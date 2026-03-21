Sophont is a medical AI startup developing large-scale, transparent multimodal models in partnership with academia, hospitals, and industry to revolutionize healthcare.

Sophont is a medical AI startup developing large-scale, transparent multimodal models in partnership with academia, hospitals, and industry to revolutionize healthcare.

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