SONESTA HOTELS

#911 COMPANY RANKING
Sonesta is now the 8th largest hotel company in the world, with 16 brands that consist of 1200 hotels, 100K+ rooms, across three continents and include: The Royal Sonesta, Sonesta Hotels & Resorts, Sonesta Select, Sonesta ES Suites, Sonesta Simply Suites, Sonesta Posadas Del Inca (Peru), Sonesta Cruise Collection (Nile River), and the Red Lion family of brands. With the growth of the company, we have also expanded our award-winning guest loyalty program – Sonesta Travel Pass. Offering guests a variety of travel experiences, free nights, value added perks, points that can be redeemed at any of the Sonesta branded hotels (excluding Egypt). Sprung from the classic hoteliers of the mid-20th century, Sonesta is a collection of hotels, resorts, suites and cruises enjoys a rich history celebrating over 80 years in hospitality. When savvy travelers stay in one of our locations throughout the world, they are treated to a genuine experience, reflective of the culture and personality of the destination. Guests are always delighted to find that we have let the outside culture in! As one of the original hoteliers in the United States, Sonesta has a solid understanding of what drives the passion for travel – service, beautiful surroundings and an unmatched destination experience delivered with style. It’s our employees who deliver on this promise with integrity and passion, ensuring our future will be as strong as our past. Discover what you have been missing at Sonesta. Join us. We can’t wait to meet you.
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sonesta.com
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Since 1937
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SONESTA HOTELS (SNSTA)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #911

Sonesta Hotels's latest news & mentions

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Sonesta Appoints Keith Pierce and Jeff Leer as Co-Chief Executive Officers Effective April 1, 2026

Sonesta Appoints Keith Pierce and Jeff Leer as Co-Chief Executive Officers Effective April 1, 2026

businesswire.com

Mon Jan 12 2026

TASI® Bank Closes Two Financing Transactions With Sonesta-branded Hotels

TASI® Bank Closes Two Financing Transactions With Sonesta-branded Hotels

manilatimes.net

Wed Oct 22 2025

Jeremy Zucker and Chelsea Cutler Sing and Chat on NYC Rooftop

Jeremy Zucker and Chelsea Cutler Sing and Chat on NYC Rooftop

rollingstone.com

Thu Sep 25 2025

Sonesta opens Red Lion Inn & Suites Elk Grove - hotelbusiness.com

Sonesta opens Red Lion Inn & Suites Elk Grove - hotelbusiness.com

hotelbusiness.com

Tue Apr 23 2024

Sonesta Offers a Lifeline for Travelers This 'Holi-Delay' Season

Sonesta Offers a Lifeline for Travelers This 'Holi-Delay' Season

finance.yahoo.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

10 Best Hotels in St. Louis

10 Best Hotels in St. Louis

travelawaits.com

Fri Oct 27 2023

North Olmsted’s Radisson Cleveland Airport West sold to LightHouse Hotels and Resorts

North Olmsted’s Radisson Cleveland Airport West sold to LightHouse Hotels and Resorts

cleveland.com

Thu Oct 26 2023

The Best Hotels in Florida

The Best Hotels in Florida

miamiherald.com

Thu Oct 26 2023

Sonesta Names Former IHG Exec CFO

Sonesta Names Former IHG Exec CFO

businesstravelnews.com

Thu Oct 26 2023

Choice Hotels Claims Wyndham Merger Would Have ‘Clear Path to Completion’

Choice Hotels Claims Wyndham Merger Would Have ‘Clear Path to Completion’

skift.com

Wed Oct 25 2023

10 Of The Cheapest Resorts In The Entire World

10 Of The Cheapest Resorts In The Entire World

msn.com

Sun Oct 22 2023

8 Family-Friendly Hotels in New Orleans for Big Fun in the Big Easy

8 Family-Friendly Hotels in New Orleans for Big Fun in the Big Easy

shebuystravel.com

Sat Oct 21 2023

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