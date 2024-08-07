TIFIN

#4006 COMPANY RANKING
Founded in 2018, TIFIN creates engaging wealth experiences to improve financial lives through AI and investment intelligence (II) driven personalization for the advised or self-directed investor. We deliver this through our investment communities and marketplace Magnifi (https://www.magnifi.com/) and TIFIN Wealth (https://www.tifinwealth.com/), a collection of personalization and intelligence capabilities for wealth managers and other intermediaries. Learn more about us at https://tifin.com/.
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tifin.com
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201-500 emps
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Since 2018
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Worth 842M
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TIFIN

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EVERGREEN INDEX #4006

Tifin's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Did Apple Miss the AI Moment - or Is Its Timing Just Right?

Did Apple Miss the AI Moment - or Is Its Timing Just Right?

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Setting New Standards in FPGA Timing Constraint Excellence by Ujjwal Singh

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Meet Food Trip Go, Winner of Startups of The Year 2024 in Lugano, Ticino, Switzerland

Meet Food Trip Go, Winner of Startups of The Year 2024 in Lugano, Ticino, Switzerland

Tue May 06 2025 By Food Trip Go

Unveiling OpenVPN: Fingerprinting with ACK Patterns and Timing Analysis

Unveiling OpenVPN: Fingerprinting with ACK Patterns and Timing Analysis

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In Tongan Politics, Timing and Grace Often Matter More Than Persistence

In Tongan Politics, Timing and Grace Often Matter More Than Persistence

Thu Jan 02 2025 By Edwin Liava'a

Timing is Important for Startups and Product Launches

Timing is Important for Startups and Product Launches

Mon Oct 28 2024 By Paul Debahy

Microsoft CEO and Chief Economist Disagree on Regulation Timing for New Technologies - WEF Davos

Microsoft CEO and Chief Economist Disagree on Regulation Timing for New Technologies - WEF Davos

Fri Feb 02 2024 By The Sociable

In Which Come Tidings of Great Moment to All Pallisers

In Which Come Tidings of Great Moment to All Pallisers

Fri Nov 10 2023 By Anthony Trollope

Web3 Founder Survey: Product-Market Fit and Timing Are Most Existential Challenges

Web3 Founder Survey: Product-Market Fit and Timing Are Most Existential Challenges

Wed Nov 01 2023 By Kate Laurence

The Noonification: Timing of TikToks New Feature Highly Suspicious 🤔🤔🤔 (8/3/2023)

The Noonification: Timing of TikToks New Feature Highly Suspicious 🤔🤔🤔 (8/3/2023)

Thu Aug 03 2023 By HackerNoon Newsletter

Timing of TikTok's New Feature Highly Suspicious 🤔🤔🤔

Timing of TikTok's New Feature Highly Suspicious 🤔🤔🤔

Wed Aug 02 2023 By Sheharyar Khan

Tifin's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
WealthStack Roundup: Apex To Launch Fractional Fixed Income Platform

WealthStack Roundup: Apex To Launch Fractional Fixed Income Platform

wealthmanagement.com

Fri Oct 06 2023

TIFIN Founder & CEO Dr. Vinay Nair named one of the 'Most Admired CEOs' by the Denver Business Journal

TIFIN Founder & CEO Dr. Vinay Nair named one of the 'Most Admired CEOs' by the Denver Business Journal

news-journal.com

Thu Oct 05 2023

TIFIN Founder & CEO Dr. Vinay Nair Named One Of The 'Most Admired Ceos' By The Denver Business Journal

TIFIN Founder & CEO Dr. Vinay Nair Named One Of The 'Most Admired Ceos' By The Denver Business Journal

menafn.com

Thu Oct 05 2023

TIFIN Founder & CEO Dr. Vinay Nair named one of the 'Most Admired CEOs' by the Denver Business Journal

TIFIN Founder & CEO Dr. Vinay Nair named one of the 'Most Admired CEOs' by the Denver Business Journal

morningstar.com

Thu Oct 05 2023

TIFIN Founder & CEO Dr. Vinay Nair named one of the 'Most Admired CEOs' by the Denver Business Journal

TIFIN Founder & CEO Dr. Vinay Nair named one of the 'Most Admired CEOs' by the Denver Business Journal

benzinga.com

Thu Oct 05 2023

TIFIN Founder & CEO Dr. Vinay Nair named one of the 'Most Admired CEOs' by the Denver Business Journal

TIFIN Founder & CEO Dr. Vinay Nair named one of the 'Most Admired CEOs' by the Denver Business Journal

tmcnet.com

Thu Oct 05 2023

TIFIN Founder & CEO Dr. Vinay Nair named one of the 'Most Admired CEOs' by the Denver Business Journal

TIFIN Founder & CEO Dr. Vinay Nair named one of the 'Most Admired CEOs' by the Denver Business Journal

finance.yahoo.com

Thu Oct 05 2023

Morgan Stanley at Work Launches Charitable Giving Solution to Further Enhance Comprehensive Suite of Workplace Offerings

Morgan Stanley at Work Launches Charitable Giving Solution to Further Enhance Comprehensive Suite of Workplace Offerings

au.finance.yahoo.com

Mon Oct 02 2023

Morgan Stanley at Work Launches Charitable Giving Solution to Further Enhance Comprehensive Suite of Workplace Offerings

Morgan Stanley at Work Launches Charitable Giving Solution to Further Enhance Comprehensive Suite of Workplace Offerings

businesswire.com

Mon Oct 02 2023

Morgan Stanley at Work Launches Charitable Giving Solution to Further Enhance Comprehensive Suite of Workplace Offerings

Morgan Stanley at Work Launches Charitable Giving Solution to Further Enhance Comprehensive Suite of Workplace Offerings

bakersfield.com

Mon Oct 02 2023

Morgan Stanley at Work Launches Charitable Giving Solution to Further Enhance Comprehensive Suite of Workplace Offerings

Morgan Stanley at Work Launches Charitable Giving Solution to Further Enhance Comprehensive Suite of Workplace Offerings

morningstar.com

Mon Oct 02 2023

Morgan Stanley at Work Launches Charitable Giving Solution to Further Enhance Comprehensive Suite of Workplace Offerings

Morgan Stanley at Work Launches Charitable Giving Solution to Further Enhance Comprehensive Suite of Workplace Offerings

stockhouse.com

Mon Oct 02 2023

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