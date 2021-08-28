Complexity. Software. Resiliency.
Complexity: The Emerging Science at the Edge of Order and Chaos -- a book I highly recommend. Complex systems display collective behavior that emerges from interactions between their parts. Software development exhibits many of the properties of complex systems: emergence, non-linearity, and adaption. Software teams, most notably OSS projects, are typically autonomous and self-managed. More importantly, the process of building software is at its heart based on social interactions. This requires software teams to be able to adapt to their changing environment.
VP of Engineering/Startups/Presently @ strongDM