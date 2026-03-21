WATERCYCLE TECHNOLOGIES LTD

#14182 COMPANY RANKING
Watercycle Technologies Ltd, founded in 2020 and based in Manchester, UK, specializes in developing modular systems for sustainable mineral recovery and water treatment, focusing on producing battery-grade lithium salts and recovering critical minerals from various water sources.
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watercycletechnologies.com
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Since 2020
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Worth 5.6M
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#climatetech#renewable-energy#energy-solutions
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WATERCYCLE TECHNOLOGIES LTD

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EVERGREEN INDEX #14182

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