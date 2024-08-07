SLIDEBEAN #13220 COMPANY RANKING

Helping founders scale their startups with insights and resources for founders Some of the tools we offer: Slidebean | AI- an AI-powered design tool for pitch decks and sales decks. Slidebean | Agency - presentation design consulting service Slidebean | Financials - financial modeling templates and resources. Slidebean | Investor Finder- weekly investor matches delivered to your mail. Slidebean | Recurring - a SaaS expense tracker for your subscriptions.