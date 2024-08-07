Z LEAGUE
#1588 COMPANY RANKING
We thought players of all skill levels should be able to enjoy the excitement of a tournament with a prize. So we built the world’s first skill-based tournament platform so casual gamers could join in the fun. Now we’re taking that idea to new heights, and creating more ways to bring people together for fun, accessible, challenging, and rewarding game play. Sound like your kind of gig? We’re always on the lookout for impressive talent in engineering, product, design, and data to help us build the future of casual gaming. Join our fully-remote team and make games your full-time job.
11-50 emps
Since 2020
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Z LEAGUE
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EVERGREEN INDEX #1588
Z League's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Z League's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
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Mon Oct 30 2023
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Mon Oct 30 2023