SNAPDEAL | ACEVECTOR GROUP

#2951 COMPANY RANKING
India's leading value e-commerce platform that has helped Indian e-commerce grow beyond just brands & urban users. Nearly 80% of Snapdeal's users come from non-metro locations highlighting its deep reach across the length and breadth of the country. Snapdeal hosts a wide selection of good quality, value-priced merchandise across fashion, home, beauty & personal care, general merchandise, and other categories. With more than 200 Mn app installations, it is one of India's top online shopping destinations. According to a recent industry report by global consulting firm Kearney, the growing number of value-conscious online shoppers is reshaping India's e-commerce landscape. Value-conscious online buyers focus on finding affordable products that meet their needs of desirable quality, durability, and trendiness. The typical shopping behaviors and demands of these consumers have led to the rise of value e-commerce - differentiated business models optimized to serve the needs of value-conscious online customers. Currently estimated at $4Bn, value e-commerce in India is expected to see fast growth at 26% CAGR and reach $40 Bn by 2030. Snapdeal is part of the AceVector Group and one of India’s best-known e-commerce companies with an exclusive focus on the value segment.
computer emoji
snapdeal.com
ninja emoji
3403-4064 emps
light emoji
Since 2010
money emoji
Worth 6.5B
linkedin social icon
#ecommerce#fashion#electronics
Company IndexTech Stories & NewsABOUT
Claim This Company
#2951
Ranking Index(All Ranking)
1%
Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
1
Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
Coming Soon

SNAPDEAL | ACEVECTOR GROUP

5D1M6Mmax

EVERGREEN INDEX #2951

Snapdeal | AceVector Group's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Snapdeal co-founder shares his reaction when a pitcher asked him: 'Can I present in Hindi?'

Snapdeal co-founder shares his reaction when a pitcher asked him: 'Can I present in Hindi?'

moneycontrol.com

Tue Apr 23 2024

Snapdeal Co-Founder Kunal Bahl Recalls Investor's Pitch: "Can I Present In Hindi?"

Snapdeal Co-Founder Kunal Bahl Recalls Investor's Pitch: "Can I Present In Hindi?"

ndtv.com

Tue Apr 23 2024

Kunal Bahl remains optimistic about start-ups, says next 5 yrs will see 'wave of profitable new age companies going public'

Kunal Bahl remains optimistic about start-ups, says next 5 yrs will see 'wave of profitable new age companies going public'

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Wed Oct 25 2023

How to get maximum cashback by using Snapdeal BoB Credit Card

How to get maximum cashback by using Snapdeal BoB Credit Card

desidime.com

Fri Oct 13 2023

How to get maximum cashback by using Snapdeal BoB Credit Card

How to get maximum cashback by using Snapdeal BoB Credit Card

desidime.com

Fri Oct 13 2023

Kunal Bahl, Snapdeal Co-Founder Talks About Being Lonely: Here's How Entrepreneurs Can Manage Loneliness

Kunal Bahl, Snapdeal Co-Founder Talks About Being Lonely: Here's How Entrepreneurs Can Manage Loneliness

onlymyhealth.com

Fri Oct 13 2023

FY24 Will Be Our Turnaround Year, Says Snapdeal CEO

FY24 Will Be Our Turnaround Year, Says Snapdeal CEO

bqprime.com

Thu Oct 12 2023

'Our group is fine. We've prayed': Iowa church group trapped in Tel Aviv during deadly Israel–Hamas war

'Our group is fine. We've prayed': Iowa church group trapped in Tel Aviv during deadly Israel–Hamas war

kcci.com

Wed Oct 11 2023

Continuously Improving Our Performance

Continuously Improving Our Performance

unitedhealthgroup.com

Tue Oct 10 2023

Diwali sales may help Snapdeal reach top

Diwali sales may help Snapdeal reach top

business-standard.com

Fri Oct 06 2023

Sales, ahoy! Amazon, Meesho, Snapdeal gear up for the festive season

Sales, ahoy! Amazon, Meesho, Snapdeal gear up for the festive season

yourstory.com

Thu Oct 05 2023

Travel Truths: Snapdeal boss Rohit Bansal feels that touring helped him face challenges fearlessly & live in the moment

Travel Truths: Snapdeal boss Rohit Bansal feels that touring helped him face challenges fearlessly & live in the moment

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Thu Oct 05 2023

Representing this company? Click here to claim and customize this page!

Reviews About Snapdeal | AceVector Group

avatar

Snapdeal | AceVector Group WIKI

Apply to get your Tech Company News Page live on HackerNoon.com today!