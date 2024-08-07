VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

#1896 COMPANY RANKING
Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches. It also provides residential fixed connectivity solutions, such as internet, video, and voice services; and sells network access to mobile virtual network operators. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 115 million wireless retail connections, 7 million wireline broadband connections, and 4 million Fios video connections. The company's Business segment provides network connectivity products, including private networking, private cloud connectivity, virtual and software defined networking, and internet access services; and internet protocol-based voice and video services, unified communications and collaboration tools, and customer contact center solutions. This segment also offers a suite of management and data security services; domestic and global voice and data solutions, such as voice calling, messaging services, conferencing, contact center solutions, and private line and data access networks; customer premises equipment; installation, maintenance, and site services; and Internet of Things products and services. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 27 million wireless retail postpaid connections and 477 thousand wireline broadband connections. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
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verizon.com
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99,600 emps
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Since 2012
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Worth 167.6B
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VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS (VZ)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1896

Verizon Communications's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Record Labels Demand Jury Trial in Verizon Copyright Infringement Case

Record Labels Demand Jury Trial in Verizon Copyright Infringement Case

Mon Jul 22 2024 By Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases

Music Industry Demands Statutory Damages from Verizon in Copyright Lawsuit

Music Industry Demands Statutory Damages from Verizon in Copyright Lawsuit

Mon Jul 22 2024 By Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases

Verizon Faces Vicarious Infringement Lawsuit Over Subscriber Piracy

Verizon Faces Vicarious Infringement Lawsuit Over Subscriber Piracy

Mon Jul 22 2024 By Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases

Verizon Faces Contributory Infringement Claims for Enabling Piracy

Verizon Faces Contributory Infringement Claims for Enabling Piracy

Mon Jul 22 2024 By Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases

High-Speed Internet and High-Stakes Piracy

High-Speed Internet and High-Stakes Piracy

Mon Jul 22 2024 By Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases

Verizon Cast as Scapegoat in Global P2P Piracy Crisis

Verizon Cast as Scapegoat in Global P2P Piracy Crisis

Mon Jul 22 2024 By Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases

Verizon Accused of Facilitating Music Piracy: Plaintiffs Seek Damages

Verizon Accused of Facilitating Music Piracy: Plaintiffs Seek Damages

Mon Jul 22 2024 By Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases

Universal Music, Warner, Sony Among Plaintiffs in Verizon Copyright Suit

Universal Music, Warner, Sony Among Plaintiffs in Verizon Copyright Suit

Mon Jul 22 2024 By Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases

Verizon's New York Ties Come into Play in UMG's Copyright Infringement Suit

Verizon's New York Ties Come into Play in UMG's Copyright Infringement Suit

Mon Jul 22 2024 By Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases

Universal and Sony Music Sue Verizon for Supporting Online Piracy

Universal and Sony Music Sue Verizon for Supporting Online Piracy

Mon Jul 22 2024 By Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases

UMG Recordings Files Lawsuit Agains Verizon for Copyright Infringement

UMG Recordings Files Lawsuit Agains Verizon for Copyright Infringement

Mon Jul 22 2024 By Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases

The Evolution of Net Neutrality Laws

The Evolution of Net Neutrality Laws

Fri Apr 05 2024 By Net Neutrality: Unbiased Internet Access for All!

Verizon Communications's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Verizon Communications Inc. Appoints Jennifer K. Mann to Human Resources Committee, Effective December 4, 2025

Verizon Communications Inc. Appoints Jennifer K. Mann to Human Resources Committee, Effective December 4, 2025

marketscreener.com

Fri Dec 05 2025

Verizon declares quarterly dividend of 69 cents per share

Verizon declares quarterly dividend of 69 cents per share

marketscreener.com

Thu Dec 04 2025

Verizon: Corporate Disruption Doesn't Help

Verizon: Corporate Disruption Doesn't Help

seekingalpha.com

Wed Dec 03 2025

Delaware Supreme Court Affirms Court of Chancery’s Dismissal of Claims Against IDT Related to Straight Path Communications Sale to Verizon

Delaware Supreme Court Affirms Court of Chancery’s Dismissal of Claims Against IDT Related to Straight Path Communications Sale to Verizon

manilatimes.net

Wed Dec 03 2025

Delaware Supreme Court Affirms Court of Chancery’s Dismissal of Claims Against IDT Related to Straight Path Communications Sale to Verizon

Delaware Supreme Court Affirms Court of Chancery’s Dismissal of Claims Against IDT Related to Straight Path Communications Sale to Verizon

marketscreener.com

Wed Dec 03 2025

Is Verizon Communications Stock Underperforming) the Dow?

Is Verizon Communications Stock Underperforming) the Dow?

barchart.com

Wed Nov 26 2025

AT&T, Verizon, And T-Mobile Customers Should Be Worried About The FCC's Ruling

AT&T, Verizon, And T-Mobile Customers Should Be Worried About The FCC's Ruling

bgr.com

Wed Nov 26 2025

Verizon Can Cut $4 Billion in Operating Expenses Now And Another $4 Billion Next Year, Wedbush Says

Verizon Can Cut $4 Billion in Operating Expenses Now And Another $4 Billion Next Year, Wedbush Says

marketscreener.com

Fri Nov 21 2025

Verizon layoffs, biggest in years? More than 13,000 jobs to be cut as the company undergoes major restructuring

Verizon layoffs, biggest in years? More than 13,000 jobs to be cut as the company undergoes major restructuring

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Thu Nov 20 2025

Verizon Reportedly Slashing Over 13,000 Roles

Verizon Reportedly Slashing Over 13,000 Roles

marketscreener.com

Thu Nov 20 2025

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

etfdailynews.com

Fri Sep 05 2025

Verizon: Graham Number And P/E Tell Me To Bet Against The Crowd

Verizon: Graham Number And P/E Tell Me To Bet Against The Crowd

seekingalpha.com

Wed Sep 03 2025

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