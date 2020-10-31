Consistent Custom Exception Classes in Python

Having to handle exceptions is common in Python and so is having to define your own. Yet, I have seen competing ways of doing so in various projects. The inconsistency comes from

Exception

s being something that can easily be subclassed and extended, but also something that can be easily instantiated and used in their base form.

Here is a common way to define custom exceptions in Python:

class MyException (Exception) : def __init__ (self, msg) : self.msg = msg try : raise MyException( "Something went wrong" ) except MyException as e: print(e) # <<< Something went wrong print(repr(e)) # <<< MyException('Something went wrong')

In general, this seems to work fine. In fact, it works “better than it should”. Somehow, Python knows how to properly execute the

str

repr

andmethods, even though we didn’t write any code for them.

So is there a problem with this approach? Let’s try something slightly different:

# Same as before class MyException (Exception) : def __init__ (self, msg) : self.msg = msg try : # Now we use a keyword argument raise MyException(msg= "Something went wrong" ) except MyException as e: print(e) # <<< print(repr(e)) # <<< MyException()

Oh no! It looks like we broke the

str

repr

andmethods. How did this happen?

Although nothing prevents us from assigning attributes to an

Exception

self.msg = msg

Exception

e = Exception( 1 , 2 , 3 ) e.__dict__ # <<< {} e.args # <<< (1, 2, 3) str(e) # <<< '(1, 2, 3)' repr(e) # <<< 'Exception(1, 2, 3)' e.a = 'b' e.__dict__ # <<< {'a': 'b'} e.args # <<< (1, 2, 3) str(e) # <<< '(1, 2, 3)' repr(e) # <<< 'Exception(1, 2, 3)'

object (thepart), there is a special place in’s heart for the constructor’s positional arguments:

But not so much for keyword arguments:

e = Exception( 1 , b= 2 ) # <<< --------------------------------------------------------------------------- # <<< TypeError Traceback (most recent call last) # <<< <ipython-input-9-0f7c585491d4> in <module> # <<< ----> 1 e = Exception(1, b=2) # <<< # <<< TypeError: Exception() takes no keyword arguments

When we defined our own

__init__

msg

MyException( "Something went wrong" ).args # <<< ('Something went wrong',) MyException(msg= "Something went wrong" ).args # <<< ()

method, making it able to accept thekeyword argument, there was a difference between the resulting objects when we passed positional arguments versus when we passed keyword arguments. In short, the following look like they should be identical, but they aren’t:

(I suspect that there is some sort of “pre-initializer” in the base

Exception

__new__

args

__init__

class, possibly amethod, that captures the positional arguments to theattribute and then invokes ourmethod)

One thing we could do to fix this inconsistency is implement the methods we “broke”:

class MyException (Exception) : def __init__ (self, msg) : self.msg = msg def __str__ (self) : return self.msg def __repr__ (self) : return f"MyException( {self.msg} )" e = MyException(msg= 'Something went wrong' ) str(e) # <<< 'Something went wrong' repr(e) # <<< MyException('Something went wrong')

However, this is not my suggestion. First of all, it’s boring. But I also feel like it goes against the “spirit” of how Python exceptions are supposed to be structured. Maybe some exception handling code later on will inspect the

args

attribute, expecting relevant information to be there.

What I propose is the following:

class MyException (Exception) : def __init__ (self, msg) : super().__init__(msg) @property def msg (self) : return self.args[ 0 ]

This way, you can initialize the exception with either positional or keyword arguments and it will behave the same way:

= MyException(msg= 'Something went wrong' ) e.__dict__ # <<< {} e.args # <<< ('Something went wrong',) e.msg # <<< 'Something went wrong' str(e) # <<< 'Something went wrong' repr(e) # <<< "MyException('Something went wrong')"

However, now you can’t change the

msg

e.msg = "Something else went wrong" # <<< --------------------------------------------------------------------------- # <<< AttributeError Traceback (most recent call last) # <<< <ipython-input-29-32de7ec53be2> in <module> # <<< ----> 1 e.msg = "Something else went wrong" # <<< # <<< AttributeError: can't set attribute

attribute/property.

Generally, I don’t see why exception objects should be mutable, but if you want them to be, I would suggest doing it through properties as well:

class MyException (Exception) : def __init__ (self, msg) : super().__init__(msg) @property def msg (self) : return self.args[ 0 ] @msg.setter def msg (self, value) : self.args = (value, ) e = MyException(msg= 'Something went wrong' ) e.msg = "Something else went wrong" repr(e) # <<< "MyException('Something else went wrong')"

With multiple (keyword) arguments, you can do:

class MyException (Exception) : def __init__ (self, msg, status_code=None) : super().__init__(msg, status_code) def _set (self, position, value) : args = list(self.args) args[position] = value self.args = tuple(args) msg = property( lambda self: self.args[ 0 ], lambda self, value: self._set( 0 , value)) status_code = property( lambda self: self.args[ 1 ], lambda self, value: self._set( 1 , value))

This is a bit boilerplate-y but overall I think it’s worth it to ensure the



Exception

# utils.py def _set (self, position, value) : args = list(self.args) args[position] = value self.args = tuple(args) def exc_property (position) : return property( lambda self: self.args[position], lambda self, value: _set(self, position, value)) # exceptions.py from .utils import exc_property class MyException (Exception) : def __init__ (self, msg, status_code=None) : super().__init__(msg, status_code) msg = exc_property( 0 ) status_code = exc_property( 1 )

objects remain consistent. Things can be made better with a utility, I guess:

This way, you get the

str

repr

args

self

andmethod implemented for free (you can still override them if you want), theattribute will behave the same way regardless of whether you initialize your exception with positional or keyword arguments and you can access attributes as if they were normal attributes set tothrough assignment.

This looks like a lot of work, but:

As I said, exceptions generally have no reason to be mutable, so you

shouldn’t have to implement the setters Using the exc_property trick, you will only write the slightly messier

code only once, the Exception subclasses themselves will remain short and sweet

