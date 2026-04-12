TeraWatt Technology Inc. is a California-based company specializing in the production of lightweight, high-power, and safe next-generation lithium-ion batteries.

TeraWatt Technology Inc. is a California-based company specializing in the production of lightweight, high-power, and safe next-generation lithium-ion batteries.

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