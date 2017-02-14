Continuous Integration. CircleCI vs Travis CI vs Jenkins

110,810 reads

@ djangostars Django Stars A technical partner for startups and enterprises

Note: the code samples may be displayed improperly because of markdown. I recommend to continue reading the original article on our blog to make sure all the examples are displayed properly.

CI definition and its main goal

Continuous Integration (CI) is a software development practice that is based on a frequent integration of the code into a shared repository. Each check-in is then verified by an automated build.

The main goal of continuous integration is to identify the problems that may occur during the development process earlier and more easily. If you integrate regularly — there is much less to check while looking for errors. That results in less time spent for debugging and more time for adding features. There is also an option to set up inspection of the code style, cyclomatic complexity (low complexity makes the testing process more simple) and other checks. That helps to minimize the efforts of the person responsible for the code review, saves time, and improves the quality of the code

How it works

Developers check the code locally on their computers

When completed — they commit changes to the repository

Repository sends a request (webhook) to CI system

CI server runs job (tests, coverage, check syntax and others)

CI server releases saved artifacts for testing

If the build or tests fail, the CI server alerts the team

The team fixes the issue

CircleCI vs Travis CI vs Jenkins

Now, when the process of continuous integration is clear (I hope so) we can move to the comparison of some of the most popular CI platforms nowadays. Each of those has its pros and cons. Let’s start with CircleCI.

CircleCI

Features :

CircleCI is a cloud-based system — no dedicated server required, and you do not need to administrate it. However, it also offers an on-prem solution that allows you to run it in your private cloud or data center.

It has a free plan even for a business account

Rest API — you have an access to projects, build and artifacts The result of the build is going to be an artifact or the group of artifacts. Artifacts could be a compiled application or executable files (e.g. android APK) or metadata (e.g. information about the tests`success)

CircleCI caches requirements installation. It checks 3rd party dependencies instead of constant installations of the environments needed

You can trigger SSH mode to access container and make your own investigation (in case of any problems appear)

That’s a complete out of a box solution that needs minimal configuration\adjustments

CircleCI is compatible with:

Python, Node.js, Ruby, Java, Go, etc

Ubuntu (12.04, 14.04), Mac OS X (paid accounts)

Github, Bitbucket

AWS, Azure, Heroku, Docker, dedicated server

Jira, HipChat, Slack

CircleCI Pros:

Fast start

CircleCI has a free plan for enterprise projects

It’s easy and fast to start

Lightweight, easily readable YAML config

You do not need any dedicated server to run CircleCI

CircleCI Cons:

CircleCI supports only 2 versions of Ubuntu for free (12.04 и 14.04) and MacOS as a paid part

Despite the fact CircleCI do work with and run on all languages tt supports only the following programming languages “out of the box”:

Go (Golang), Haskell, Java, PHP, Python, Ruby/Rails, Scala

Some problems may appear in case you would like to make customizations: you may need some 3rd party software to make those adjustments

Also, while being a cloud-based system is a plus from one side, it can also stop supporting any software, and you won’t be able to prevent that

Travis CI

Travis CI and CircleCI are almost the same

Both of them:

Have YAML file as a config

Are cloud-based

Have support of Docker to run tests

What does TravisCI offer that CircleCI doesn’t?

Option to run tests on Linux and Mac OS X at same time

Supports more languages out of the box:

Android, C, C#, C++, Clojure, Crystal, D, Dart, Erlang, Elixir, F#, Go, Groovy, Haskell, Haxe, Java, JavaScript (with Node.js), Julia, Objective-C, Perl, Perl6, PHP, Python, R, Ruby, Rust, Scala, Smalltalk, Visual Basic

Support of build matrix

Build matrix

language: python

python:

- "2.7"

- "3.4"

- "3.5"

env:

- DJANGO='django>=1.8,<1.9'

- DJANGO='django>=1.9,<1.10'

- DJANGO='django>=1.10,<1.11'

- DJANGO='https://github.com/django/django/archive/master.tar.gz'

matrix:

allow_failures:

- env: DJANGO='https://github.com/django/django/archive/master.tar.gz'

Build matrix is a tool that gives an opportunity to run tests with different versions of language and packages. You may customize it in different ways. For example, fails of some environments can trigger notifications but don’t fail all the build ( that’s helpful for development versions of packages)

You May Also Like:

TOX

In case you prefer any other CI platform — there is always an option to create a Build Matrix by using Tox.

[tox]

envlist = py{27,34,35}-django{18,19,110,master}

[testenv]

deps =

py{27,34,35}: -rrequirements/test.txt

django18: Django>=1.8,<1.9

django19: Django>=1.9,<1.10

django110: Django>=1.10,<1.11

djangomaster: https://github.com/django/django/archive/master.tar.gz

commands = ./runtests.py

[testenv:py27-djangomaster]

ignore_outcome = True

Tox is a generic virtualenv management and test command line tool. You may install it by using pip install tox or easy_install tox command.

Travis CI Pros:

Build matrix out of the box

Fast start

Lightweight YAML config

Free plan for open-sourced projects

No dedicated server required

Travis CI Cons:

Price is higher compared to CircleCI, no free enterprise plan

Customization (for some stuff you’ll need 3rd parties)

Jenkins

Features:

Jenkins is a self-contained Java-based program, ready to run out-of-the-box, with packages for Windows, Mac OS X and other Unix-like operating systems

With hundreds of plugins in the Update Center, Jenkins integrates with practically every tool in the continuous integration and continuous delivery toolchain

Jenkins can be extended via its plugin architecture, providing nearly infinite possibilities for what Jenkins can do

Various job modes: Freestyle project, Pipeline, External Job, Multi-configuration project, Folder, GitHub Organization, Multibranch Pipeline

Jenkins Pipeline. That’s a suite of plugins which supports implementing and integrating continuous delivery pipelines into Jenkins. Pipeline provides an extensible set of tools for modeling simple-to-complex delivery pipelines “as code” via the Pipeline DSL

Allows you to launch builds with various conditions.

You can run Jenkins with Libvirt, Kubernetes, Docker, and others.

Rest API — have access to Controlling the amount of data you fetch, Fetch/Update config.xml, Delete a job, Retrieving all builds, Fetch/Update job description, Perform a build, Disable/Enable a job

Jenkins Pros:

Price (it’s free)

Customization

Plugins system

Full control of the system

Jenkins Cons:

Dedicated server (or several servers) are required. That results in additional expenses. For the server itself, DevOps, etc…

Time needed for configuration / customization

Conclusion

What CI system to chose? That depends on your needs and the way you are planning to use it.

CircleCI is recommended for small projects, where the main goal is to start the integration as fast as possible.

Travis CI is recommended for cases when you are working on the open-source projects, that should be tested in different environments.

Jenkins is recommended for the big projects, where you need a lot of customizations that can be done by usage of various plugins. You may change almost everything here, still this process may take a while. If you are planning the quickest start with the CI system Jenkins might not be your choice.

Which CI system do you prefer? Leave us a comment to share your thoughts.

You are always welcome to ask questions and share topics you want to read about!

The article is written by Oleksandr Shaporda (ALEXANDER SHAPORDA) — a PR Manager at Django Stars. This article about continuous integration is originally published on Django Stars blog.

Specially shared with Hackernoon readers.

If you find this post useful, please tap 👏 button below :)

@ djangostars. by Django Stars A technical partner for startups and enterprises Read my stories