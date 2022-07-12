Computers on the Farm by Deborah Takiff Smith - Table of Links

Computers on the Farm, by Deborah Takiff Smith is part of HackerNoon's Book Blog Post series. The table of Links for this book can be found here. Title: Computers on the Farm Author: Deborah Takiff Smith Release Date: April 20, 2019 [EBook #59316] Language: English

Title: Computers on the Farm

Author: Deborah Takiff Smith

Release Date: April 20, 2019 [EBook #59316]

Language: English

TABLE OF LINKS

I. Purpose of This Bulletin

II. What a Computer Can Do for You

a. Recordkeeping

b. Farm Management Analysis

c. Process Controllers

d. Telecommunications

e. Other Uses

III. Computers on the Farm

IV. How to Choose a Microcomputer System

V. Strategies for Getting into Computers

VI. Alternatives to Buying a Microcomputer

VII. Information Available from Your County Extension Agent

VIII. How to Select Software

a. Checklist for Evaluating Software

b. Where to Look for Good Software

IX. Compatibility Counts

X. How to Select Hardware

a. Checklist for Evaluating Hardware

b. Where to Look for Good Hardware

c. Types of Hardware

XI. Components of a Microcomputer

XII. Try It Out

XIII. Computers Need an Investment of Time and Money

XIV. Information Available Online from USDA, State, and Private Sources

XV. Other Computer Development at USDA

XVI. Learning More about Computers on the Farm

XVII. Glossary of Computer Terms

This book is part of the public domain.

Deborah Takiff Smith (2019). Computers on the Farm. Urbana, Illinois: Project Gutenberg. Retrieved 2019, from https://www.gutenberg.org/files/59316/59316-h/59316-h.htm

This eBook is for the use of anyone anywhere at no cost and with almost no restrictions whatsoever. You may copy it, give it away or re-use it under the terms of the Project Gutenberg License included with this eBook or online at www.gutenberg.org, located at https://www.gutenberg.org/policy/license.html.

