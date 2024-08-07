TIFIN #4006 COMPANY RANKING

Founded in 2018, TIFIN creates engaging wealth experiences to improve financial lives through AI and investment intelligence (II) driven personalization for the advised or self-directed investor. We deliver this through our investment communities and marketplace Magnifi (https://www.magnifi.com/) and TIFIN Wealth (https://www.tifinwealth.com/), a collection of personalization and intelligence capabilities for wealth managers and other intermediaries. Learn more about us at https://tifin.com/.