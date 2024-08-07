SOFASCORE #1810 COMPANY RANKING

Every day millions of sports fans enjoy using Sofascore – with 4.8 rating on Google Play and 4.9 on the App Store, it is the highest-rated live score app in the market. Sofascore has everything a sports fan needs – the fastest live score and superdetailed statistics for 23 sports. However, our relentless enthusiasm for sports and technology has spilled into things much more sophisticated. It is our unique products such as Sofascore Player Ratings, Heatmaps, Shotmaps, Attack Momentum and Attribute Overview that set us apart from the rest – and are the key factor that helped us reach 20 million monthly active users. Created by our constant drive to translate raw data into appealing and intuitive insights, these products represent graphical summaries of key football statistics. They are our answer to the needs of a modern, informed sports fan who wants much more than scores – but wants it fast. We believe that what got us here will take us much further too; acting on our endless drive for sports and technology and reacting on every single piece of users’ feedback. Because, although we created Sofascore, we are but a tiny fragment of the huge Sofascore community. With that in mind – we push on!