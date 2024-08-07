TESTGORILLA
#3351 COMPANY RANKING
TestGorilla works. CVs don’t. We’re putting people in dream jobs with pre-employment testing that identifies the best candidates at the start of the recruitment process. Using TestGorilla, our customers save valuable time, make hiring decisions objectively, and avoid expensive mis-hires. Our affordable tests replace subjective, incomplete, and often inflated CVs with objective, reliable, and fair results that measure aptitude, practical job skills, culture add, and motivation. Our wide-ranging, scientifically validated assessments help recruiters and HR managers to hire top talent faster, easier and bias-free.
51 - 200 emps
Since 2019
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TESTGORILLA
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EVERGREEN INDEX #3351
TestGorilla's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Why 2024 Is the Year of Skills-Based Hiring for Tech Workers
Thu Feb 08 2024 By Amply
TestGorilla's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Wouter Durville: Are you still using CVs to recruit?
hrreview.co.uk
Mon Oct 30 2023
Why hiring for aptitude is on the rise
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Tue Oct 10 2023
5 Ways Skills-Based Hiring Can Transform Your Recruitment
linkedin.com
Wed Oct 04 2023
📈 Why Skills-Based Hiring is on the Rise 🚀
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Tue Oct 03 2023
How to Hire Gen Z for International Roles: Key Strategies for Success
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Fri Sep 29 2023
Is this the end of the resume?
linkedin.com
Thu Sep 14 2023
Unlocking the Power of Critical Thinking
linkedin.com
Mon Sep 11 2023
It's time we talk about networking
linkedin.com
Thu Sep 07 2023
Here's what we're getting wrong about employee productivity
linkedin.com
Thu Aug 24 2023
What graphic design technology should you learn next?
linkedin.com
Thu Aug 17 2023
Employee loyalty is dead, apparently
linkedin.com
Wed Aug 16 2023
Flexibility at Lunio, TestGorilla's Hiring Video, Sana's Leadership Principles
linkedin.com
Thu Aug 10 2023