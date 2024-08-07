SLIDEBEAN

#13220 COMPANY RANKING
Helping founders scale their startups with insights and resources for founders Some of the tools we offer: Slidebean | AI- an AI-powered design tool for pitch decks and sales decks. Slidebean | Agency - presentation design consulting service Slidebean | Financials - financial modeling templates and resources. Slidebean | Investor Finder- weekly investor matches delivered to your mail. Slidebean | Recurring - a SaaS expense tracker for your subscriptions.
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slidebean.com
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21-35 emps
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Since 2014
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#software-development#it-services#design
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SLIDEBEAN

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EVERGREEN INDEX #13220

Slidebean's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
How to Find the First 100 Paid Clients for Your Startup: 45 Growth Ideas I Gathered

How to Find the First 100 Paid Clients for Your Startup: 45 Growth Ideas I Gathered

Tue Mar 04 2025 By Alexander Isora

Why My First Startup Failed: 5 Lessons Learned

Why My First Startup Failed: 5 Lessons Learned

Mon Mar 21 2022 By Kazi Rabbany

How We're Helping Black Founders Succeed with Launch Like a Mogul

How We're Helping Black Founders Succeed with Launch Like a Mogul

Wed Oct 21 2020 By Brittani Hunter

How To Bring A Product To Market After Its Initial Launch Failed

How To Bring A Product To Market After Its Initial Launch Failed

Fri Mar 24 2017 By Poornima Vijayashanker

Creating Staggered Animation in Flutter: A Micro-Interactions Guide

Creating Staggered Animation in Flutter: A Micro-Interactions Guide

Tue Jun 04 2024 By nikkieke

Bidirectional Microwave-optical Transduction Based on Integration: Appendix D: Characterization

Bidirectional Microwave-optical Transduction Based on Integration: Appendix D: Characterization

Mon Mar 04 2024 By Transduction University Papers

Bidirectional Microwave-optical Transduction Based on Integration: C. Bidirectional

Bidirectional Microwave-optical Transduction Based on Integration: C. Bidirectional

Mon Mar 04 2024 By Transduction University Papers

Bidirectional Microwave-optical Transduction Based on Integration: B. Device Characterization

Bidirectional Microwave-optical Transduction Based on Integration: B. Device Characterization

Mon Mar 04 2024 By Transduction University Papers

Attacks Over The Air — Phreaking HTML Injection

Attacks Over The Air — Phreaking HTML Injection

Sat Aug 19 2023 By Jesse Victors

Mastering Shortwave Listening (SWL) with Fedora Linux and Software Defined Radio

Mastering Shortwave Listening (SWL) with Fedora Linux and Software Defined Radio

Fri May 12 2023 By Bogomil Shopov - Бого

Image Classification on Azure With Dagshub Direct Data Access

Image Classification on Azure With Dagshub Direct Data Access

Fri Nov 11 2022 By Aiswarya Ramachandran

Top Software Development Companies 2022 That Are Growing Fast

Top Software Development Companies 2022 That Are Growing Fast

Sun May 23 2021 By Andrew Marks

Slidebean's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Presentation Software Market to Witness Major Growth by 2028 | Easy WebContent, Inc. Prezi Inc. , Google

Presentation Software Market to Witness Major Growth by 2028 | Easy WebContent, Inc. Prezi Inc. , Google

linkedin.com

Wed Oct 04 2023

What's beyond SCRUM ceremonies

What's beyond SCRUM ceremonies

linkedin.com

Fri Sep 15 2023

10 Best AI Presentation Generators (September 2023)

10 Best AI Presentation Generators (September 2023)

unite.ai

Fri Sep 01 2023

What roller skating says about AI

What roller skating says about AI

linkedin.com

Fri Aug 18 2023

10 parimat tehisintellekti esitluse generaatorit (august 2023)

10 parimat tehisintellekti esitluse generaatorit (august 2023)

unite.ai

Fri Aug 04 2023

Where Did El Salvador go Wrong?

Where Did El Salvador go Wrong?

linkedin.com

Mon Jul 10 2023

10 Powerful AI Tools to Create Amazing Presentations: Boost Your Impact and Wow Your Audience!

10 Powerful AI Tools to Create Amazing Presentations: Boost Your Impact and Wow Your Audience!

linkedin.com

Sun Jul 09 2023

6 things you need to know before you start a start-up

6 things you need to know before you start a start-up

linkedin.com

Wed Jul 05 2023

Getting Ahead: At Being Entrepreneurial

Getting Ahead: At Being Entrepreneurial

linkedin.com

Wed Jun 28 2023

Prioritizing tasks for product roadmaps

Prioritizing tasks for product roadmaps

linkedin.com

Tue Jun 27 2023

Humans vs AI: Has human intelligence become obsolete?

Humans vs AI: Has human intelligence become obsolete?

linkedin.com

Thu Jun 22 2023

I Tried Creating a Presentation with Free AI Slide Generators, Here's 4 Problems I Had

I Tried Creating a Presentation with Free AI Slide Generators, Here's 4 Problems I Had

techlearning.com

Tue Jun 20 2023

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