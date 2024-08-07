SONESTA HOTELS #911 COMPANY RANKING

Sonesta is now the 8th largest hotel company in the world, with 16 brands that consist of 1200 hotels, 100K+ rooms, across three continents and include: The Royal Sonesta, Sonesta Hotels & Resorts, Sonesta Select, Sonesta ES Suites, Sonesta Simply Suites, Sonesta Posadas Del Inca (Peru), Sonesta Cruise Collection (Nile River), and the Red Lion family of brands. With the growth of the company, we have also expanded our award-winning guest loyalty program – Sonesta Travel Pass. Offering guests a variety of travel experiences, free nights, value added perks, points that can be redeemed at any of the Sonesta branded hotels (excluding Egypt). Sprung from the classic hoteliers of the mid-20th century, Sonesta is a collection of hotels, resorts, suites and cruises enjoys a rich history celebrating over 80 years in hospitality. When savvy travelers stay in one of our locations throughout the world, they are treated to a genuine experience, reflective of the culture and personality of the destination. Guests are always delighted to find that we have let the outside culture in! As one of the original hoteliers in the United States, Sonesta has a solid understanding of what drives the passion for travel – service, beautiful surroundings and an unmatched destination experience delivered with style. It’s our employees who deliver on this promise with integrity and passion, ensuring our future will be as strong as our past. Discover what you have been missing at Sonesta. Join us. We can’t wait to meet you.