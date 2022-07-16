Computers on the Farm: What a Computer Can Do for You - Farm Management Analysis

0 After computerizing the farm records, the next step would be to do simple analyses on the microprocessor. A good place to start is by analyzing data already stored in the computer or available in the files. For example, you could use the recordkeeping capabilities of the computer to record and depreciate equipment, and to decide whether it is cheaper to lease or buy farm equipment. General software is available to help you with accounting and bookkeeping, basic business functions.

