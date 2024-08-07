SOGOU #3020 COMPANY RANKING

Sogou Inc. provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers other products that include Sogou Browser; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform that offers news aggregation, video content aggregation, and shopping assistance; Sogou Maps, which provides Internet-based map and navigation services related to traffic options, routing optimization, and positioning calculation for PCs, mobile devices, and smart wearables; Sogou Mobile Assistant that helps users find mobile applications and games related to their interests; Sogou Game Center, a gaming platform, which offers web and mobile games developed by third parties; and Sogou Translation, a multi-language translation solution. The company also provides Sogou AI, a voice-enabled hardware product; and Teemo, a smart hardware product for children, as well as offers Internet value-added, and search and search-related advertising services. Sogou Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.