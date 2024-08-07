TESTGORILLA

#3351 COMPANY RANKING
TestGorilla works. CVs don’t. We’re putting people in dream jobs with pre-employment testing that identifies the best candidates at the start of the recruitment process. Using TestGorilla, our customers save valuable time, make hiring decisions objectively, and avoid expensive mis-hires. Our affordable tests replace subjective, incomplete, and often inflated CVs with objective, reliable, and fair results that measure aptitude, practical job skills, culture add, and motivation. Our wide-ranging, scientifically validated assessments help recruiters and HR managers to hire top talent faster, easier and bias-free.
computer emoji
testgorilla.com
ninja emoji
51 - 200 emps
light emoji
Since 2019
instagram social iconlinkedin social iconfacebook social icon
#analytics#software-development#neuroscience
Company IndexTech Stories & NewsABOUT
Claim This Company
#3351
Ranking Index(All Ranking)
2%
Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
2
Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
Coming Soon

TESTGORILLA

5D1M6Mmax

EVERGREEN INDEX #3351

TestGorilla's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Why 2024 Is the Year of Skills-Based Hiring for Tech Workers

Why 2024 Is the Year of Skills-Based Hiring for Tech Workers

Thu Feb 08 2024 By Amply

TestGorilla's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Wouter Durville: Are you still using CVs to recruit?

Wouter Durville: Are you still using CVs to recruit?

hrreview.co.uk

Mon Oct 30 2023

Why hiring for aptitude is on the rise

Why hiring for aptitude is on the rise

thehrdirector.com

Tue Oct 10 2023

5 Ways Skills-Based Hiring Can Transform Your Recruitment

5 Ways Skills-Based Hiring Can Transform Your Recruitment

linkedin.com

Wed Oct 04 2023

📈 Why Skills-Based Hiring is on the Rise 🚀

📈 Why Skills-Based Hiring is on the Rise 🚀

linkedin.com

Tue Oct 03 2023

How to Hire Gen Z for International Roles: Key Strategies for Success

How to Hire Gen Z for International Roles: Key Strategies for Success

linkedin.com

Fri Sep 29 2023

Is this the end of the resume?

Is this the end of the resume?

linkedin.com

Thu Sep 14 2023

Unlocking the Power of Critical Thinking

Unlocking the Power of Critical Thinking

linkedin.com

Mon Sep 11 2023

It's time we talk about networking

It's time we talk about networking

linkedin.com

Thu Sep 07 2023

Here's what we're getting wrong about employee productivity

Here's what we're getting wrong about employee productivity

linkedin.com

Thu Aug 24 2023

What graphic design technology should you learn next?

What graphic design technology should you learn next?

linkedin.com

Thu Aug 17 2023

Employee loyalty is dead, apparently

Employee loyalty is dead, apparently

linkedin.com

Wed Aug 16 2023

Flexibility at Lunio, TestGorilla's Hiring Video, Sana's Leadership Principles

Flexibility at Lunio, TestGorilla's Hiring Video, Sana's Leadership Principles

linkedin.com

Thu Aug 10 2023

Representing this company? Click here to claim and customize this page!

Reviews About TestGorilla

avatar

TestGorilla WIKI

Apply to get your Tech Company News Page live on HackerNoon.com today!