TOFUNFT #3651 COMPANY RANKING

tofuNFT ( tofunft.com ) is the largest multi-chain NFT marketplace that lives on 29+ EVM-compatible public chains. tofuNFT is a general-purpose NFT marketplace. It started in Oct 2021 on BSC and has been the largest since December. And we have kept a monthly trading volume of 10M USD in 2022. We've already become the largest NFT marketplace on BSC, Arbitrum, Metis, Boba, Aurora, Moonbeam, Astar and are among the top 3 on Avalanche, Polygon, Fantom, Optimism other chains. Most of our volume comes from GameFi.