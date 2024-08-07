TOFUNFT
#3651 COMPANY RANKING
tofuNFT ( tofunft.com ) is the largest multi-chain NFT marketplace that lives on 29+ EVM-compatible public chains. tofuNFT is a general-purpose NFT marketplace. It started in Oct 2021 on BSC and has been the largest since December. And we have kept a monthly trading volume of 10M USD in 2022. We've already become the largest NFT marketplace on BSC, Arbitrum, Metis, Boba, Aurora, Moonbeam, Astar and are among the top 3 on Avalanche, Polygon, Fantom, Optimism other chains. Most of our volume comes from GameFi.
Since 2021
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TOFUNFT
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EVERGREEN INDEX #3651
tofuNFT's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
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