Before you go, check out these stories!

0
Search icon
Start Writing
KendoReact adGet The React Component Library You Need
Hackernoon logoConsistent Custom Exception Classes in Python by@transifex

Consistent Custom Exception Classes in Python

October 31st 2020 343 reads
Author profile picture

@transifextransifex

The #1 localization platform for developers.

Having to handle exceptions is common in Python and so is having to define your own. Yet, I have seen competing ways of doing so in various projects. The inconsistency comes from 

Exception
s being something that can easily be subclassed and extended, but also something that can be easily instantiated and used in their base form.

Here is a common way to define custom exceptions in Python:

class MyException(Exception):
    def __init__(self, msg):
        self.msg = msg

try:
    raise MyException("Something went wrong")
except MyException as e:
    print(e) # <<< Something went wrong
    print(repr(e)) # <<< MyException('Something went wrong')
class MyException(Exception):
    def __init__(self, msg):
        self.msg = msg

try:
    raise MyException("Something went wrong")
except MyException as e:
    print(e) # <<< Something went wrong
    print(repr(e)) # <<< MyException('Something went wrong')

In general, this seems to work fine. In fact, it works “better than it should”. Somehow, Python knows how to properly execute the 

str
and 
repr
methods, even though we didn’t write any code for them.

So is there a problem with this approach? Let’s try something slightly different:

# Same as before
class MyException(Exception):
    def __init__(self, msg):
        self.msg = msg

try:
    # Now we use a keyword argument
    raise MyException(msg="Something went wrong")
except MyException as e:
    print(e)       # <<<
    print(repr(e)) # <<< MyException()

Oh no! It looks like we broke the 

str
and 
repr
methods. How did this happen?

Although nothing prevents us from assigning attributes to an 

Exception
object (the 
self.msg = msg
part), there is a special place in 
Exception
’s heart for the constructor’s positional arguments:

e = Exception(1, 2, 3)

e.__dict__  # <<< {}
e.args      # <<< (1, 2, 3)
str(e)      # <<< '(1, 2, 3)'
repr(e)     # <<< 'Exception(1, 2, 3)'

e.a = 'b'
e.__dict__  # <<< {'a': 'b'}
e.args      # <<< (1, 2, 3)
str(e)      # <<< '(1, 2, 3)'
repr(e)     # <<< 'Exception(1, 2, 3)'

But not so much for keyword arguments:

e = Exception(1, b=2)
# <<< ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
# <<< TypeError                                 Traceback (most recent call last)
# <<< <ipython-input-9-0f7c585491d4> in <module>
# <<< ----> 1 e = Exception(1, b=2)
# <<<
# <<< TypeError: Exception() takes no keyword arguments

When we defined our own 

__init__
method, making it able to accept the 
msg
keyword argument, there was a difference between the resulting objects when we passed positional arguments versus when we passed keyword arguments. In short, the following look like they should be identical, but they aren’t:

MyException("Something went wrong").args      # <<< ('Something went wrong',)
MyException(msg="Something went wrong").args  # <<< ()

(I suspect that there is some sort of “pre-initializer” in the base 

Exception
class, possibly a 
__new__
method, that captures the positional arguments to the 
args
attribute and then invokes our 
__init__
method)

One thing we could do to fix this inconsistency is implement the methods we “broke”:

class MyException(Exception):
    def __init__(self, msg):
        self.msg = msg
    def __str__(self):
        return self.msg
    def __repr__(self):
        return f"MyException({self.msg})"

e = MyException(msg='Something went wrong')

str(e)   # <<< 'Something went wrong'
repr(e)  # <<< MyException('Something went wrong')

However, this is not my suggestion. First of all, it’s boring. But I also feel like it goes against the “spirit” of how Python exceptions are supposed to be structured. Maybe some exception handling code later on will inspect the 

args
attribute, expecting relevant information to be there.

What I propose is the following:

class MyException(Exception):
    def __init__(self, msg):
        super().__init__(msg)

    @property
    def msg(self):
        return self.args[0]

This way, you can initialize the exception with either positional or keyword arguments and it will behave the same way:

 = MyException(msg='Something went wrong')

e.__dict__  # <<< {}
e.args      # <<< ('Something went wrong',)
e.msg       # <<< 'Something went wrong'
str(e)      # <<< 'Something went wrong'
repr(e)     # <<< "MyException('Something went wrong')"

However, now you can’t change the 

msg
attribute/property.

e.msg = "Something else went wrong"
# <<< ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
# <<< AttributeError                            Traceback (most recent call last)
# <<< <ipython-input-29-32de7ec53be2> in <module>
# <<< ----> 1 e.msg = "Something else went wrong"
# <<< 
# <<< AttributeError: can't set attribute

Generally, I don’t see why exception objects should be mutable, but if you want them to be, I would suggest doing it through properties as well:

class MyException(Exception):
    def __init__(self, msg):
        super().__init__(msg)

    @property
    def msg(self):
        return self.args[0]

    @msg.setter
    def msg(self, value):
        self.args = (value, )

e = MyException(msg='Something went wrong')
e.msg = "Something else went wrong"
repr(e)  # <<< "MyException('Something else went wrong')"

With multiple (keyword) arguments, you can do:

class MyException(Exception):
    def __init__(self, msg, status_code=None):
        super().__init__(msg, status_code)

    def _set(self, position, value):
        args = list(self.args)
        args[position] = value
        self.args = tuple(args)

    msg = property(lambda self: self.args[0],
                   lambda self, value: self._set(0, value))
    status_code = property(lambda self: self.args[1],
                           lambda self, value: self._set(1, value))

This is a bit boilerplate-y but overall I think it’s worth it to ensure the

Exception
objects remain consistent. Things can be made better with a utility, I guess:

# utils.py
def _set(self, position, value):
    args = list(self.args)
    args[position] = value
    self.args = tuple(args)

def exc_property(position):
    return property(lambda self: self.args[position],
                    lambda self, value: _set(self, position, value))

# exceptions.py
from .utils import exc_property

class MyException(Exception):
    def __init__(self, msg, status_code=None):
        super().__init__(msg, status_code)

    msg = exc_property(0)
    status_code = exc_property(1)

This way, you get the 

str
and 
repr
method implemented for free (you can still override them if you want), the 
args
attribute will behave the same way regardless of whether you initialize your exception with positional or keyword arguments and you can access attributes as if they were normal attributes set to 
self
through assignment.

This looks like a lot of work, but:

  1. As I said, exceptions generally have no reason to be mutable, so you
    shouldn’t have to implement the setters
  2. Using the 
    exc_property
    trick, you will only write the slightly messier
    code only once, the 
    Exception
    subclasses themselves will remain short and sweet

This story has been produced by Konstantinos Bairaktaris, Senior Software Engineer at Transifex.

Related

How To Localize A React Application Using Transifex Native

31 reactions
#react
Author profile picture

@transifextransifex

5min
08/28/20

Hello, World! - Why Python is the Most Beginner-Friendly Coding Lan...

4 reactions
#python
Author profile picture

@aswinbarathAswin Barath

01/05/21

Tags

#python-programming#python-web-development#learn-python#python-tips#python-developers#python#classes#coding
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.