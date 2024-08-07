SOFASCORE
#1810 COMPANY RANKING
Every day millions of sports fans enjoy using Sofascore – with 4.8 rating on Google Play and 4.9 on the App Store, it is the highest-rated live score app in the market. Sofascore has everything a sports fan needs – the fastest live score and superdetailed statistics for 23 sports. However, our relentless enthusiasm for sports and technology has spilled into things much more sophisticated. It is our unique products such as Sofascore Player Ratings, Heatmaps, Shotmaps, Attack Momentum and Attribute Overview that set us apart from the rest – and are the key factor that helped us reach 20 million monthly active users. Created by our constant drive to translate raw data into appealing and intuitive insights, these products represent graphical summaries of key football statistics. They are our answer to the needs of a modern, informed sports fan who wants much more than scores – but wants it fast. We believe that what got us here will take us much further too; acting on our endless drive for sports and technology and reacting on every single piece of users’ feedback. Because, although we created Sofascore, we are but a tiny fragment of the huge Sofascore community. With that in mind – we push on!
251-500 emps
Since 2010
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SOFASCORE
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EVERGREEN INDEX #1810
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Sofascore's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Arsenal vs Man City - COMBINED XI: Stats boffins give Pep Guardiola's side the edge as just ONE Gunners attacker makes star-studded eleven ahead of Carabao Cup final
dailymail.co.uk
Sun Mar 22 2026
Ghanaian defender Mitch Apau's late heroics earns him Team of The Week spot
ghanasoccernet.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Leeds United and Leicester City meeting brings clash of Championship's agent-sharing 'big two'
yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk
Tue Oct 31 2023
Heroic Manchester United trio named in Champions League Team of the Week | OneFootball
onefootball.com
Thu Oct 26 2023
Heroic Manchester United trio named in Champions League Team of the Week
thepeoplesperson.com
Thu Oct 26 2023
Leeds dud who lost possession 13x was worse than Bamford vs Stoke
footballfancast.com
Thu Oct 26 2023
Newcastle ace who was "not at his best" was as bad as Longstaff vs Dortmund
footballfancast.com
Thu Oct 26 2023
Arsenal: Arteta's "sensational" dynamo stole the show vs Sevilla alongside Jesus
footballfancast.com
Wed Oct 25 2023
Ghanaian forward Prince Ampem earns spot in Turkish Trendyol 1. Lig TOTW
ghanasoccernet.com
Tue Oct 24 2023
Leeds: Orta's £900k sale has more goals and assists than Gnonto this year
msn.com
Tue Oct 24 2023
Prince Ampem, Baba Rahman & Issahaku among Top 10 highest-rated Ghanaian Players Abroad
modernghana.com
Mon Oct 23 2023
Jeremie Frimpong named in Bundesliga Team of the Week
ghanasoccernet.com
Mon Oct 23 2023