOB Ontier email (aka ‘the Ramona Version’) dated 18 February 2024.

      (a) Background

      (b) The email

      (c) COPA’s Allegation

      (d) Dr Wright’s contention

      (e) The timestamps and other points raised by Dr Wright.

      (f) Conclusion



    About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings.


    This court case retrieved on January 29, 2024, judiciary.uk is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction.


