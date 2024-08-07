STEAKHOUSE & BURGERS DFATTO #1227 COMPANY RANKING

Located in the Fitzrovia area (Central London) close the landmarks such as Oxford Street, Tottenham Court Road, Bond Street and Regent’s Park. It’s a short walk from five tube stations and is close to many hotels, shops and parks, making it a practical location for any conference, event or meeting in London. We also offer authentic Indian food on our takeaway and Ubereats, were you can find curry boxes, Indian snacks as well as a wide selection of coffee and tea.