Consistent Custom Exception Classes in Python

Having to handle exceptions is common in Python and so is having to define your own. Yet, I have seen competing ways of doing so in various projects. The inconsistency comes from
s being something that can easily be subclassed and extended, but also something that can be easily instantiated and used in their base form.
Exception
Here is a common way to define custom exceptions in Python:
class MyException(Exception):
def __init__(self, msg):
self.msg = msg
try:
raise MyException("Something went wrong")
except MyException as e:
print(e) # <<< Something went wrong
print(repr(e)) # <<< MyException('Something went wrong')
class MyException(Exception):
def __init__(self, msg):
self.msg = msg
try:
raise MyException("Something went wrong")
except MyException as e:
print(e) # <<< Something went wrong
print(repr(e)) # <<< MyException('Something went wrong')
In general, this seems to work fine. In fact, it works “better than it should”. Somehow, Python knows how to properly execute the
and
str
methods, even though we didn’t write any code for them.
repr
So is there a problem with this approach? Let’s try something slightly different:
# Same as before
class MyException(Exception):
def __init__(self, msg):
self.msg = msg
try:
# Now we use a keyword argument
raise MyException(msg="Something went wrong")
except MyException as e:
print(e) # <<<
print(repr(e)) # <<< MyException()
Oh no! It looks like we broke the
and
str
methods. How did this happen?
repr
Although nothing prevents us from assigning attributes to an
object (the
Exception
part), there is a special place in
self.msg = msg
’s heart for the constructor’s positional arguments:
Exception
e = Exception(1, 2, 3)
e.__dict__ # <<< {}
e.args # <<< (1, 2, 3)
str(e) # <<< '(1, 2, 3)'
repr(e) # <<< 'Exception(1, 2, 3)'
e.a = 'b'
e.__dict__ # <<< {'a': 'b'}
e.args # <<< (1, 2, 3)
str(e) # <<< '(1, 2, 3)'
repr(e) # <<< 'Exception(1, 2, 3)'
But not so much for keyword arguments:
e = Exception(1, b=2)
# <<< ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
# <<< TypeError Traceback (most recent call last)
# <<< <ipython-input-9-0f7c585491d4> in <module>
# <<< ----> 1 e = Exception(1, b=2)
# <<<
# <<< TypeError: Exception() takes no keyword arguments
When we defined our own
method, making it able to accept the
__init__
keyword argument, there was a difference between the resulting objects when we passed positional arguments versus when we passed keyword arguments. In short, the following look like they should be identical, but they aren’t:
msg
MyException("Something went wrong").args # <<< ('Something went wrong',)
MyException(msg="Something went wrong").args # <<< ()
(I suspect that there is some sort of “pre-initializer” in the base
class, possibly a
Exception
method, that captures the positional arguments to the
__new__
attribute and then invokes our
args
method)
__init__
One thing we could do to fix this inconsistency is implement the methods we “broke”:
class MyException(Exception):
def __init__(self, msg):
self.msg = msg
def __str__(self):
return self.msg
def __repr__(self):
return f"MyException({self.msg})"
e = MyException(msg='Something went wrong')
str(e) # <<< 'Something went wrong'
repr(e) # <<< MyException('Something went wrong')
However, this is not my suggestion. First of all, it’s boring. But I also feel like it goes against the “spirit” of how Python exceptions are supposed to be structured. Maybe some exception handling code later on will inspect the
attribute, expecting relevant information to be there.
args
What I propose is the following:
class MyException(Exception):
def __init__(self, msg):
super().__init__(msg)
@property
def msg(self):
return self.args[0]
This way, you can initialize the exception with either positional or keyword arguments and it will behave the same way:
= MyException(msg='Something went wrong')
e.__dict__ # <<< {}
e.args # <<< ('Something went wrong',)
e.msg # <<< 'Something went wrong'
str(e) # <<< 'Something went wrong'
repr(e) # <<< "MyException('Something went wrong')"
However, now you can’t change the
attribute/property.
msg
e.msg = "Something else went wrong"
# <<< ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
# <<< AttributeError Traceback (most recent call last)
# <<< <ipython-input-29-32de7ec53be2> in <module>
# <<< ----> 1 e.msg = "Something else went wrong"
# <<<
# <<< AttributeError: can't set attribute
Generally, I don’t see why exception objects should be mutable, but if you want them to be, I would suggest doing it through properties as well:
class MyException(Exception):
def __init__(self, msg):
super().__init__(msg)
@property
def msg(self):
return self.args[0]
@msg.setter
def msg(self, value):
self.args = (value, )
e = MyException(msg='Something went wrong')
e.msg = "Something else went wrong"
repr(e) # <<< "MyException('Something else went wrong')"
With multiple (keyword) arguments, you can do:
class MyException(Exception):
def __init__(self, msg, status_code=None):
super().__init__(msg, status_code)
def _set(self, position, value):
args = list(self.args)
args[position] = value
self.args = tuple(args)
msg = property(lambda self: self.args[0],
lambda self, value: self._set(0, value))
status_code = property(lambda self: self.args[1],
lambda self, value: self._set(1, value))
This is a bit boilerplate-y but overall I think it’s worth it to ensure the
objects remain consistent. Things can be made better with a utility, I guess:
Exception
# utils.py
def _set(self, position, value):
args = list(self.args)
args[position] = value
self.args = tuple(args)
def exc_property(position):
return property(lambda self: self.args[position],
lambda self, value: _set(self, position, value))
# exceptions.py
from .utils import exc_property
class MyException(Exception):
def __init__(self, msg, status_code=None):
super().__init__(msg, status_code)
msg = exc_property(0)
status_code = exc_property(1)
This way, you get the
and
str
method implemented for free (you can still override them if you want), the
repr
attribute will behave the same way regardless of whether you initialize your exception with positional or keyword arguments and you can access attributes as if they were normal attributes set to
args
through assignment.
self
This looks like a lot of work, but:
trick, you will only write the slightly messier
exc_property
subclasses themselves will remain short and sweet
Exception
