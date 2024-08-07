TRUELAYER #1874 COMPANY RANKING

TrueLayer is a global open banking platform that makes it easy for anyone to build better financial experiences. Businesses of every size, from startups to large enterprises, use TrueLayer to power their payments, access financial insights, and onboard customers across the UK and Europe. Founded in 2016, TrueLayer is trusted by millions of consumers and businesses around the world. Our vision is to create a financial system that works for everyone. https://truelayer.com