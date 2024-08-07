TINDER

#1848 COMPANY RANKING
As humans, there are few things more exciting than meeting someone new. At Tinder, we’re inspired by the challenge of keeping the magic of human connection alive. With tens of millions of users, hundreds of millions of downloads, 2+ billion swipes per day, 20+ million matches per day and a presence in 190+ countries, our reach is expansive—and rapidly growing.
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tinder.com
ninja emoji
1K-2.5K emps
light emoji
Since 2012
money emoji
Worth 42B
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#web-development#software-monetization
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TINDER (MTCH)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1848

Tinder's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
How a Designer Landed a Job at Tinder and Achieved International Recognition

How a Designer Landed a Job at Tinder and Achieved International Recognition

Fri Jun 28 2024 By Stewart Rogers

Should We Swipe Right for Tinder and Bumble?

Should We Swipe Right for Tinder and Bumble?

Mon Feb 14 2022 By Slogging (Slack Blogging)

Why Tinder, AirBnB, and Pokemon Go All Use Kubernetes

Why Tinder, AirBnB, and Pokemon Go All Use Kubernetes

Tue Jul 20 2021 By MobiDev

How Tinder Acquired 50 Million Users

How Tinder Acquired 50 Million Users

Thu Jul 01 2021 By Scott D. Clary

Tinder for Hackathon Teams

Tinder for Hackathon Teams

Sat Apr 25 2020 By Mario Alves

Bringing Your Tinder Date to the Company Picnic: 6 Tips From Techloaf

Bringing Your Tinder Date to the Company Picnic: 6 Tips From Techloaf

Tue Aug 27 2019 By TechLoaf

Gen-Z Courts Intrigue on Tinder

Gen-Z Courts Intrigue on Tinder

Thu Jan 31 2019 By Jess Watts

This One UX Choice Makes Tinder Irresistible

This One UX Choice Makes Tinder Irresistible

Sat Oct 01 2016 By Theo Miller

When Building a Dating Machine Optimized Everything Except Love

When Building a Dating Machine Optimized Everything Except Love

Wed Jan 28 2026 By Daria Littlefield

Cyber-Enabled Scamming Techniques and Social Media’s Growing Role in Warfare

Cyber-Enabled Scamming Techniques and Social Media’s Growing Role in Warfare

Wed Nov 01 2023 By David Kirichenko

25 Stories To Learn About Dating

25 Stories To Learn About Dating

Sat Sep 09 2023 By Learn Repo

Can Technology Fix Modern Dating?

Can Technology Fix Modern Dating?

Mon Jul 03 2023 By Alan Simon

Tinder's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Tinder, Hinge … Slack? How remote work is helping workplace romances

Tinder, Hinge … Slack? How remote work is helping workplace romances

benefitnews.com

Fri Feb 14 2025

Best Dating Apps Are Changing As New Startups Take on Tinder, Hinge - Business Insider

Best Dating Apps Are Changing As New Startups Take on Tinder, Hinge - Business Insider

businessinsider.com

Sun Dec 01 2024

Data watchdog’s Tinder probe could cost firm up to $60m | Irish Independent

Data watchdog’s Tinder probe could cost firm up to $60m | Irish Independent

independent.ie

Thu May 02 2024

Millennial manager took her job hunt to Tinder—and landed 3 interviews as a result | Fortune Europe

Millennial manager took her job hunt to Tinder—and landed 3 interviews as a result | Fortune Europe

fortune.com

Fri Mar 08 2024

Tinder must explain fee discrepencies to EU users

Tinder must explain fee discrepencies to EU users

france24.com

Thu Mar 07 2024

Match Group Shares on Pace for All-Time Low as Investors Weigh 2024 Outlook, Pressure on Tinder

Match Group Shares on Pace for All-Time Low as Investors Weigh 2024 Outlook, Pressure on Tinder

marketwatch.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Coleen Nolan says her kids 'were not sure' about her on-off Tinder boyfriend

Coleen Nolan says her kids 'were not sure' about her on-off Tinder boyfriend

mirror.co.uk

Wed Nov 01 2023

Tinder lets your friends and fam play matchmaker

Tinder lets your friends and fam play matchmaker

komando.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

WeWork shares plunge on report of looming bankruptcy as Match Group stock slumps on Tinder owner’s Israel warning

WeWork shares plunge on report of looming bankruptcy as Match Group stock slumps on Tinder owner’s Israel warning

marketwatch.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Tinder owner Match Group settles antitrust claims against Google’s app store

Tinder owner Match Group settles antitrust claims against Google’s app store

cnn.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

25 Tinder Moments To Keep You Away From Dating Apps

25 Tinder Moments To Keep You Away From Dating Apps

knowyourmeme.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

DNA evidence leads to arrest months after alleged Berkeley sex assault

DNA evidence leads to arrest months after alleged Berkeley sex assault

berkeleyside.org

Tue Oct 31 2023

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