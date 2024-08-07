SOGOU

#3020 COMPANY RANKING
Sogou Inc. provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers other products that include Sogou Browser; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform that offers news aggregation, video content aggregation, and shopping assistance; Sogou Maps, which provides Internet-based map and navigation services related to traffic options, routing optimization, and positioning calculation for PCs, mobile devices, and smart wearables; Sogou Mobile Assistant that helps users find mobile applications and games related to their interests; Sogou Game Center, a gaming platform, which offers web and mobile games developed by third parties; and Sogou Translation, a multi-language translation solution. The company also provides Sogou AI, a voice-enabled hardware product; and Teemo, a smart hardware product for children, as well as offers Internet value-added, and search and search-related advertising services. Sogou Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
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sogou.com
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Since 2004
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SOGOU (SOGO)

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Sogou's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Ecommerce SEO Practices for Europe, Australia, China, Russia and Japan

Ecommerce SEO Practices for Europe, Australia, China, Russia and Japan

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The Unreasonable Ineffectiveness of Deep Learning in NLU

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Startup Interview with Kosuke Sogo, CEO of AnyMind Group

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Google’s Flan AI Makes Language Models Smarter Without More Data

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Pharos Network Closes $44M Series A: The Ant Group Veterans Building the Rails to Move $50 Trillion

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This Noisy Quantum Computer Produces Reliable Results Impossible to Simulate Classically

This Noisy Quantum Computer Produces Reliable Results Impossible to Simulate Classically

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The Yellow Codex and Corruption

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Gold, Pride, and a Locked Door: A Son’s Final Goodbye

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Sogou's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Abandoned Sogou Zhuyin Update Server Hijacked, Weaponized in Taiwan Espionage Campaign

Abandoned Sogou Zhuyin Update Server Hijacked, Weaponized in Taiwan Espionage Campaign

thehackernews.com

Fri Aug 29 2025

Chinese AI startup Baichuan raises $300m in funding

Chinese AI startup Baichuan raises $300m in funding

msn.com

Wed Oct 18 2023

Tencent to Shutter Scheduling App To-do in December

Tencent to Shutter Scheduling App To-do in December

yicaiglobal.com

Tue Oct 17 2023

How Chinese keyboard apps could potentially put the online security of hundreds of millions in China at risk

How Chinese keyboard apps could potentially put the online security of hundreds of millions in China at risk

scmp.com

Sat Oct 07 2023

China’s AI ‘war of a hundred models’ heads for a shakeout

China’s AI ‘war of a hundred models’ heads for a shakeout

indianexpress.com

Fri Sep 22 2023

As China's AI 'war of a hundred models' gains pace, investors warn of a shakeout

As China's AI 'war of a hundred models' gains pace, investors warn of a shakeout

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Fri Sep 22 2023

China’s AI ‘war of a hundred models’ heads for a shakeout

China’s AI ‘war of a hundred models’ heads for a shakeout

financialexpress.com

Fri Sep 22 2023

China’s AI ‘war of a hundred models’ heads for a shakeout

China’s AI ‘war of a hundred models’ heads for a shakeout

malaymail.com

Fri Sep 22 2023

China's AI 'war of a hundred models' heads for a shakeout

China's AI 'war of a hundred models' heads for a shakeout

straitstimes.com

Fri Sep 22 2023

Baichuan Intelligence Claims Its Product Surpasses Meta’s Llama

Baichuan Intelligence Claims Its Product Surpasses Meta’s Llama

sohu.com

Thu Sep 07 2023

Tencent unveils Hunyuan foundation AI model for enterprises as public debut of internet giant’s chatbot remains on hold

Tencent unveils Hunyuan foundation AI model for enterprises as public debut of internet giant’s chatbot remains on hold

msn.com

Thu Sep 07 2023

Tencent to launch AI foundation model for ChatGPT-like applications amid Chinese Big Tech jostling

Tencent to launch AI foundation model for ChatGPT-like applications amid Chinese Big Tech jostling

scmp.com

Wed Sep 06 2023

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