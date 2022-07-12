Computers on the Farm by Deborah Takiff Smith - Table of Links

We bring you the best public domain books in the history of the interwebs.
Computers on the Farm, by Deborah Takiff Smith is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. The table of Links for this book can be found here.
Title: Computers on the Farm
Author: Deborah Takiff Smith
Release Date: April 20, 2019 [EBook #59316]
Language: English
II. What a Computer Can Do for You
a. Recordkeeping
e. Other Uses
IV. How to Choose a Microcomputer System
V. Strategies for Getting into Computers
VI. Alternatives to Buying a Microcomputer
VII. Information Available from Your County Extension Agent
VIII. How to Select Software
a. Checklist for Evaluating Software
b. Where to Look for Good Software
a. Checklist for Evaluating Hardware
b. Where to Look for Good Hardware
XI. Components of a Microcomputer
XII. Try It Out
XIII. Computers Need an Investment of Time and Money
XIV. Information Available Online from USDA, State, and Private Sources
XV. Other Computer Development at USDA
XVI. Learning More about Computers on the Farm
XVII. Glossary of Computer Terms
Deborah Takiff Smith (2019). Computers on the Farm. Urbana, Illinois: Project Gutenberg. Retrieved 2019, from https://www.gutenberg.org/files/59316/59316-h/59316-h.htm
