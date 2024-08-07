SONESTA HOTELS
#911 COMPANY RANKING
Sonesta is now the 8th largest hotel company in the world, with 16 brands that consist of 1200 hotels, 100K+ rooms, across three continents and include: The Royal Sonesta, Sonesta Hotels & Resorts, Sonesta Select, Sonesta ES Suites, Sonesta Simply Suites, Sonesta Posadas Del Inca (Peru), Sonesta Cruise Collection (Nile River), and the Red Lion family of brands. With the growth of the company, we have also expanded our award-winning guest loyalty program – Sonesta Travel Pass. Offering guests a variety of travel experiences, free nights, value added perks, points that can be redeemed at any of the Sonesta branded hotels (excluding Egypt). Sprung from the classic hoteliers of the mid-20th century, Sonesta is a collection of hotels, resorts, suites and cruises enjoys a rich history celebrating over 80 years in hospitality. When savvy travelers stay in one of our locations throughout the world, they are treated to a genuine experience, reflective of the culture and personality of the destination. Guests are always delighted to find that we have let the outside culture in! As one of the original hoteliers in the United States, Sonesta has a solid understanding of what drives the passion for travel – service, beautiful surroundings and an unmatched destination experience delivered with style. It’s our employees who deliver on this promise with integrity and passion, ensuring our future will be as strong as our past. Discover what you have been missing at Sonesta. Join us. We can’t wait to meet you.
10000 emps
Since 1937
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SONESTA HOTELS (SNSTA)
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EVERGREEN INDEX #911
Sonesta Hotels's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Sonesta Appoints Keith Pierce and Jeff Leer as Co-Chief Executive Officers Effective April 1, 2026
businesswire.com
Mon Jan 12 2026
TASI® Bank Closes Two Financing Transactions With Sonesta-branded Hotels
manilatimes.net
Wed Oct 22 2025
Jeremy Zucker and Chelsea Cutler Sing and Chat on NYC Rooftop
rollingstone.com
Thu Sep 25 2025
Sonesta opens Red Lion Inn & Suites Elk Grove - hotelbusiness.com
hotelbusiness.com
Tue Apr 23 2024
Sonesta Offers a Lifeline for Travelers This 'Holi-Delay' Season
finance.yahoo.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
10 Best Hotels in St. Louis
travelawaits.com
Fri Oct 27 2023
North Olmsted’s Radisson Cleveland Airport West sold to LightHouse Hotels and Resorts
cleveland.com
Thu Oct 26 2023
The Best Hotels in Florida
miamiherald.com
Thu Oct 26 2023
Sonesta Names Former IHG Exec CFO
businesstravelnews.com
Thu Oct 26 2023
Choice Hotels Claims Wyndham Merger Would Have ‘Clear Path to Completion’
skift.com
Wed Oct 25 2023
10 Of The Cheapest Resorts In The Entire World
msn.com
Sun Oct 22 2023
8 Family-Friendly Hotels in New Orleans for Big Fun in the Big Easy
shebuystravel.com
Sat Oct 21 2023