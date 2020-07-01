Content Plan as an Instrument To Success

The goal of all marketing efforts of any business is to create a customer data and interact with it to create brand loyalty and stimulate sales. One of the most effective and inexpensive ways to do this in today's multi-channel environment is content marketing.

This is because, unlike paid advertising, content marketing provides the audience with something valuable, which is of great importance for building trust with any current or potential client. The hardest part of any content marketing is that it takes time.

Why we need content marketing? Because good content is excellently shared/reposted, it generates leads well and expands the funnel sale much better than paid ones. The Content Marketing Institute explains the value of content well in such way beneath:

Content marketing generates 3 times more leads than a paid search for 1 dollar spent

Creating content is the most effective way of SEO optimization

Every day, people share 27 million pieces of information. Your unique content can be of great interest to readers

80% of people prefer to make conclusions about the company based on articles and releases, rather than advertising

82% of consumers are more loyal to the company after reading relevant content

Together with marketing automation, it allows you to use a completely new personal approach to the client

PR experts have a lot of experience creating exceptional content for their brands. In the digital marketing world, making the most of this content generation ability now means investing in new content marketing plans to ramp up brand awareness and cultivate customer engagement. For PR pros, the rise of content has provided countless new opportunities to communicate with important audiences and raise visibility for critical clients. Of course, as valuable as content marketing can be, it’s only effective if companies know how to use it properly. The following tips from us could help any PR agency, project team and person make the most out of their content plan:

- Use a range of different media

While the days of written press releases aren’t over just yet – there are plenty of different ways that agencies can share content with the public in the modern age. Aside from writing content, PR groups can reach out to audiences through social media marketing, video content, and images too. A wider range of media can help to earn more attention online.

Optimize PR content attentively

To make content stand out in a world where everyone is using blogs and articles, PR pros need to make sure that they’re optimizing everything they produce. This means adding SEO strategies into their campaigns to improve their ranking with search engines like Google, as well as adding features that make the content easy to consume or share. For instance, a “share on Facebook” button at the end of an article could improve brand reach.

Show expertise and knowledge

When people look for content online, they’re often looking to learn something. A great way for PR companies to make their clients stand out with content is to present them as a “thought leader” for a specific niche. Q&A sessions or in-depth industry articles can help a company to appear more credible and authoritative.

Use data

Content marketers around the world are beginning to recognize just how valuable data can be to their marketing strategies. The right data gives organizations a chance to learn what their audience wants most from them. For instance, digital tools like Google analytics can help PR agents to track customer responses to certain pieces of content and adjust future strategies accordingly.

Attract the press

In the content marketing and PR world, attracting the press is similar to hacking a target audience. It’s all about understanding what the media are looking for to fill their news pages and giving them the content, they need. There are certain content formats that are typically well-received by industry publications, and PR agents can use those to their advantage when they’re planning a brand awareness or content strategy.

Maximize content value

Finally, since content is incredibly valuable today, it makes sense for PR agencies to get as much distance out of each piece as possible. As well as investing in the right content creation for their clients, PR groups can also multiply the content they create by turning it into different formats or looking at it from multiple angles. For instance, PR companies might interview different members of a business about a certain topic or transform a recent article into video piece or infographic. We guess that to achieve all these things we need an algorithm for successful and useful content:

Set a direction - Before you start writing content, you need to understand your goals (marketing strategy) Do the market research - Rely only on statistics. Often, you can learn a lot about the consumer, his behavior on the site, from which channel he came from, which sections of the site he watched, what purchases he made, how he reacted to email newsletters and much more Choose your channel - Just 10 years ago there were only 10 channels, now there are 100 of them - but are they all right for you? On the other hand, is your own blog and newsletter an universal option? Create useful, clickable and shared content - You create the content yourself or you have a team that is working on this, you need to know how to create content that will be useful, clickable and shared. In addition, you need to do it all the time. Promote more than you think it should - Most content creators spend 80% of their time creating content and 20% promoting it. But it should be vice versa. Measure and monetize - you need to understand how your investment returns in monetary terms

Algorithm is first of all clear strategy and strategic checklist to support.

Content marketing is first a digital marketing strategy in which companies create honest, transparent, and educational content on a consistent basis for an ideal buyer profile. Typically, the goal is to use the publication and promotion of content to drive organic website traffic, increase qualified lead generation, and (ultimately) empower the sales team to close more deals faster. From our practice, there are two types of clients in the world of digital marketing:

Those who have launched a content marketing campaign, and; Those who haven’t.

If you haven’t yet, it’s likely that you either don’t know why you should, or don’t know how. If you have, maybe your campaign isn’t going all that well, or perhaps you have no idea whether it’s performing well or not. Whatever your case may be, I wrote this guide is for you. It provides an overview and the benefits of content marketing, covers how to plan your content strategy, and dives into how to launch your content strategy. So it shouldn’t come to a shock to you when we say that your business should invest in a content marketing campaign.

But the problem here isn’t usually businesses that aren’t aware of the power of content marketing, or even businesses that don’t want to engage in content marketing. Instead, the problem is usually that entrepreneurs and marketers don’t know what they’re doing.

They’re too intimidated to start a content marketing campaign from scratch, and even if they muster the guts to try to launch one, they aren’t really sure where to begin. Indeed! Before you can create an effective content marketing strategy for your business, you need to know exactly what content marketing is—and isn’t—and what potential benefits you could stand to gain from it.

There are many different ways to approach content marketing, and many different tactics you can employ along the way, but the basic concept is the same no matter who you are or what individual strategic elements you choose to adopt. Basically, the idea is to create pieces of content (written, visual, audio, etc.) that people want to read, view, or listen to, and tie those pieces of content to your brand to build awareness, equity, and authority. Rather than directly advertising a product or service, your content will carry a value of its own to consumers, which will make your brand more visible, more authoritative, and more familiar to consumers.

Content marketing can be used by any business with an online presence. Any customer base you can imagine needs some kind of content—even if it’s just more information about a product or service. If you can provide that content, your brand will be the one those customers first engage with.

Content also serves a variety of different functions, so even if your business can’t benefit from one of the functions, it can probably benefit from at least some of the others. You can use content marketing for either business to attract clientele, but in different ways. You might use content marketing to boost website so appear in more search results for people in the local area searching.

The point here is that any kind of business can benefit from content marketing—as long as you have the right goals and strategy in place. You could argue that content marketing is a practical necessity for the modern age of online marketing, much like having a website in general. However, it’s certainly possible to get by as a business without one—you aren’t going to close your doors merely because you haven’t started a blog.

There are still lots of businesses that are doing just fine who don’t even have a website. There are, however, real risks of not pursuing a content marketing strategy, and the biggest one is the opportunity cost. You’re going to miss out on traffic, leads, and reputation benefits—so your business might be profitable without a content marketing strategy, but how much better could profits be if you did have one? And what about your digital influence in internet era?

Plus, either your competitors are already pursuing content strategies of their own (or if they’re not, it’s just a matter of time); how long will it take before their momentum starts to eat away at your market share due to inaction? Your implementation of a content strategy could actually be a defensive maneuver.

Finally, don’t forget that content marketing campaigns increase dramatically in value over time, due to their compounding returns, so the longer you wait to get involved, the more potential growth you’ll sacrifice and the stiffer competition you’ll have to face eventually.

