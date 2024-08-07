Z LEAGUE

#1588 COMPANY RANKING
We thought players of all skill levels should be able to enjoy the excitement of a tournament with a prize. So we built the world’s first skill-based tournament platform so casual gamers could join in the fun. Now we’re taking that idea to new heights, and creating more ways to bring people together for fun, accessible, challenging, and rewarding game play. Sound like your kind of gig? We’re always on the lookout for impressive talent in engineering, product, design, and data to help us build the future of casual gaming. Join our fully-remote team and make games your full-time job.
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Since 2020
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Z LEAGUE

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Z League's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Z League's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Bacary Sagna backs Kai Havertz to succeed at Arsenal: 'People need to forget about Kai's price tag'

Bacary Sagna backs Kai Havertz to succeed at Arsenal: 'People need to forget about Kai's price tag'

dazn.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

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Noname Discusses JAY-Z Mention On “Namesake,” Says They Have “Ideological Differences”

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Noname Addresses Criticizing Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Rihanna & The NFL On “Namesake”

Noname Addresses Criticizing Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Rihanna & The NFL On “Namesake”

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Nine Super League stars playing in Pacific Championships finals this weekend, including seven for Papua New Guinea

Nine Super League stars playing in Pacific Championships finals this weekend, including seven for Papua New Guinea

msn.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Generation Z’s Take on Modern Sports: A Closer Look at China’s Village Super League

Generation Z’s Take on Modern Sports: A Closer Look at China’s Village Super League

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Tue Oct 31 2023

Five managers who could replace Ten Hag at Man Utd | OneFootball

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Tue Oct 31 2023

Montez Sweat trade grades: Bears deal for former first-round DE, send Commanders 2024 second-round pick

Montez Sweat trade grades: Bears deal for former first-round DE, send Commanders 2024 second-round pick

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Bears add star pass rusher Montez Sweat from Commanders at NFL trade deadline

Bears add star pass rusher Montez Sweat from Commanders at NFL trade deadline

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Former Hull KR and Castleford Tigers ace makes League 1 move ahead of 2024

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NFL standings 2023: All division and conference leaders entering NFL Week 8

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Tue Oct 31 2023

Man Utd's identity crisis is Ten Hag's fault - no matter how much Neville blames the Glazers

Man Utd's identity crisis is Ten Hag's fault - no matter how much Neville blames the Glazers

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'I've got the feeling' - Jamie Carragher shares title verdict as Liverpool and Man City chances rated

'I've got the feeling' - Jamie Carragher shares title verdict as Liverpool and Man City chances rated

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Mon Oct 30 2023

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