Consumers Know GDPR Exists—But Not All Their Rights

May 13th, 2025
In Phase 2, 93% of respondents reported GDPR awareness. Confidence in rights knowledge averaged 50.6/100, with only 20% identifying all fake rights correctly. The data shows high general awareness but uncertainty in deeper understanding.

Abstract and 1. Introduction

  1. Background to the GDPR

  2. Literature Review

    3.1 Consumer awareness and knowledge of the regulation

    3.2 Consumer awareness and knowledge of the regulator

    3.3 Consumer perceptions of privacy

    3.4 Business response to Data Protection regulation

    3.5 Employee awareness of their employer’s Data Protection regulator

    3.6 Employee perception of benefit of the GDPR to their employer

    3.7 The research goal is the consumer/employee perception of the GDPR

    3.8 Summary

  3. Methods

    4.1 Design

    4.2 Data Analysis and 4.3 Ethical considerations

  4. Analysis and Results

    5.1 Background demographics and 5.2 Hypothesis 1: Consumers are aware and knowledgeable about the GDPR

    5.3 Hypothesis 2: Consumers lack awareness and knowledge about the regulator

    5.4 Hypothesis 3: Consumers feel their privacy is better since GDPR was introduced

    5.5 Hypothesis 4: Companies have responded to GDPR and made changes

    5.6 Hypothesis 5: Employees lack awareness of the GDPR regulator at work

    5.7 Hypothesis 6: Employees have seen little benefits to their company from GDPR

    5.8 Research question: GDPR: Is it worth it? and 5.9 A regression model based on the dual professional-consumer perspective

  5. Discussion and 6.1 High consumer awareness and knowledge of the GDPR

    6.2 Respondents lacked a formed opinion and 6.3 GDPR has driven changes

    6.4 Perceptions of privacy have improved and 6.5 The profile of the regulator may not matter

    6.6 Regulator Enforcer and 6.7 GDPR is worth it if...

    6.8 Implications

    6.9 Limitations and future work

  6. Conclusion, Funding and Disclosure Statement, and References

A. Table of Survey Responses

B. Regression Analysis

C. Survey

5 ANALYSIS AND RESULTS

5.1 Background demographics

In the final phase #3 of the study, most participants were from large (250 to 2,499 employees) and very large companies (2,500+). The Operations/Manufacturing and Customer Service departments accounted for just over 50% of the sample (see Appendix A for details).

5.2 Hypothesis 1: Consumers are aware and knowledgeable about the GDPR

In the larger phase #2 survey, 93% of respondents confirmed awareness of GDPR or the General Data Protection Regulation. Only those who acknowledged familiarity were invited to the subsequent main study.


Regarding the question ‘How well do you know what rights GDPR gives you as a consumer?’, we employed a slider scale from 0 (nothing) to 100 (expert) for more precise quantification. The average score was 50.6, with a median of 53. Notably, the distribution in Figure 1 hints at two distinct populations—one less confident in their GDPR knowledge. A Kolmogorov-Smirnov test supports this, rejecting the null hypothesis of a single normal distribution (𝑝 = 0, 𝑠 = 1.00).


Figure 1: Violin plot of participants self-evaluated knowledge of GDPR consumer rights.


Respondents were then presented with eight statements, of which four were correct regarding consumer rights, to test their depth of knowledge of the GDPR. The answer options were yes, no or unsure. While the averaged scores per individual are pretty high, only 59% of respondents got all the positive statements correct, and only 20% got all the negative statements correct, i.e. correctly identified the incorrect statements (Figure 2).


Figure 2: Violin plot showing the percentage of questions correctly answered about consumer rights.


We conclude there is a high awareness and knowledge of the GDPR. People may lack confidence that they know their consumer rights under the GDPR at a high level but are more sure-footed at a detailed level. Participants scored high on recognising legitimate rights but were unsure when presented with made-up rights.


Table 1: Confusion matrix comparing the participant’s guesses for the name of UK’s GDPR regulator between the pre- and main-study (which were 8 weeks apart)


Table 2: Answers to the question ‘Which of the following roles is the regulator expected to do?’


Authors:

(1) Gerard Buckley, University College London, UK ([email protected]);

(2) Tristan Caulfield, University College London, UK ([email protected]);

(3) Ingolf Becker, University College London, UK ([email protected]).

This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.


