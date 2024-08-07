UNACADEMY
#1451 COMPANY RANKING
Unacademy aims to build the world's largest online knowledge repository for multi-lingual education. We use technology to empower great educators and create a community of self-learners. Our vision is to partner with the brightest minds and democratise education for everyone looking to learn. Join us in our journey to change the future of education. Visit us at unacademy.com **Follow us on:** twitter.com/unacademy facebook.com/unacademy youtube.com/user/unacademy instagram.com/unacademy blog.unacademy.com
1799 emps
Since 2015
Worth 3.4B
Claim This Company
#1451Ranking Index(All Ranking)
Coming Soon
1%Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
1Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
- Company Ranking
UNACADEMY
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #1451
Unacademy's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Tech Giants are Laying off Thousands of People. Why?
Sat Nov 12 2022 By Mayank Vikash
Coding Games and Websites to Help You Learn Programming
Sat Nov 28 2020 By Vishesh Tripathi
Why Educational Platforms are a Favorite Target Among Attackers?
Mon Nov 16 2020 By Rakesh Krishnan
This Side of Paradise: Book I, Chapter III - The Egotist Considers
Thu Jun 02 2022 By F. Scott Fitzgerald
Complexity Science is NOT a New Science
Sat Jan 12 2019 By Michael
The 26 Frontend Certifications You Need to Go From a Good Web Developer to a GREAT Web Developer 🔥
Fri Nov 24 2023 By Madza
Onlookers Question SVB Executive Salaries Following Collapse
Thu Mar 16 2023 By Lavaniya Das
WeirdOneCharacterDomainSuperstore.com: How I Built This
Mon Jan 01 2018 By Jon Roig
Unacademy's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Indian edtech firms step up expansion, driven by familiar demographics
business-standard.com
Mon Feb 02 2026
Unacademy retreats from offline expansion as founder bets on digital growth
business-standard.com
Fri Jan 16 2026
Unacademy to exit company-owned offline centres, convert to franchise model by April
financialexpress.com
Wed Jan 14 2026
Unacademy Pivots to Franchise Model: CEO Gaurav Munjal Announces Exit from Direct Offline Operations
outlookbusiness.com
Wed Jan 14 2026
Unacademy pares offline footprint, sharpens focus on online test prep and Airlearn
thehindubusinessline.com
Wed Jan 14 2026
Unacademy to exit offline centres, shift to franchise model, founder Gaurav Munjal tells employees
livemint.com
Wed Jan 14 2026
Unacademy to exit company-run centres, pivot to franchise model after upGrad acquisition talks collapse
moneycontrol.com
Wed Jan 14 2026
Gaurav Munjal to stay at helm of Unacademy, double down on online businesses
financialexpress.com
Mon Jan 12 2026
Gaurav Munjal Pauses New Startup to Lead Unacademy After upGrad Deal Fails
outlookbusiness.com
Fri Jan 09 2026
Explainer: Why the upGrad-Unacademy deal collapsed
forbesindia.com
Fri Jan 09 2026
Paytm, Ixigo & Founders Talk About OpenAI’s Expensive Pricing In India, Want Sam Altman To Make It Affordable
in.mashable.com
Thu Feb 06 2025
Startup founders urge Sam Altman to make OpenAI more affordable, introduce India specific pricing
moneycontrol.com
Wed Feb 05 2025