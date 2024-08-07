SNAPDEAL | ACEVECTOR GROUP
#2951 COMPANY RANKING
India's leading value e-commerce platform that has helped Indian e-commerce grow beyond just brands & urban users. Nearly 80% of Snapdeal's users come from non-metro locations highlighting its deep reach across the length and breadth of the country. Snapdeal hosts a wide selection of good quality, value-priced merchandise across fashion, home, beauty & personal care, general merchandise, and other categories. With more than 200 Mn app installations, it is one of India's top online shopping destinations. According to a recent industry report by global consulting firm Kearney, the growing number of value-conscious online shoppers is reshaping India's e-commerce landscape. Value-conscious online buyers focus on finding affordable products that meet their needs of desirable quality, durability, and trendiness. The typical shopping behaviors and demands of these consumers have led to the rise of value e-commerce - differentiated business models optimized to serve the needs of value-conscious online customers. Currently estimated at $4Bn, value e-commerce in India is expected to see fast growth at 26% CAGR and reach $40 Bn by 2030. Snapdeal is part of the AceVector Group and one of India’s best-known e-commerce companies with an exclusive focus on the value segment.
3403-4064 emps
Since 2010
Worth 6.5B
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SNAPDEAL | ACEVECTOR GROUP
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EVERGREEN INDEX #2951
Snapdeal | AceVector Group's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Snapdeal co-founder shares his reaction when a pitcher asked him: 'Can I present in Hindi?'
moneycontrol.com
Tue Apr 23 2024
Snapdeal Co-Founder Kunal Bahl Recalls Investor's Pitch: "Can I Present In Hindi?"
ndtv.com
Tue Apr 23 2024
Kunal Bahl remains optimistic about start-ups, says next 5 yrs will see 'wave of profitable new age companies going public'
economictimes.indiatimes.com
Wed Oct 25 2023
How to get maximum cashback by using Snapdeal BoB Credit Card
desidime.com
Fri Oct 13 2023
How to get maximum cashback by using Snapdeal BoB Credit Card
desidime.com
Fri Oct 13 2023
Kunal Bahl, Snapdeal Co-Founder Talks About Being Lonely: Here's How Entrepreneurs Can Manage Loneliness
onlymyhealth.com
Fri Oct 13 2023
FY24 Will Be Our Turnaround Year, Says Snapdeal CEO
bqprime.com
Thu Oct 12 2023
'Our group is fine. We've prayed': Iowa church group trapped in Tel Aviv during deadly Israel–Hamas war
kcci.com
Wed Oct 11 2023
Continuously Improving Our Performance
unitedhealthgroup.com
Tue Oct 10 2023
Diwali sales may help Snapdeal reach top
business-standard.com
Fri Oct 06 2023
Sales, ahoy! Amazon, Meesho, Snapdeal gear up for the festive season
yourstory.com
Thu Oct 05 2023
Travel Truths: Snapdeal boss Rohit Bansal feels that touring helped him face challenges fearlessly & live in the moment
economictimes.indiatimes.com
Thu Oct 05 2023