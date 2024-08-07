Z LEAGUE #1588 COMPANY RANKING

We thought players of all skill levels should be able to enjoy the excitement of a tournament with a prize. So we built the world’s first skill-based tournament platform so casual gamers could join in the fun. Now we’re taking that idea to new heights, and creating more ways to bring people together for fun, accessible, challenging, and rewarding game play. Sound like your kind of gig? We’re always on the lookout for impressive talent in engineering, product, design, and data to help us build the future of casual gaming. Join our fully-remote team and make games your full-time job.