VATN SYSTEMS
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Vatn Systems is a defense technology company specializing in the development of autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) designed for scalable deployment by the U.S. military and allied nations. Founded in 2023, the company focuses on creating affordable, modular AUVs capable of operating in cooperative swarms, enhancing undersea mission capabilities.
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Since 2023
Worth 76.5M
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VATN SYSTEMS
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