SPINQ TECHNOLOGY

#14233 COMPANY RANKING
SpinQ Technology Inc., founded in 2018, specializes in the industrialization and popularization of quantum computing, offering solutions like superconducting and NMR quantum computers, quantum computing cloud platforms, and application software.
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spinquanta.com
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51-200 emps
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Since 2018
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Worth 145M
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#quantum-computing#software-development#cloud-computing
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SPINQ TECHNOLOGY

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EVERGREEN INDEX #14233

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