WATERCYCLE TECHNOLOGIES LTD
#14182 COMPANY RANKING
Watercycle Technologies Ltd, founded in 2020 and based in Manchester, UK, specializes in developing modular systems for sustainable mineral recovery and water treatment, focusing on producing battery-grade lithium salts and recovering critical minerals from various water sources.
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Since 2020
Worth 5.6M
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WATERCYCLE TECHNOLOGIES LTD
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