UNACADEMY

#1451 COMPANY RANKING
Unacademy aims to build the world's largest online knowledge repository for multi-lingual education. We use technology to empower great educators and create a community of self-learners. Our vision is to partner with the brightest minds and democratise education for everyone looking to learn. Join us in our journey to change the future of education. Visit us at unacademy.com **Follow us on:** twitter.com/unacademy facebook.com/unacademy youtube.com/user/unacademy instagram.com/unacademy blog.unacademy.com
computer emoji
unacademy.com
ninja emoji
1799 emps
light emoji
Since 2015
money emoji
Worth 3.4B
twitter social iconinstagram social iconfacebook social icon
#elearning#media-production#writing-and-editing
Company IndexTech Stories & NewsABOUT
Claim This Company
#1451
Ranking Index(All Ranking)
1%
Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
1
Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
Coming Soon

UNACADEMY

5D1M6Mmax

EVERGREEN INDEX #1451

Unacademy's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Tech Giants are Laying off Thousands of People. Why?

Tech Giants are Laying off Thousands of People. Why?

Sat Nov 12 2022 By Mayank Vikash

Coding Games and Websites to Help You Learn Programming

Coding Games and Websites to Help You Learn Programming

Sat Nov 28 2020 By Vishesh Tripathi

Why Educational Platforms are a Favorite Target Among Attackers?

Why Educational Platforms are a Favorite Target Among Attackers?

Mon Nov 16 2020 By Rakesh Krishnan

This Side of Paradise: Book I, Chapter III - The Egotist Considers

This Side of Paradise: Book I, Chapter III - The Egotist Considers

Thu Jun 02 2022 By F. Scott Fitzgerald

Complexity Science is NOT a New Science

Complexity Science is NOT a New Science

Sat Jan 12 2019 By Michael

The 26 Frontend Certifications You Need to Go From a Good Web Developer to a GREAT Web Developer 🔥

The 26 Frontend Certifications You Need to Go From a Good Web Developer to a GREAT Web Developer 🔥

Fri Nov 24 2023 By Madza

Onlookers Question SVB Executive Salaries Following Collapse

Onlookers Question SVB Executive Salaries Following Collapse

Thu Mar 16 2023 By Lavaniya Das

WeirdOneCharacterDomainSuperstore.com: How I Built This

WeirdOneCharacterDomainSuperstore.com: How I Built This

Mon Jan 01 2018 By Jon Roig

Unacademy's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Indian edtech firms step up expansion, driven by familiar demographics

Indian edtech firms step up expansion, driven by familiar demographics

business-standard.com

Mon Feb 02 2026

Unacademy retreats from offline expansion as founder bets on digital growth

Unacademy retreats from offline expansion as founder bets on digital growth

business-standard.com

Fri Jan 16 2026

Unacademy to exit company-owned offline centres, convert to franchise model by April

Unacademy to exit company-owned offline centres, convert to franchise model by April

financialexpress.com

Wed Jan 14 2026

Unacademy Pivots to Franchise Model: CEO Gaurav Munjal Announces Exit from Direct Offline Operations

Unacademy Pivots to Franchise Model: CEO Gaurav Munjal Announces Exit from Direct Offline Operations

outlookbusiness.com

Wed Jan 14 2026

Unacademy pares offline footprint, sharpens focus on online test prep and Airlearn

Unacademy pares offline footprint, sharpens focus on online test prep and Airlearn

thehindubusinessline.com

Wed Jan 14 2026

Unacademy to exit offline centres, shift to franchise model, founder Gaurav Munjal tells employees

Unacademy to exit offline centres, shift to franchise model, founder Gaurav Munjal tells employees

livemint.com

Wed Jan 14 2026

Unacademy to exit company-run centres, pivot to franchise model after upGrad acquisition talks collapse

Unacademy to exit company-run centres, pivot to franchise model after upGrad acquisition talks collapse

moneycontrol.com

Wed Jan 14 2026

Gaurav Munjal to stay at helm of Unacademy, double down on online businesses

Gaurav Munjal to stay at helm of Unacademy, double down on online businesses

financialexpress.com

Mon Jan 12 2026

Gaurav Munjal Pauses New Startup to Lead Unacademy After upGrad Deal Fails

Gaurav Munjal Pauses New Startup to Lead Unacademy After upGrad Deal Fails

outlookbusiness.com

Fri Jan 09 2026

Explainer: Why the upGrad-Unacademy deal collapsed

Explainer: Why the upGrad-Unacademy deal collapsed

forbesindia.com

Fri Jan 09 2026

Paytm, Ixigo & Founders Talk About OpenAI’s Expensive Pricing In India, Want Sam Altman To Make It Affordable

Paytm, Ixigo & Founders Talk About OpenAI’s Expensive Pricing In India, Want Sam Altman To Make It Affordable

in.mashable.com

Thu Feb 06 2025

Startup founders urge Sam Altman to make OpenAI more affordable, introduce India specific pricing

Startup founders urge Sam Altman to make OpenAI more affordable, introduce India specific pricing

moneycontrol.com

Wed Feb 05 2025

Representing this company? Click here to claim and customize this page!

Reviews About Unacademy

avatar

Unacademy WIKI

Apply to get your Tech Company News Page live on HackerNoon.com today!