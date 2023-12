Concerns Over U.S. Government Shutdown Impacts Financial Markets

Too Long; Didn't Read The U.S. government is on the brink of another potential shutdown that could occur as early as 1st October if lawmakers from both the Republican and Democratic parties don't reach an agreement before then. The S&P 500 has dipped 2.28% over the past week. Moody's credit rating agency has also warned that a government shutdown could affect the U.s. government's AAA credit rating.