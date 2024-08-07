TESTGORILLA #3351 COMPANY RANKING

TestGorilla works. CVs don’t. We’re putting people in dream jobs with pre-employment testing that identifies the best candidates at the start of the recruitment process. Using TestGorilla, our customers save valuable time, make hiring decisions objectively, and avoid expensive mis-hires. Our affordable tests replace subjective, incomplete, and often inflated CVs with objective, reliable, and fair results that measure aptitude, practical job skills, culture add, and motivation. Our wide-ranging, scientifically validated assessments help recruiters and HR managers to hire top talent faster, easier and bias-free.