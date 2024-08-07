SOFASCORE

#1810 COMPANY RANKING
Every day millions of sports fans enjoy using Sofascore – with 4.8 rating on Google Play and 4.9 on the App Store, it is the highest-rated live score app in the market. Sofascore has everything a sports fan needs – the fastest live score and superdetailed statistics for 23 sports. However, our relentless enthusiasm for sports and technology has spilled into things much more sophisticated. It is our unique products such as Sofascore Player Ratings, Heatmaps, Shotmaps, Attack Momentum and Attribute Overview that set us apart from the rest – and are the key factor that helped us reach 20 million monthly active users. Created by our constant drive to translate raw data into appealing and intuitive insights, these products represent graphical summaries of key football statistics. They are our answer to the needs of a modern, informed sports fan who wants much more than scores – but wants it fast. We believe that what got us here will take us much further too; acting on our endless drive for sports and technology and reacting on every single piece of users’ feedback. Because, although we created Sofascore, we are but a tiny fragment of the huge Sofascore community. With that in mind – we push on!
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sofascore.com
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251-500 emps
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Since 2010
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SOFASCORE

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1810

Sofascore's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Sofascore's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Arsenal vs Man City - COMBINED XI: Stats boffins give Pep Guardiola's side the edge as just ONE Gunners attacker makes star-studded eleven ahead of Carabao Cup final

Arsenal vs Man City - COMBINED XI: Stats boffins give Pep Guardiola's side the edge as just ONE Gunners attacker makes star-studded eleven ahead of Carabao Cup final

dailymail.co.uk

Sun Mar 22 2026

Ghanaian defender Mitch Apau's late heroics earns him Team of The Week spot

Ghanaian defender Mitch Apau's late heroics earns him Team of The Week spot

ghanasoccernet.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Leeds United and Leicester City meeting brings clash of Championship's agent-sharing 'big two'

Leeds United and Leicester City meeting brings clash of Championship's agent-sharing 'big two'

yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk

Tue Oct 31 2023

Heroic Manchester United trio named in Champions League Team of the Week | OneFootball

Heroic Manchester United trio named in Champions League Team of the Week | OneFootball

onefootball.com

Thu Oct 26 2023

Heroic Manchester United trio named in Champions League Team of the Week

Heroic Manchester United trio named in Champions League Team of the Week

thepeoplesperson.com

Thu Oct 26 2023

Leeds dud who lost possession 13x was worse than Bamford vs Stoke

Leeds dud who lost possession 13x was worse than Bamford vs Stoke

footballfancast.com

Thu Oct 26 2023

Newcastle ace who was "not at his best" was as bad as Longstaff vs Dortmund

Newcastle ace who was "not at his best" was as bad as Longstaff vs Dortmund

footballfancast.com

Thu Oct 26 2023

Arsenal: Arteta's "sensational" dynamo stole the show vs Sevilla alongside Jesus

Arsenal: Arteta's "sensational" dynamo stole the show vs Sevilla alongside Jesus

footballfancast.com

Wed Oct 25 2023

Ghanaian forward Prince Ampem earns spot in Turkish Trendyol 1. Lig TOTW

Ghanaian forward Prince Ampem earns spot in Turkish Trendyol 1. Lig TOTW

ghanasoccernet.com

Tue Oct 24 2023

Leeds: Orta's £900k sale has more goals and assists than Gnonto this year

Leeds: Orta's £900k sale has more goals and assists than Gnonto this year

msn.com

Tue Oct 24 2023

Prince Ampem, Baba Rahman & Issahaku among Top 10 highest-rated Ghanaian Players Abroad

Prince Ampem, Baba Rahman & Issahaku among Top 10 highest-rated Ghanaian Players Abroad

modernghana.com

Mon Oct 23 2023

Jeremie Frimpong named in Bundesliga Team of the Week

Jeremie Frimpong named in Bundesliga Team of the Week

ghanasoccernet.com

Mon Oct 23 2023

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