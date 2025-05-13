Consumers Know GDPR Exists—But Not All Their Rights

Abstract and 1. Introduction

A. Table of Survey Responses

B. Regression Analysis

C. Survey

5 ANALYSIS AND RESULTS

5.1 Background demographics

In the final phase #3 of the study, most participants were from large (250 to 2,499 employees) and very large companies (2,500+). The Operations/Manufacturing and Customer Service departments accounted for just over 50% of the sample (see Appendix A for details).

5.2 Hypothesis 1: Consumers are aware and knowledgeable about the GDPR

In the larger phase #2 survey, 93% of respondents confirmed awareness of GDPR or the General Data Protection Regulation. Only those who acknowledged familiarity were invited to the subsequent main study.





Regarding the question ‘How well do you know what rights GDPR gives you as a consumer?’, we employed a slider scale from 0 (nothing) to 100 (expert) for more precise quantification. The average score was 50.6, with a median of 53. Notably, the distribution in Figure 1 hints at two distinct populations—one less confident in their GDPR knowledge. A Kolmogorov-Smirnov test supports this, rejecting the null hypothesis of a single normal distribution (𝑝 = 0, 𝑠 = 1.00).









Respondents were then presented with eight statements, of which four were correct regarding consumer rights, to test their depth of knowledge of the GDPR. The answer options were yes, no or unsure. While the averaged scores per individual are pretty high, only 59% of respondents got all the positive statements correct, and only 20% got all the negative statements correct, i.e. correctly identified the incorrect statements (Figure 2).









We conclude there is a high awareness and knowledge of the GDPR. People may lack confidence that they know their consumer rights under the GDPR at a high level but are more sure-footed at a detailed level. Participants scored high on recognising legitimate rights but were unsure when presented with made-up rights.













This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.



