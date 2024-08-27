Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Continual learning and Benchmarking continual learningby@fewshot

    Continual learning and Benchmarking continual learning

    by The FewShot Prompting Publication August 27th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The paper reviews various continual learning techniques, including parameter isolation, regularization, and replay methods. It also discusses established and emerging benchmarks, providing a broad overview of methods and datasets used in continual supervised classification.
    featured image - Continual learning and Benchmarking continual learning
    The FewShot Prompting Publication HackerNoon profile picture

    Authors:

    (1) Sebastian Dziadzio, University of Tübingen ([email protected]);

    (2) Çagatay Yıldız, University of Tübingen;

    (3) Gido M. van de Ven, KU Leuven;

    (4) Tomasz Trzcinski, IDEAS NCBR, Warsaw University of Technology, Tooploox;

    (5) Tinne Tuytelaars, KU Leuven;

    (6) Matthias Bethge, University of Tübingen.

    Abstract and 1. Introduction

    2. Two problems with the current approach to class-incremental continual learning

    3. Methods and 3.1. Infinite dSprites

    3.2. Disentangled learning

    4. Related work

    4.1. Continual learning and 4.2. Benchmarking continual learning

    5. Experiments

    5.1. Regularization methods and 5.2. Replay-based methods

    5.3. Do we need equivariance?

    5.4. One-shot generalization and 5.5. Open-set classification

    5.6. Online vs. offline

    Conclusion, Acknowledgments and References

    Supplementary Material

    4.1. Continual learning

    Continual learning literature typically focuses on catastrophic forgetting in supervised classification. Parameter isolation methods use dedicated parameters for each task by periodically extending the architecture while freezing already trained parameters [33] or by relying on isolated subnetworks [6]. Regularization approaches aim to preserve existing knowledge by limiting the plasticity of the network. Functional regularization methods constrain the network output through knowledge distillation [17] or by using a small set of anchor points to build a functional prior [26, 36]. Weight regularization methods [39] directly constrain network parameters according to their estimated importance for previous tasks. In particular, Variational Continual Learning (VCL) [25] derives the importance estimate by framing continual learning as sequential approximate Bayesian inference. Most methods incorporate regularization into the objective function, but it is also possible to implement it using constrained optimization [2, 10, 13, 22]. Finally, replay methods [4, 12, 30, 32] retain knowledge through rehearsal. When learning a new task, the network is trained with a mix of new samples from the training stream and previously seen samples drawn from the memory buffer. A specific case of this strategy is generative replay [3, 34], where the rehearsal samples are produced by a generative model trained to approximate the data distribution for each class. Many continual learning methods are hybrid systems that mix and match the above techniques.

    4.2. Benchmarking continual learning

    Established continual learning benchmarks primarily involve splitting existing computer vision datasets into discrete, nonoverlapping segments to study continual supervised classification. Notable examples in this domain include split MNIST [39], split CIFAR [39], and split MiniImageNet [1, 4], along with their augmented counterparts, such as rotated MNIST [22], and permuted MNIST [15]. More recently, contributions from Lomonaco and Maltoni [20], Verwimp et al. [38] and Roady et al. [31] have enriched the field with dataset designed specifically for continual learning, such as CORe50, CLAD, and Stream-51, which comprise temporally correlated images with diverse backgrounds and environments.


    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.


    Bosch
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    The FewShot Prompting Publication HackerNoon profile picture
    The FewShot Prompting Publication @fewshot
    Spearheading research, publications, and advancements in few-shot learning, and redefining artificial intelligence.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgmachine-learning #neural-networks #machine-learning-benchmarks #continual-learning-for-llm #class-agnostic-network #disentangled-learning #open-set-classification #class-incremental-learning #forward-and-backward-transfer

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Also published here
    X

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Fine-tuned LLMs Know More, Hallucinate Less With Few-Shot Sequence-to-Sequence Semantic Parsing
    by fewshot
    Jun 07, 2024
    #llms
    Article Thumbnail
    Disentangled Continual Learning: Separating Memory Edits from Model Updates
    by fewshot
    Aug 27, 2024
    #neural-networks
    Article Thumbnail
    Two Problems With the Current Approach to Class-Incremental Continual Learning
    by fewshot
    Aug 27, 2024
    #neural-networks
    Article Thumbnail
    Unlocking New Potential in Continual Learning with the Infinite dSprites Framework
    by fewshot
    Aug 27, 2024
    #neural-networks
    Article Thumbnail
    How Disentangled Learning Tackles Catastrophic Forgetting
    by fewshot
    Aug 27, 2024
    #neural-networks
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas