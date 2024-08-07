TINDER
#1848 COMPANY RANKING
As humans, there are few things more exciting than meeting someone new. At Tinder, we’re inspired by the challenge of keeping the magic of human connection alive. With tens of millions of users, hundreds of millions of downloads, 2+ billion swipes per day, 20+ million matches per day and a presence in 190+ countries, our reach is expansive—and rapidly growing.
1K-2.5K emps
Since 2012
Worth 42B
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#1848Ranking Index(All Ranking)
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3%Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
3Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
- Company Ranking
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TINDER (MTCH)
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #1848
Tinder's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
How a Designer Landed a Job at Tinder and Achieved International Recognition
Fri Jun 28 2024 By Stewart Rogers
Should We Swipe Right for Tinder and Bumble?
Mon Feb 14 2022 By Slogging (Slack Blogging)
Why Tinder, AirBnB, and Pokemon Go All Use Kubernetes
Tue Jul 20 2021 By MobiDev
How Tinder Acquired 50 Million Users
Thu Jul 01 2021 By Scott D. Clary
Tinder for Hackathon Teams
Sat Apr 25 2020 By Mario Alves
Bringing Your Tinder Date to the Company Picnic: 6 Tips From Techloaf
Tue Aug 27 2019 By TechLoaf
Gen-Z Courts Intrigue on Tinder
Thu Jan 31 2019 By Jess Watts
This One UX Choice Makes Tinder Irresistible
Sat Oct 01 2016 By Theo Miller
When Building a Dating Machine Optimized Everything Except Love
Wed Jan 28 2026 By Daria Littlefield
Cyber-Enabled Scamming Techniques and Social Media’s Growing Role in Warfare
Wed Nov 01 2023 By David Kirichenko
25 Stories To Learn About Dating
Sat Sep 09 2023 By Learn Repo
Can Technology Fix Modern Dating?
Mon Jul 03 2023 By Alan Simon
Tinder's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Tinder, Hinge … Slack? How remote work is helping workplace romances
benefitnews.com
Fri Feb 14 2025
Best Dating Apps Are Changing As New Startups Take on Tinder, Hinge - Business Insider
businessinsider.com
Sun Dec 01 2024
Data watchdog’s Tinder probe could cost firm up to $60m | Irish Independent
independent.ie
Thu May 02 2024
Millennial manager took her job hunt to Tinder—and landed 3 interviews as a result | Fortune Europe
fortune.com
Fri Mar 08 2024
Tinder must explain fee discrepencies to EU users
france24.com
Thu Mar 07 2024
Match Group Shares on Pace for All-Time Low as Investors Weigh 2024 Outlook, Pressure on Tinder
marketwatch.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Coleen Nolan says her kids 'were not sure' about her on-off Tinder boyfriend
mirror.co.uk
Wed Nov 01 2023
Tinder lets your friends and fam play matchmaker
komando.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
WeWork shares plunge on report of looming bankruptcy as Match Group stock slumps on Tinder owner’s Israel warning
marketwatch.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Tinder owner Match Group settles antitrust claims against Google’s app store
cnn.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
25 Tinder Moments To Keep You Away From Dating Apps
knowyourmeme.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
DNA evidence leads to arrest months after alleged Berkeley sex assault
berkeleyside.org
Tue Oct 31 2023