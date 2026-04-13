SPINQ TECHNOLOGY
#14233 COMPANY RANKING
SpinQ Technology Inc., founded in 2018, specializes in the industrialization and popularization of quantum computing, offering solutions like superconducting and NMR quantum computers, quantum computing cloud platforms, and application software.
51-200 emps
Since 2018
Worth 145M
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SPINQ TECHNOLOGY
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EVERGREEN INDEX #14233
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