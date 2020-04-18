Compartmentalisation As A Means For Ensuring Privacy [An Overview]

It was originally used by the Greeks to keep the secret of Greek fire, but now it is used by people all around the world for lots of different reasons.

According to wikipedia:

“Compartmentalisation is the limiting of access to information to persons or other entities on a need-to-know basis to perform certain tasks.”

I like to think of it as a floor of a house. You have different rooms for different purposes, and you don't mix things up. For example, you wouldn't sleep in the kitchen, nor would you cook in the bedroom. This is a good attitude to have when it comes to privacy.

The simplest way to do compartmentalisation is by having 3 parts:

Professional

Personal

Other

Let's start with professional. This should contain your work email, all of your files/documents (preferably on Libre Office ), potentially your LinkedIn etc...

The best browser for all your needs will probably be FireFox with these add-ons:



is a collection of privacy-related about:config tweaks that will enhance the privacy of your Firefox browser. Enter “about:config” in the FireFox address bar and press enter. Press the button “I'll be careful, I promise!” Then follow the instructions and hey presto! The last thing you need to do is choose a Be careful when adding extra add-ons. Always make sure its open source and that it actually respects your privacy. This is a collection of privacy-related about:config tweaks that will enhance the privacy of your Firefox browser. Enter “about:config” in the FireFox address bar and press enter. Press the button “I'll be careful, I promise!” Then follow the instructions and hey presto! The last thing you need to do is choose a search engine , I'd recommend SearX

Next we want a browser for more personal matters. Emailing fiends and social media, for example. Our browser of choice is ungoogled-chromium . I would advise setting your default search engine to qwant and to use the same set off add-ons as you professional browser.



If you want more info on Tor then Finally we have other. This is for anything else that doesn't fit into one of the other categories. The best browser for this is Tor . Before installing Tor their are a few things you need to know. Never log in to anything on Tor. I'd watch this video. For search engine I'd use DuckDuckGo If you want more info on Tor then this article will help!

But what Operating System should I use?

You may be thinking that this all sounds rather complicated, but after a while, like everything, it gets easier. If you are stuck there are lots of great tutorials and sub-reddits on the matter, so don't feel you have to suffer in silence.





