SOPHONT
#4207 COMPANY RANKING
Sophont is a medical AI startup developing large-scale, transparent multimodal models in partnership with academia, hospitals, and industry to revolutionize healthcare.
2-10 emps
Since 2025
Worth 9.2M
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SOPHONT
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #4207
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